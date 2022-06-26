Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cost of Russian victory in Ukraine too high: Johnson

06/26/2022 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Speaking at the start of a Group of Seven summit on Sunday, Johnson said the West needed to maintain its unity in the face of Moscow's aggression.

He added that leaders have to have an honest discussion about the pressures countries are facing.

"But the price of backing down, the price of allowing (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to succeed, to hack off huge parts of Ukraine, to continue with his programme of conquest, that price will be far, far higher. Everybody here understands that," he said.

G7 leaders are expected to show a united front on supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary and cranking up pressure on the Kremlin, though they will want to avoid sanctions that could stoke inflation and exacerbate the cost-of-living crisis affecting their own people.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:29aS.Africa's Eskom says Stage 4 power cuts continue amid labour action
RE
10:15aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
10:14aEgypt contracts to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India - supply minister
RE
10:01aEU cautious on Russia gold ban, oil price cap - Michel
RE
09:46aBoris Johnson wants G7 to balance values with doing business with China
RE
09:29aUK'S BORIS JOHNSON : cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high
RE
09:27aNigerian state to allow individuals to carry guns against bandits
RE
09:26aAt least 22 young people die in South African tavern
RE
09:23aG7 nations are worried about global economic crisis - Scholz
RE
09:20aBangkok's market fire kills at least 2
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French energy companies call for 'immediately' limiting energy use
2ISS urges Spirit shareholders to vote for Frontier offer
3Wall St Week Ahead-Bruised U.S. stock investors brace for more pain in ..
4Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine steady on Sunday
5Legal clashes await U.S. companies covering workers' abortion costs

HOT NEWS