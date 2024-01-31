SAN JOSE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Costa Rica's central bank on Wednesday said it was cutting its economic growth forecast for 2024 to 4% from a prior estimate of 4.3%, citing a moderation in household consumption. (Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Editing by Anthony Esposito)
Stock market news
Fed plans 'in-depth' talks on balance sheet run-off in March: Powell
Industrials Drop After Fed Statement, Rockwell Earnings -- Industrials Roundup
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 5 PM ET
AI companies lose $190 billion in market cap after Alphabet and Microsoft report
(Reuters) - AI-related companies lost $190 billion in stock market value late on Tuesday after Microsoft, Alphabet and Advanced Micro Devices delivered quarterly results that failed to impress investors who had sent their stocks soaring.
Megacap stocks keep lifting US market, but worries over their dominance grow
Nasdaq futures sink as Alphabet, Microsoft disappoint; Fed decision in focus
Byron Allen submits $30 bln offer for Paramount Global, including debt, equity
Investors punish Microsoft, Alphabet as AI returns fall short of lofty expectations