Cote d'Ivoire Higher Education Development Support Project - P160642

The development objective of Higher Education Development Support Project for Côte d'Ivoire are: (a) improve higher education management; (b) increase enrollment in professional programs; (c) improve the quality and labor market relevance of degree programs of participating public tertiary institutions. 1) The first component, Strengthening Tertiary Education Management, aims to support the government as it modernizes governance of tertiary education...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

