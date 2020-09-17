Costa Rica proposes tax hikes, austerity ahead of IMF negotiation

SAN JOSE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Costa Rica on Thursday
proposed privatisations, tax increases and additional austerity
measures ahead of a negotiation with the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) over a package to help the Central American country's
struggling economy.
President Carlos Alvarado had said that his administration
would seek negotiations with the IMF to access financial aid
worth $1.75 billion to help offset the economic blow from the
coronavirus pandemic.
The plan was presented by Finance Minister Elian Villegas
and Central Bank President Rodrigo Cubero. The
opposition-controlled Congress will have to approve some of the
measures.
Proposals include raising income and property taxes and a
tax on banking transactions. In addition, it proposes freezing
public sector wages, selling a state factory that produces
alcohol and a bank currently in government hands, as well as
land.
A nation of five million people, Costa Rica's economy is
largely based on tourism and agriculture, including coffee and
bananas, as well as electronics.
"We need another fiscal adjustment, in addition to the one
we did in 2018," said Cubero. "The best way to do it is with the
IMF because it gives us access to resources and a seal of
confidence from the international market."
Villegas added that the IMF aid, if approved, would be used
to pay off debt and cover ongoing costs.
Combined with the tax increases and austerity measures, he
said the funds would help to generate revenues equivalent to 6%
of gross domestic product (GDP).
The pandemic has aggravated public finances problems and
caused the deficit projection for this year to rise to 9.3% of
GDP with an indebtedness at 70% of GDP.
(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo
Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher
Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)