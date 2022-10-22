Costa Rica: Plane debris may link to missing Germans

Schaller, 53 and the founder of Germany's McFit gym chain, was traveling with other Germans including a 44-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man and two minors. The pilot, 66, was a Swiss citizen, according to Costa Rica's security ministry.

Costa Rican authorities received an alert on Friday night (October 21) about the missing plane, which was en route from Mexico to Limon.

The private aircraft had lost communication with the control tower near Barra de Parismina, a few minutes from Limon, authorities said.