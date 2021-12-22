Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
if ($_GET["debug"]==1) echo "09:46:01
"?>
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Council approves EU-UK fishing deal

12/22/2021 | 09:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Council has approved an agreement between the EU and the UK on fishing opportunities for 2022, paving the way for EU fishermen and women to exercise their fishing rights in the Atlantic and the North Sea. The decision determines fishing rights for around 100 shared fish stocks in EU and UK waters, including the total allowable catch (TAC) limit for each species.

At the Agriculture and Fisheries Council on 12-13 December, ministers set provisional TAC's for fish stocks shared with the UK pending the outcome of the EU-UK consultations; these catch limits will be amended to take account of the new agreement. Minister Podgoršek added »The successful conclusion of this year's consultations on shared fish stocks sets a good precedent for future negotiations with the UK. Thanks to good will and a constructive approach on both sides, we were able to reach an agreement that provides certainty for EU fishermen and women going forward.«

The regulation on fishing opportunities for 2022 - including the amendment containing the final quotas - will be finalised by the Council's legal and linguistic experts, following which it will be formally adopted by the Council and published in the Official Journal. The provisions will apply retroactively as of 1 January 2022.

Following the UK's withdrawal from the EU, fish stocks jointly managed by the EU and the UK are considered shared resources under international law. The Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) between the two parties sets out the terms under which the EU and the UK determine their respective fishing rights in the Atlantic and North Sea.

Under the TCA, both parties agree to hold annual talks with a view to determining TACs and quotas for the following year. Consultations are led by the Commission and take into account a number of factors, including:

  • international obligations
  • the recommended maximum sustainable yield (MSY) for each species, to ensure the long-term sustainability of fishing in line with the common fisheries policy
  • the best available scientific advice, with a precautionary approach taken where such advice is not available
  • the need to protect the livelihoods of fishermen and women

The Council provides political guidance to the Commission throughout the negotiation process and formally endorses the final agreement.

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Slovenia published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 14:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:54aU.S. third-quarter economic growth raised; COVID-19 disruptions loom
RE
09:53aCreating Accurate Project Proposals for Construction Business is Crucial According to Matt Mong of Adeaca
AQ
09:53aBarcode Reader in Robotic AGVs by Balyo USA Discussed in New Video
AQ
09:52aU.S. consumer bureau orders fintech firm LendUp to halt new loans, pay penalty
RE
09:52aKarelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM
PR
09:52aIntetics at CES 2022, the most Influential Tech Event Globally, in Las Vegas
GL
09:52aIntetics at CES 2022, the most Influential Tech Event Globally, in Las Vegas
GL
09:51aGeoJunxion announces it has received a non-solicited bid on its' shares
AQ
09:51aPhilips's CavaClear Device Cleared in US by FDA
DJ
09:50aBrighter publishes prospectus due to the forthcoming unit issue
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Caterpillar, Cineworld, JD Sports, Microsoft, ..
2KNM Berhad : OTHERS Default in Payment by KNM Group Berhad pursuant to ..
3Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on COVID-19 concern
4China regulator suspends cyber security deal with Alibaba Cloud
5Dye & Durham Announces Agreement to Acquire Link Group in Transformativ..

HOT NEWS