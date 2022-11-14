Advanced search
Cotton set for worst day since October on dollar rebound

11/14/2022 | 01:29pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Cotton is picked on Lawrence Smith's farm in Florence

(Reuters) - ICE cotton futures fell as much as 3.5% on Monday, and were set for their biggest drop in eleven sessions, as a bounce-back in the U.S. dollar dented overseas demand for the natural fiber.

* The most-active cotton contract for March fell 2.68 cents, or 3.1%, to 83.65 cents per lb at 12:50 ET (17:50 GMT) after shedding as much as 3.5% to 83.33 cents a lb, which could be its worst day since Oct. 28.

* "I don't see a whole lot that would move this market other than technical factors and the dollar," said Jon Marcus, president of Lakefront Futures and Options brokerage in Chicago, who saw 86.50 cents per lb as "a spot that's been troublesome for cotton."

* "If the dollar breaks, that might give the buyers a little bit of courage in here but... cotton at 80 cents and above is a pretty good level historically."

* The dollar index rose 0.6%, making U.S. cotton more expensive for holders of other currencies.

* Also weighing on sentiment, Wall Street's main indexes slipped as hawkish comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official tempered hopes of the central bank toning down its aggressive monetary policy approach.

* "What you're going to see the next couple of days, especially this week... cotton will probably be the other side of the coin, depending on what the dollar does, and we'll take it from there," Marcus said.

* Chicago corn, wheat and soybeans edged lower, curbed by a rebound in the dollar and renewed doubts about Chinese demand.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.06% 1.17891 Delayed Quote.-12.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.14% 0.75242 Delayed Quote.-4.68%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.65% 657.5 End-of-day quote.10.91%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.10% 13077.7 Real-time Quote.7.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.22% 1.03502 Delayed Quote.-8.94%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.62% 0.012349 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.19% 0.61131 Delayed Quote.-10.52%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.68% 543.6532 Real-time Quote.11.76%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.79% 571.0167 Real-time Quote.8.27%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.87% 407.6 End-of-day quote.-1.04%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.28% 813.75 End-of-day quote.5.58%
