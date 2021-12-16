Log in
Costa Rica receives more than US$69 million from CABEI for the purchase and application of COVID-19 vaccines

12/16/2021 | 05:09pm EST
San Jose, December 15, 2021.-Less than 24 hours after receiving the approval of the Costa Rican Congress for the US$80 million financing for the acquisition, equipment and application of COVID-19 vaccines in the country, the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) disbursed more than 86% of the funds.

This US$69.4 million will enable the government to replace the source of financing for Costa Rica's vaccination program, at a lower interest rate, and is expected to immunize approximately 3,705,638 inhabitants defined as the target population.

"We are pleased that the Costa Rican authorities have authorized this operation for which the country was the first to make the request and receive approval from our Board of Directors. CABEI made great efforts to carry out this thematic financing in response to our member countries' need for access to the vaccine against COVID-19 and it is very satisfying to know that 72% of the population will benefit," said CABEI Executive President, Dr. Dante Mossi.

The financing is part of the COVID-19 Emergency Support and Preparedness and Economic Reactivation Program, in the form of a credit facility for the acquisition and application of vaccines for up to US$800 million made available to the region, of which US$100 million has been approved for Nicaragua, US$80 million for Costa Rica, and US$35 million for Honduras.

Disclaimer

BCIE - Banco Centroamericano de Integración Económica published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 22:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
