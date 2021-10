Pollsters YouGov and consultancy CEBR said their gauge of consumer confidence fell 2.3 points to 110.5, a level last seen in April.

"The past few months of rising prices, bill increases and a fuel crisis brought on by labour shortages have decimated Britons' confidence in their personal finances for the coming year," said Darren Yaxley, director of reputation research at YouGov.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)