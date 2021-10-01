Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Coty to sell 9% stake in Wella to majority owner KKR

10/01/2021 | 07:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: CoverGirl cosmetics owned by Coty Brands are shown for sale in a retail store in Encinitas, California

(Reuters) - Coty Inc said on Friday it would swap around 9% of its stake in professional beauty business Wella with KKR & Co Inc for some of the cosmetic maker's shares the U.S. buyout firm owns, valuing the deal at $426.5 million.

The deal cuts Coty's stake in Wella to around 30.6%, valued at about $1.38 billion. The CoverGirl cosmetics maker sold a 60% stake to KKR for about $2.5 billion in December last year, with its remaining 40% stake valued at $1.3 billion at the time.

Coty said the value of Wella has increased since the closing of the majority stake sale, as reopening of salons across the globe has sparked a recovery in the business.

The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter of Coty's fiscal 2022, will also help the Gucci fragrance maker simplify its capital structure and save $52 million annually, while also boosting its profits.

KKR's ownership in the Hugo Boss fragrance maker would reduce to the equivalent of about 45 million Coty Class A shares, representing a stake of about 5.2%.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COTY INC. -1.01% 7.86 Delayed Quote.11.97%
HUGO BOSS AG -0.35% 51.9 Delayed Quote.90.84%
KKR & CO. INC. 0.07% 60.88 Delayed Quote.50.36%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:36aInquiry finds British 'open banking' body failed to stop bullying
RE
07:31aAsian LNG prices surge to record high this week as winter starts
RE
07:28aCoty to sell 9% stake in Wella to majority owner KKR
RE
07:28aDollar set for best week since June on expected Fed tightening
RE
07:26aToronto futures fall on weak oil prices; GDP data in focus
RE
07:23aEurope's LNG exports to Asia hit record high in Sept -data
RE
07:20aDuty cut lifts India's palm oil imports in Sept to a record 1.4 million T- dealers
RE
07:19aEMA : If individual has history of itp, risk of developing low platelet levels should be considered before shot, platelet monitoring is recommended after vaccination with j&j or astrazeneca vaccines
RE
07:18aEMA : Recommended updating product information of both astra, janssen vaccines to include itp as an adverse reaction with an unknown frequency.
RE
07:17aEMA : Committee concluded that there is a reasonable possibility that rare cases of vte are linked to vaccination with covid-19 vaccine janssen
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TotalEnergies, Air Liquide and Vinci launch clean hydrogen infrastructu..
2Scatec : Government approval of Scatec's RMIPPP project in South Africa..
3Tellurian : Explainer-What's behind the wild surges in global LNG price..
4Analyst recommendations: Acceleron Pharma, General Mills, Southwest Air..
5Problems accumulate at the start of Q4

HOT NEWS