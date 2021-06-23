Corvus Insurance : Appoints First-Ever Chief Insurance Officer and General Counsel

International cyber insurance and regulatory experts join Corvus as the need for cybersecurity intensifies across industries

Corvus Insurance, the leading provider of smart commercial insurance products powered by AI-driven risk data, today announced the appointment of Lori Bailey as Chief Insurance Officer and Kori Johanson as General Counsel. Bailey and Johanson each bring over 20 years of global insurance industry experience to Corvus.

Lori Bailey’s experience stems from over 20 years of working on both the carrier and broker sides of the insurance industry, highlighted by her recognition as one of the top global insurance professionals by Insurance Business America and other groups. Most recently, Bailey was the Global Head of Cyber Risk for Zurich Insurance where she developed and implemented global underwriting strategies, governance and product offerings for all cyber risk exposures. She has previously served on committees for the World Economic Forum, Pan-European Insurance Forum and Institute for International Finance.

“Corvus is making tremendous strides in streamlining, simplifying and securing the underwriting experience for both brokers and customers,” said Bailey. “I am excited to be joining the team, especially at a time when these tools are needed more than ever to combat the growing number of cyber attacks across the country.”

Kori Johanson brings 25 years of global experience in legal, compliance and government affairs to Corvus, most recently serving as Chief Compliance Officer and Associate General Counsel for IFG Companies. In 2020, Johanson was named to the Insurance Business America’s Elite Women list, as well as Crain’s Notable Women in Finance list. Johanson actively participates in industry relations groups including as a member of the Legislative Committee for the Wholesale & Specialty Insurance Association (WSIA), which earlier this year awarded her the Richard Bouhan Legislative Advocacy Award. In addition, she was previously a board member for both the Industry Education Council (IEC) and International Issues Task Force within the National Council of Insurance Legislators (NCOIL), as well as the Surplus Lines Stamping Office of Texas.

“Insurance regulators are paying increased attention to cyber insurance as threats reach unprecedented levels,” said Johanson. “I’m thrilled to be joining a team like Corvus that designs and offers digitally enhanced solutions to help meet the needs of organizations managing cyber risk.”

“We’re happy to welcome Lori and Kori to our growing team that continues to bring together some of the most talented individuals from the insurance and technology industry,” said Phil Edmundson, Founder and CEO of Corvus Insurance. “With Lori’s extensive background in cyber protection and liability and Kori’s compliance expertise, Corvus looks forward to our next phase of expansion as we push forward in our mission of making the world a safer place.”

About Corvus

Corvus Insurance is the leading provider of commercial insurance products built on advanced data science, with an AI-driven approach to empowering brokers and policyholders to better predict and prevent loss. With each Smart Commercial Insurance® policy, Corvus supplies proprietary Dynamic Loss Prevention® reports to inform policyholders of critical cyber risk areas and provide actionable security recommendations. Founded in 2017 by a team of veteran entrepreneurs from the insurance and technology industries, Corvus is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Hudson Structured Capital Management, MTech Capital, Obvious Ventures, .406 Ventures, and Telstra Ventures. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and has offices across the U.S.

