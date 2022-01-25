Could more LNG supplies get to Europe in the event of a crisis?

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The United States, the world's top
natural gas producer, is in talks with major energy-producing
countries and companies over a potential diversion of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) to Europe if Russia invades Ukraine, senior
Biden administration officials said on Tuesday.
There is not enough LNG to substitute for a large disruption
in supply from Russia, the primary exporter to Europe via
pipeline.
IS IT POSSIBLE TO FIND MORE SUPPLY?
It would be difficult because the world's largest LNG
exporters are already producing as much as they can of the gas
that is super-cooled into a liquid form for transportation. Such
an effort would have to involve rerouting vessels already on the
water or ready for departure.
Several companies contacted by Reuters did not comment or
did not respond to requests for comment on potential talks. In
the past, when prices in one part of the world surged, LNG
buyers have rerouted any cargoes that they could, as they did in
December when LNG benchmarks rose dramatically in Europe and
Asia.
However, buyers typically only have discretion to reroute a
small number of cargoes as most are to supply gas to power
plants and industry on long-term contracts.
A White House official said the Biden administration is
trying to identify additional volumes of non-Russian natural gas
from various areas of the world.
Russia exports roughly 23.3 billion cubic feet per day
(bcfd) of natural gas, of which about 72% goes to the largest
European economies. The entire worldwide LNG market is expected
to be roughly 53 bcfd in 2022.
WHO BUYS LNG?
LNG is sold worldwide to companies operating in countries
generally looking to diversify energy sources away from coal.
China, Japan and South Korea were the three largest importers of
U.S. LNG in 2020, according to U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA) figures.
Global LNG exports are expected to rise to around 53.3 bcfd
in 2022. That is still a fraction of overall worldwide natural
gas consumption of roughly 400 bcfd, most delivered via
pipelines.
If prices jump in one part of the world, like what happened
in Europe in December, LNG buyers can easily send spot cargoes
to the area, and in some cases can divert long-term deals if
contracts with customers allow for such diversions.
WHY CAN'T THE U.S AND OTHER EXPORTERS JUST SEND MORE GAS?
Exporting gas on vessels is not as easy as filling a tanker
with crude oil. Building new gas liquefaction facilities
generally takes two to four years.
There is only one facility under construction in the United
States that could add more liquefaction capacity this year -
Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana, which analysts
expect could add about 0.9 bcfd by year-end.
The three biggest producers of LNG in 2021 were Australia at
around 10.5 bcfd, Qatar at 10.1 bcfd and the United States at
9.8 bcfd, accounting for more than half of global supply. They
are all exporting at or near capacity.
For 2022, the United States, is expected to export an
average of around 11.5 bcfd, about 12% of the country's expected
record gas production of over 96 bcfd, according to EIA
projections.
WHAT'S HAPPENED WITH PRICES?
Global prices are trading about seven times higher than the
U.S. gas benchmark, with European futures at
more than $30 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu), compared
with just $4 in the United States.
Asian futures are lately around $26 per mmBtu, after
peaking at an all-time high near $49 per mmBtu last month.
In December, European futures hit record levels near $60 per
mmBtu on Russian supply, resulting in LNG exporters redirecting
cargoes towards Europe.
The United States sent about half of its LNG exports in
December to Europe, up from 37% earlier in 2021, according to
data from Refinitiv and the U.S. Energy Department.
