Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Costa Rica eyes raising $2.7 billion via sale of state financial assets

08/16/2022 | 11:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves said on Tuesday he plans to present a bill to sell state-owned banks Banco de Costa Rica and Banco Internacional de Costa Rica, as well as 49% of the state-owned INS insurance company to reduce public debt.

If approved, the sale of the banks is expected to raise $1.8 billion, equivalent to some 2.8% of Costa Rica's gross domestic product, while the stake in the insurance company should fetch around $890 million, Chaves said in a speech marking his first 100 days in office.

"Soon we'll present the bill to Congress, they're ready for it and I'm looking over (it)," Chaves said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) approved a $290 million credit line for Costa Rica to be used for the country's fiscal consolidation and a "low-emission economic recovery," the development bank said.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:12aNASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch
RE
12:05aANALYSIS : Action wanes at U.N. to isolate Russia almost six months into Ukraine war
RE
08/16Corn recovers from 1-week low; U.S. weather, Ukrainian shipments weigh
RE
08/16Liz Cheney accuses Trump of 'insidious lie' about FBI search of his home
RE
08/16Trump-backed challenger beats Republican Liz Cheney in U.S. midterm primary
RE
08/16New Zealand central bank's Orr does not expect recession
RE
08/16Costa Rica eyes raising $2.7 billion via sale of state financial assets
RE
08/16Massachusetts AG reaches settlement with opioid maker Endo
RE
08/16Citi appoints Aveline San as Hong Kong and Macau chief executive
RE
08/16Japan's Nikkei surpasses 29,000-mark on Wall St rally overnight
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Transcript : Dexus, 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2022
2NG Energy International : Interim Financial Statements - Q2
3Liz Cheney accuses Trump of 'insidious lie' about FBI search of his hom..
4New Zealand central bank's Orr does not expect recession
5Factbox-'You'll be glad you bought a flamethrower': The tweets of Elon ..

HOT NEWS