Coty beats revenue estimates on strong demand for luxury beauty products

08/25/2022 | 07:21am EDT
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Coty Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue, as consumers undeterred by inflation-induced steeper prices splurge on luxury skin care and fragrance.

Shares of the company were up about 4% in premarket trade, after having fallen 30% this year.

Lipstick and foundations are flying out of shelves with higher-income consumers indulging in smaller luxuries as decades-high inflation renders their plans for bigger purchases unattainable- a phenomenon known as the "lipstick effect".

This comes as an opportunity for luxury beauty companies that have struggled with sales due to pandemic lockdowns that had kept people at home and their cosmetics requirements limited.

The Hugo Boss perfume maker expects full-year 2023 adjusted profit per share to increase in the mid-teens from a year earlier.

Bigger rival Estee Lauder beat fourth-quarter results, but forecast full-year sales and profit below estimates last week due to a larger exposure to China, where recent COVID-19 lockdowns hit traffic at retailers.

While Coty's smaller China exposure has it better placed, Chief Executive Officer Sue Nabi told Reuters in an interview the company would undertake further price increases this year, following an initial round in fiscal 2022, to boost profit margins.

"We are offsetting quite strongly the effect of the inflation on cost of goods," Nabi said, adding that supply chain costs have been easing from pandemic-highs.

Coty has also been accelerating marketing investments such as livestreaming and promotions on social media sites such as TikTok, which play a big part in influencing young consumers' shopping decisions.

Net revenue in the fourth quarter ended June 30 rose 10% to $1.17 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.14 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COTY INC. 0.96% 7.39 Delayed Quote.-29.62%
HUGO BOSS AG 0.04% 56.06 Delayed Quote.4.75%
