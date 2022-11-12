Advanced search
Cortez Masto wins Nevada Senate race, clinching Democratic control of Senate

11/12/2022 | 09:24pm EST
Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto speaks during a rally ahead of the midterm elections in Henderson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has won re-election in Nevada, Edison Research projected on Saturday in a victory that guarantees the Senate will be controlled by Democrats in 2023.

Cortez Masto defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Richard Cowan; Editing by William Mallard)


