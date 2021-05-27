Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Costco tops sales estimates as shoppers return to stores

05/27/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Customers queue to enter a Costco Wholesale store in Chingford

(Corrects throughout to say "net sales", not "total revenue")

(Reuters) -Membership-only retail chain Costco Wholesale Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by strong demand for high-margin items, such as jewelry and home furnishing goods, as customers returned to its stores.

The warehouse retail chain has benefited from shoppers returning to its stores to buy everything from groceries to sporting goods with their stimulus checks as COVID-19 pandemic-driven restrictions ease.

Comparable sales, excluding the impact of fuel and currency fluctuations, jumped 15.1%, compared with estimates of a 11.46% rise, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.22 billion, or $2.75 per share, in the quarter ended May 9, from $838 million, or $1.89 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 22% to $44.38 billion in the third quarter, from $36.45 billion a year earlier, compared with estimates of $43.16 billion.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pEU adds extra day of talks on farming subsidy revamp in hunt for deal
RE
05:42pCostco tops sales estimates as shoppers return to stores
RE
05:42pUK's Johnson mulls carbon tax on imports from polluting industries -The Telegraph
RE
05:37pCanada regulator will not lower broadband access fees, in blow to smaller firms
RE
05:25pBOJ eyes extension to pandemic-aid scheme as COVID curbs persist
RE
05:20pNew prospects for Uzbek- Afghan business partnership
PU
05:20pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE  : H.R. 3223, CISA Cyber Exercise Act
PU
05:11pUtilities Down On Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:09pWall Street bank CEOs face fee criticism in second round with Congress
RE
05:09pCommunications Services Edge Higher On Rotation Into Value - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar index slips in mix of gains, losses on major currencies
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : forecast beats expectations but crypto mining's role remains unclear
3MODERNA, INC. : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining
5TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Amazon, Best Buy, Cisco, Foot Locker, Nordstrom...

HOT NEWS