Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cortez Masto Questions Granholm About Plutonium, Clean Energy, Secures Administration's Commitment to Oppose Yucca Mountain

01/27/2021 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
January 27, 2021

Washington, D.C. - In an Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing today, U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) questioned former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm, President Biden's nominee for Secretary of Energy, about Yucca Mountain, plutonium storage, and the Department of Energy's (DOE's) plan to combat the climate crisis.

Senator Cortez Masto called the effort to site a spent nuclear waste facility at Yucca Mountain 'a failed policy. . . . We still have challenges with really addressing the high-level nuclear waste storage that we have in this country. Yucca Mountain is not the answer. And the couple of questions I have for you is, first, what is this administration's position on Yucca Mountain?'

In response, Governor Granholm assured Senator Cortez Masto that the Biden Administration opposes the use of Yucca Mountain as the nation's nuclear waste repository. Governor Granholm also committed to working with Congress to develop a safe, workable alternative to Yucca Mountain.

The Senator also brought up President Obama's Blue Ribbon Commission on America's Nuclear Future, which 'made recommendations around consent-based siting process. Senator Rosen and I . . . will re-introduce this legislation to include Nevada in that consent-based siting. Is that something that you and the administration would support?'

'Absolutely,' Governor Granholm replied, adding that she would also commit to engaging with states, Tribes, and key stakeholders in developing a consent-based siting process.

Senator Cortez Masto then asked Governor Granholmabout the weapons-grade plutonium that was secretly shipped to Nevada in 2018. The Senator was successful in reaching an agreement with the Department of Energy to have the agency begin removing that plutonium in 2021. In referencing this history, the Senator asked, 'what is the current status of DOE's and the National Nuclear Security Administration's plan for removing the plutonium, if you know?'

Governor Granholm replied, 'The plan is to follow the agreement that you negotiated.'

Senator Cortez Masto raised the issue of federal-state coordination for the Nevada National Security Site. 'In 2014,' she pointed out, 'the Obama administration and state of Nevada agreed to establish a senior-level DOE-Nevada working group to address mutual concerns about operations at the Nevada National Security Site. Unfortunately, the Trump administration did not follow through on that agreement. Will you commit to reestablish the DOE-Nevada working group with regular meetings of senior-level personnel?' Governor Granholm said that she would.

Finally, the Senator addressed the issues of clean energy, the climate crisis, and electric vehicles. She noted, 'I support really a diverse energy portfolio for all states. Every state is going to be unique. In Nevada we have natural gas, we have geothermal, we have wind, we have solar. But the outcome for all of us should be reducing that carbon footprint. And I do believe an innovation economy is coming-if it's not already here-and the technology is going to give us that opportunity to really engage in a clean energy portfolio. For so many of us, it's going to create jobs, it's going to move us in that direction. And there's opportunities to bring everybody along with us.

'Let me talk a little bit about electric vehicles, because this is something that I so agree with you. I have a suite of electric vehicle legislation. . . . If you come to Nevada-and I've offered to you before-you will see we already have the infrastructure for electric vehicles. I'm very proud of that. But let me ask you-one of the pieces of legislation that I have that I'm going to be introducing is to establish a working group that's co-led by DOE to improve that coordination among local, state, and federal stakeholders to establish a clear strategy and national electric vehicle framework that includes not just cars but buses as well. Is that something that you could work with us on or would be willing to engage?'

Governor Granholm agreed to do so.

A full video of the hearing can be found here.

BACKGROUND:

Senator Cortez Masto has been a leader on the issues of energy and climate. She has introduced the End Speculative Oil and Gas Leasing Act to prohibit oil and gas leasing on public lands that have low or no potential for development. She has a strong history of opposing nuclear waste disposal at Yucca Mountain and has introduced legislation to ensure the Secretary of Energy obtains written consent from state, local, and tribal leaders before allowing construction of a nuclear waste repository. As part of her Innovation State Initiative, she has introduced a suite of legislation to promote electric vehicles and improve clean energy infrastructure, as well as to offer grants for projects that increase energy efficiency at schools. The recently-enacted Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 included provisions that Senator Cortez Masto has championed to extend renewable investment tax credits for Nevada's solar energy industry and promote geothermal energy.

###

Disclaimer

Catherine Cortez Masto published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 22:55:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pCIMPRESS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pRESOLUTION MINERALS LTD (ASX : RML) Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report 31 December 2020
AQ
05:58pCUSTOMERS BANCORP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:58pCastle Hall Issues Cybersecurity Due Diligence White Paper For Investors, Highlighting Cyber Lessons From 2020
BU
05:57pFACTBOX : Stocks shunned by Wall Street surge as 'GameStop Effect' snowballs
RE
05:57pWall St vs Main St fight quashes hedge funds as GameStop extends rally
RE
05:57pSL GREEN REALTY CORP. : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 EPS of $3.43 Per Share; and FFO of $1.56 Per Share
BU
05:56pTARO : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pCORE LABORATORIES N : Lab Reports Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results
PU
05:56pHoeven Statement on Biden Executive Order Restricting U.S. Energy Development on Federal Land
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks fall, dollar up on virus, frothy market fears
2S&P 500 : THE BIG SHORT: GameStop effect puts global bets worth billions at risk
3NEOFIDELITY INCORPORATED : Wall Street vs Main Street fight quashes hedge funds as GameStop keeps rallying
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
5DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar retreats as riskier currencies recover

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ