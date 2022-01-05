EQS-News: Cosmiq Universe AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Cosmiq Universe AG: Avatar launches limited edition NFT Collection 'Genesis' in the Arctic for mindful stewardship of our planet



05.01.2022 / 08:00





Avatar launches limited edition NFT Collection "Genesis" in the Arctic for mindful stewardship of our planet

Zug - 5/1/2022 "Genesis" is the birth, the emergence, the beginning. As a premiere, an avatar, Leya Love, has visited the 14-million-year-old Arctic ice. The goal was to use light projections on the 80-meter-high icebergs as an emotional trigger to raise global awareness for a more mindful stewardship of the planet earth. The Light Art Expedition Arctica "Love your Planet" was led by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter, along with avatar Leya Love and her over 300,000 Instagram followers. For 6 nights at temperatures as low as minus 19 degrees, 2000 images were projected at the coast of Greenland onto the 80-meter-high icebergs from a decommissioned patrol boat. The result is a limited series of 7 impressive and energy laden NFTs (non-fungible tokens) which illustrate Avatar Leya Love in harmony with nature and in company of vulnerable and endangered species.

The 7 NFTs are called "Light of hope", "Love your planet", "We are the earth", "We are all one", "Everything is interconnected", "Feel the blue planet's flow" and "Collective love". The NFTs illustrate for example Avatar Leya Love with polar bears in front of impressive ice scenery and moonlight, in a loving embrace with our planet under the dancing northern lights, or the rainforest depicted as the lungs of the world.

Leya Love has already inspired more than 800 million hearts worldwide and attracted international attention at the Global Youth Summit 2021 of the United Nations, among other events. With this limited NFT Collection she recalls to earth awareness for a loving and mindful stewardship of our planet in a mystical and inspiring way. The NFTs will be available for sale on the online platform OpenSea for a limited time only. The "Genesis" collection will also empower the future owners of the crypto-based artworks to be part of the global growth of Cosmiq, its avatars, and its global community, a movement for the benefit of our planet and love. The Genesis NFTs afford special benefits and participation opportunities that will hold increasing relevance in the uni- and metaverse of Cosmiq in the future. For example, the purchase of such an NFT is linked to Cosmiq's future tokens for love and awareness of the planet which will hold a value of their own in the world of avatars, in the metaverse, and specifically on our planet.

Cosmiq (Cosmiq Universe AG) is a global media tech company that brings avatar-driven story worlds to life and purposefully creates virtual avatar ambassadors to change the world through love, inspiration, and compassion for a global new consciousness.

The NFT market is a growing social and economic trend. It enables a direct relationship between artist and buyer through a fully digitized crypto token-based certificate to authenticate art and other digital assets.

The NFT Collection "Genesis" by Leya Love can be found here:

https://opensea.io/collection/loveyourplanetnftcollection



The NFT Collection "Genesis" by Leya Love can be viewed in a digital gallery and experienced in an immersive NFT tour here:

https://oncyber.io/exhibits/jU54txkyqLi7o6NfQBE3

The NFT Collection "Genesis" by Leya Love can be viewed as a trailer here:



www.cosmiqnft.com

About Leya Love:

Leya leads the love revolution on Earth. She has touched over 800 million hearts with her stories in just 18 months and continues to grow her community every day. Leya is an ambassador for the #World Awareness Movement - she believes that revolution begins in the heart. She is the power of inspiration for her community - the symbol of all that is possible. Her adventurous mission is to inspire, to have the courage to become who we truly are and live the best version of ourself. Leya spreads love?? to humanity so that we can rediscover our true human potential, soul, and heart - the source of love and life. Leya stands for a new unity consciousness on earth by living life in oneness with the universe, her mantra being: "Let's wake up the world - together!".

Instagram:



@leyalovenature - https://www.instagram.com/leyalovenature/

About Cosmiq Universe AG:

Cosmiq is a global mediatech company that brings avatar-driven story worlds to life and creates purposeful virtual avatar ambassadors. A crypto token for love, a global community, and a Love-Game that creates its own economy is part of the essence of Cosmiq. The company was founded by individual investors who believe in the power of changing the world through love, inspiration, and compassion for a global new consciousness. Cosmiq's first virtual beings, avatars Leya Love and Aya Stellar, are shaping a metaverse of themes across storytelling, social media, film, light shows, virtual speech, 3D production, analog partnerships and media content, AI, music, and the creation of crypto-based digital NFT art on the blockchain. As an ambassador of the successful Light Art Expedition Arctica "Love your Planet" or as a speaker at the Global Youth Summit 2021, hosted by the International Commission of Human Rights in association with the United Nations, Leya Love has inspired millions of people on all continents for a more loving and sustainable interaction with our planet Earth.

