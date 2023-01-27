Costcutter owner Bestway buys Sainsbury's stake

Sainsbury's shares were up 4.4% on Friday, hitting their highest since April and leading gainers on the FTSE 100 index.

Bestway, which bills itself as the seventh largest family-owned business in the United Kingdom with turnover of about 4.5 billion pounds ($5.57 billion), said it intends to hold its shares and looks forward to supporting Sainsbury's executive management team.

"Bestway Group confirms that it is not considering an offer for Sainsbury's," it said.

Bestway, which is owned by the Pervez, Choudrey and Sheikh families and led by Chief Executive Zameer Choudrey, said it may look to make further market purchases of Sainsbury's shares from time to time, subject to availability and price.

It took the unusual step of telling institutional shareholders in Sainsbury's interested in selling their shares to it to contact the broker Redburn.

Sainsbury's, which earlier this month reported better-than-expected Christmas trading, said it would engage with Bestway in line with its normal interactions with shareholders.

The 3.45% stake makes Bestway Sainsbury's sixth largest investor, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The Qatar Investment Authority is the largest with 14.3%.

Given Bestway's statement, under UK takeover rules it cannot make a bid for Sainsbury's for six months unless another offer came in for the group.

"Whether or not Bestway has the aspirations or the resources to do so, this is a pre-cursor to greater ownership aspirations or a route to try and collaborate with Sainsbury's from a trading perspective remains to be seen," Clive Black, analyst at Shore Capital, Sainsbury's house broker, said.

John Moore, senior investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said Bestway's purchase was an indicator that UK shares are cheap.

"The fact that it has been the target of investment from another sector player could spark a flurry of activity around the company and more widely," he said.

Shares in market leader Tesco were up 0.7%.

In 2021, two of Britain's biggest supermarket groups fell into private hands. Asda was purchased by brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa and private equity company TDR Capital for an enterprise value of 6.8 billion pounds, while Morrisons was bought by U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for 7 billion pounds.

Sainsbury's shares closed on Thursday at 239.4 pence, valuing the business at 5.6 billion pounds.

Bestway started as a chain of convenience stores in 1963 and has grown to become a diversified multinational business with interests across the wholesale, pharmacy, real estate, cement and banking sectors.

It employs over 28,000 across the UK, Pakistan and the Middle East.

($1 = 0.8082 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James, Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)

By James Davey