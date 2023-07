SAN JOSE, July 31 (Reuters) - Costa Rica's central bank estimated that the country's economy will expand by 4.2% in 2023, an upward revision of 0.9 percentage points compared to its previous estimate, the monetary authority announced in a statement on Monday.

The bank also pushed up by two percentage points its gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for 2024 to reach 3.8%, according to the statement. (Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Editing by David Alire Garcia)