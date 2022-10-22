Advanced search
Costa Rica: Plane debris may link to missing Germans

10/22/2022 | 09:09pm EDT
STORY: Mostly small parts of the plane and baggage have been found, but authorities are concentrating in finding the victims, Security Minister Jorge Torres said.

Schaller, 53 and the founder of Germany's McFit gym chain, was traveling with other Germans including a 44-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man and two minors. The pilot, 66, was a Swiss citizen, according to Costa Rica's security ministry.

Costa Rican authorities received an alert on Friday night (October 21) about the missing plane, which was en route from Mexico to Limon.

The private aircraft had lost communication with the control tower near Barra de Parismina, a few minutes from Limon, authorities said.


HOT NEWS