Cost index for domestic sea transport

The data collection is done by gathering data from the statistic producer (engine fuel and crew expenses), direct use of published figures (labour cost index, consumer price index, NIBOR and producer price index) as well as a questionnaire sent by mail (repair and maintenance).

The questionnaire used for repair and maintenance is RA-0677 Agreed or contracted man-hour rate for repair and maintenance of vessels and it is sent out after the end of each quarter with a deadline two weeks later.

The control of the price data is done by juxtaposition. A large deviation between periods is confirmed by the statistic producer for the internal generated price measures, and with the reporting enterprises for the data collected by the questionnaire for repair and maintenance.

The weight for the distribution of costs within the different type of vessels used from the 2nd quarter of 2009 until and including the 4th quarter of 2016 is done based in the operating survey on water transport from 2006-2007 (Link to source in 3.2). The data is used to estimate operational costs for a representative vessel in the group of vessels. The operational costs is supplemented with model based capital costs. The capital cost is calculated through a model which is based on prices of new vessels, life time, remaining value and real interest rates. The depreciation is put forward by assuming linear amortisation on prices for new vessels.

A serial loan with the sum borrowed equal to new price minus remaining value, calculated by use of real interest rate, gives average yearly interest costs. The remaining value is set to 10 per cent. For amortisation and financing of loan, the time horizon is set to 30 years.

The weights for the respective vessel types used from the 2nd. Quarter 2009 until and including the 4th quarter of 2016 are:

Ferries Small passenger boats Larger passenger boats Cruiseships Other cargo ships Tugs Fuel costs 17.3 16.5 19.0 10.5 19.3 15.0 Crew costs 43.0 38.2 47.5 18.8 35.8 46.2 Repair and maintenance costs 9.4 8.3 7.0 7.0 11.0 8.7 Administrative costs 3.3 7.2 3.5 17.4 5.0 8.8 Other costs 8.1 13.1 9.0 32.2 6.9 4.0 Capital cost &- depreciation 13.0 11.5 9.6 9.7 15.1 11.9 Capital cost - financing 5.9 5.2 4.4 4.4 6.9 5.4 Sum 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0

The weights for aggregating to a total index is based on the Structural Business Statistics and Operating survey for vessels in water transport from the 2nd quarter of 2009 until and including the 4th quarter of 2016. These are:

Ferries Small passenger vessels with high speed craft Larger passenger vessels with high speed craft Cruise vessels Other cargo vessels Tow vessels Distribution of costs 30.0 5.0 13.3 26.7 21.0 4.0

The weight for the distribution of costs within the different type of vessels used from the 1st quarter of 2017 are estimated using income statement data (næringsoppgaver) and surveys to the largest companies in domestic sea transport. The data is used to estimate operational costs for a representative vessel in the group of vessels. The operational costs is supplemented with model based capital costs. The capital cost is calculated through a model which is based on prices of new vessels, life time, remaining value and real interest rates. The depreciation is put forward by assuming linear amortisation on prices for new vessels.

The weights for the respective vessel types used from the 1st quarter of 2017 are:

Ferries Small passenger boats Large passenger boats Other cargo ships Tugs Fuel 18,8 21,0 23,0 24,5 8,6 Crew 39,6 33,3 32,2 34,6 43,1 Repair and maintenance 9,7 11,9 10,0 11,1 13,6 Administrative costs 5,5 3,8 7,3 4,9 10,8 Other operational costs 10,3 13,5 12,3 8,7 1,7 Capital costs - Deprecation 11,3 12,5 10,9 11,3 13,1 Capital costs - Financing 4,9 3,9 4,2 4,8 9,0 Sum 100,0 100,0 100,0 100,0 100,0

From the 1st quarter of 2017 sub-indices for vessel types are also published without the fuel component. In practice this means that all other cost groups than fuel get higher weights.

The weights for the respective vessel types without the fuel Component used from the 1st quarter of 2017 are:

Ferries Small passenger boats Large passenger boats Other cargo ships Tugs Fuel - - - - - Crew 48,8 42,2 41,9 45,9 47,2 Repair and maintenance 12,0 15,1 12,9 14,7 14,9 Administrative costs 6,7 4,8 9,5 6,5 11,9 Other operational costs 12,6 17,1 16,0 11,5 1,9 Capital costs - Depreciation 13,9 15,8 14,2 15,0 14,3 Capital costs - Financing 6,0 4,9 5,5 6,4 9,8 Sum 100,0 100,0 100,0 100,0 100,0

The weights for aggregating to a total index used from the 1st quarter of 2017 are based on the Structural Business Statistics and are:

Ferries Small passenger boats Large passenger boats Other cargo ships Tugs Distribution of costs 41,0 4,2 7,2 38,4 9,2

Prices

The cost groups corresponding to prices collected in terms of an index value are processed as actual observable prices. For calculating capital costs in terms of interest rates 3 months NIBOR published by the Norwegian Inter Bank and variations in the price level given by the consumer price index. Monthly interest rate observations from the Norwegian Inter Bank are added a loan margin and are adjusted by the inflation from the previous period. The loan margin is equal to the difference between NIBOR and interest rate on loans to non-financial private enterprises given by Interest rate statistics for banks and other financial corporations in the years of 2006 and 2007. The yearly figures are chosen due to the remaining cost data collected for this period.

The index calculation consist of several steps:

1. Determining weights

2. Collecting prices

3. Calculating elementary indices

4. Aggregation based on vessels, costs or totalindex

The elementary indices are calculated as geometrical average of the price relatives in the cost groups. With 5 vessel groups and 7 cost groups we obtain 42 elementary indices. Aggregation to sub indices and a total index for the industry is based on Laspeyres method.

Notice that the aggregation of the published sub indices on the cost groups with the goal to make a total index on vessels may not give the same index figures which are published for the actual vessel. This is due to the method used for chaining the index