Cotton rises as higher U.S. exports triumph increased output projections

Sept 10 (Reuters) - ICE cotton futures rose on Friday, as
projections of higher exports offset a hike in estimated U.S.
production in a monthly supply and demand report released by the
United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Cotton contracts for December rose 0.38 cent, or
0.4%, to 93.60 cents per lb, by 1:56 p.m. EDT.
In its September World Agricultural Supply and Demand
Estimates (WASDE) report, the USDA projected U.S. production at
18.5 million bales, 1.2 million bales higher than the previous
month.
The agency, however, increased its estimate for U.S. exports
by 500,000 bales to 15.5 million bales, leaving its forecast for
ending stocks at 3.7 million bales.
Kansas-based commodity analyst Sid Love noted that the
market took support from the increased export forecasts.
"While the increase in the USDA's production forecast should
not have been a surprise, the surprise was that it was so big.
But the USDA also increased the exports, so you end up with a
carryover in line with expectations."
Further supporting the brighter outlook for exports, in a
separate report, the USDA reported net sales of 453,000 running
bales for 2021/2022 in the week to Sept. 2. Net sales in the
previous week were only 105,200 RB.
"In the long-term the U.S. potentially producing more cotton
is probably the most friendly thing for the market, because
we've seen that when the U.S. produces cotton the world buys
it," said Louis Barbera, partner and analyst at VLM Commodities
Ltd.
"The USDA is also assuming near record-breaking yields for
cotton and I don't know if that's on the cards. People are quick
to go off better crop conditions and not realize how far behind
we are on the crop," Barbera said, noting that cotton's price
action suggested some skepticism over the production forecast.
(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)