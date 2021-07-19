Log in
Council Member for Montserrat Assumes Chairmanship of ECCB Monetary Council

07/19/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
Chairmanship of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) will be transferred to the Honourable Premier and Council Member for Montserrat, Joseph Easton Farrell, during a Handing Over Ceremony on 23 July.

Premier Farrell will succeed the Outgoing Chairman, the Honourable Prime Minister and Council Member for Saint Christopher (Saint Kitts) and Nevis, Dr Timothy Harris.

The Monetary Council is the highest decision making authority of the ECCB and comprises the eight Ministers for Finance of the ECCB member countries: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, The Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (Saint Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Chairmanship of the Council is rotated among the member countries in alphabetical order on an annual basis.

Following the Handing Over Ceremony, the Council will convene for its 99th meeting where it will receive the Governor's Report on Money, Credit and Financial Conditions in the ECCU.

The Handing Over Ceremony for the Change in Chairmanship of the ECCB Monetary Council will be streamed on the ECCB's Facebook page and YouTube channel from 9:00 a.m.

-30-

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 21:01:10 UTC.


