Corteva posts smaller-than-expected loss, accelerates buyback timeline

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Corteva Inc on Wednesday reported
a smaller-than-expected loss, primarily on the back of cost
cuts, and accelerated the timeline for its share buyback
program.
The pesticide and seed maker has been streamlining its
manufacturing operations by shutting down some facilities and
more recently said it would look to cut some more costs in the
face of the COVID-19 pandemic that has hurt commodities markets.
The company said coronavirus-related cost savings were about
$50 million in the third quarter, and it expects to keep most of
these cost controls in place into 2021.
Savings from the company's merger and later divestment from
conglomerate DowDupont was on track to be $230 million for 2020,
Corteva said.
The company, which had launched a $1 billion share buyback
program over three years in 2019, said it now expects to
complete the repurchase by the end of 2021, six months ahead of
the initial timeline.
Corteva, which reaffirmed its 2020 guidance, said higher
volume and price of new products such as Arylex herbicide,
Spinosyns insecticide, and Inatreq fungicide helped boost
third-quarter organic sales by 9% to $2.07 billion.
However, seed volumes fell 14% on an organic basis in the
quarter due to a stronger year-ago quarter as weather conditions
last year had delayed some sales into the back half.
Corteva's operating loss before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization was $179 million, compared to a loss of $207
million a year earlier.
The loss, excluding items, was 39 cents per share, smaller
than analysts' estimate for a loss of 42 cents.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)