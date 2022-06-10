Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cosmetics maker Revlon nears bankruptcy filing - WSJ

06/10/2022 | 03:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Public Safety officer keeps watch as people stand in front of a billboard owned by Revlon that takes their pictures and displays them in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York

(Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc is preparing to file for chapter 11 protection as soon as next week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Revlon, whose shares declined 46%, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The lipstick maker began talks with lenders ahead of looming debt maturities to try to steer the business clear of bankruptcy, the WSJ reported last week.

Revlon had long-term debt of $3.31 billion, as of end-March.

Demand for makeup products has bounced back in recent months as people across the world venture out more often. But Revlon, which faces stiff competition from digital-native upstart brands, said in March it faced supply chain constraints that hurt its ability to service demand.

Reorg Research first reported Revlon was planning to file for bankruptcy.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01pS&p 500, nasdaq, dow suffer biggest weekly percentage losses sin…
RE
04:00pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p fell 5.06%, the dow lost 4.5…
RE
03:59pShareholders said corporate reforms merit millions in fees. Now they must prove it
RE
03:55pD.C. disciplinary office files ethics charges over Rudy Giulini's false election claims
RE
03:50p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.195% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:50p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.156% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:49p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.047% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46pMore than 19 mln people watched Jan. 6 U.S. House panel hearing -NYT
RE
03:36pCosmetics maker Revlon nears bankruptcy filing - WSJ
RE
03:35pMore than 19 million people watched Jan. 6 U.S. House panel hearing - NYT
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bayer Wins Roundup Trial in Missouri Court
2Analyst recommendations: Amazon, eBay, Meta, Netflix, Tesla...
3Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : Oferta Pública de Subscrição e de a..
4Russian gas deliveries to Europe via main routes remain steady
5META : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS