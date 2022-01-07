Log in
Cory Dennie Named Market Sales Manager for Composite Technology International (CTI)

01/07/2022 | 11:05am EST
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Composite Technology International (CTI) has announced the hiring of Cory Dennie as Market Sales Manager - Mid-Atlantic Region. Over the past year, CTI has expanded their presence and domestic production in the Mid-Atlantic through their new business unit, CTI - Door Components that opened their doors July 2020 in Atlanta, GA. This role provides sales focus and acumen across existing and targeted customer segments throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region.

Prior to joining CTI, Cory spent almost 20 years at Masonite International Corporation where he was a Wholesale Market Sales Manager and National Account Manager for the Manufactured Homes segment. Prior to working at Masonite, Cory worked in marketing in the communication tower industry. In his new role, Cory will be able to leverage his experience and trade partner relationships within the door business, as well as his familiarity with door shops, the prehanging process, install/construction process and the needs of the end-user to help drive CTI - Door Components sales within the Mid-Atlantic Region and across Dealer, Distributor and Independent customer segments.

“Cory’s vast knowledge and experience in the door industry are going to be especially valuable as we look to grow our door components sales in the coming year,” stated Tony Casey, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “Cory is a great asset to the team and we are thrilled that he is joining the CTI family.”

“I am excited about joining the CTI team. I look forward to working with customers, both old and new, to grow their business and show them CTI’s exciting line of innovative products,” stated Cory about his new role with CTI.

Cory is a proud Purdue alumnus and hails from Culver, Indiana. Outside of work, his hobbies include golf, traveling with his family, and boating. Cory’s wife of 25 years, Terri is a 5th-grade school teacher, and they have two children together, Alicia and Cameron.

ABOUT COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL
CTI, headquartered in Sacramento, CA, is a global manufacturing company. With a “quality matters” focus, CTI designs, develops and delivers millwork products for building product manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. They create the integral components needed for finished products such as mouldings, frames, and jambs. For more information on CTI, please visit: www.cti-web.com.

Media Contact:
Tony Casey, CTI
tcasey@cti-mail.com

Stacey Divine, Infuze, LLC
stacey@infuzemarketing.com


