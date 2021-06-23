Coty's COVERGIRL Takes Largest Sustainability Step To-Date – A Reduction of 35% of Plastic in Pressed Powder Packaging Globally

COVERGIRL’s new mold for its Iconic Clean Pressed Powder Collection will have 35% less plastic per compact

COVERGIRL today announced another step toward a more sustainable future in beauty with its largest packaging change to-date in the iconic Clean Pressed Powder Collection. As a leading cosmetics brand, COVERGIRL is committed to responsible beauty and making clean beauty accessible and affordable for all. With the rise of the conscious beauty consumer, COVERGIRL aims to continuously evolve its products to meet the highest standards of clean beauty, while not sacrificing on quality.

COVERGIRL selected the Clean Pressed Powder Collection, #1 in the industry, as the first to undergo the packaging redesign due to its mass appeal and the overall impact on plastic use. Each compact will use 35% less plastic, with the new design available nationwide from today for Clean Pressed Powder, Clean Matte Pressed Powder, Clean Sensitive Pressed Powder, and Clean Fresh Pressed Powder, saving plastic without impacting the amount of product in each compact.

COVERGIRL is the original founder and creator of clean makeup and 60 years later continues to define what it means to be a responsible beauty brand. In 2018, COVERGIRL became the largest makeup brand to be Leaping Bunny Certified across its range by Cruelty-Free International. Then in 2020, COVERGIRL launched Clean Fresh, the brand’s first clean and vegan line made without sulfates, formaldehyde, phthalates, parabens, or talc. Most recently, COVERGIRL launched Lash Blast Clean Mascara, clean, vegan and FSC Certified with packaging made from 80% recycled paper from well-managed forests.

Stefano Curti, Chief Brands Officer of Coty, said: “COVERGIRL continues to make good-for-you makeup and skincare, prioritizing the health of our consumers and the planet. Today, as the brand celebrates its 60th anniversary, we are building on this heritage and expertise, taking the next step in our journey towards more sustainable and clean beauty. I am delighted that this initiative means eliminating some plastic by ensuring our Clean Pressed Powders now have 35% less plastic per compact – a tangible example of Coty’s commitment to more sustainable packaging through our Beauty That Lasts initative. As a brand, COVERGIRL continues to identify areas where we can reduce our environmental impact, continuing to lead the way as the original clean brand which our consumers are proud to stand behind.”

About COVERGIRL

COVERGIRL, a cosmetics category leader, celebrates authenticity, diversity and self-expression through makeup. Born in 1961, COVERGIRL offers accessible, affordable, and inclusive makeup for everyone. Through the years, COVERGIRL has partnered with a number of inspirational, barrier-breaking, and diverse women as the faces of the brand. In 2018, COVERGIRL became the largest makeup brand to be Leaping Bunny Certified by Cruelty-Free International, which means all of our products are certified cruelty free, no matter where we are sold. Visit www.covergirl.com or find @COVERGIRL on social media for more information.

About Coty Inc.

Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance and number three in color cosmetics. Coty’s products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit http://www.coty.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005614/en/