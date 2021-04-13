Log in
Council on Black Health : Introduces the Black Health Bill of Rights

04/13/2021 | 11:31am EDT
The Council on Black Health today released the nation’s first Black Health Bill of Rights, developed to serve as the framework for improving the health of Black Americans in communities across the nation.

“It’s National Minority Health Month and imperative to raise awareness of the Black Health Bill of Rights. The Council advocates for a collective movement to improve health in Black communities,” said Melicia Whitt-Glover, Executive Director of the Council. “The Black Health Bill of Rights demonstrates our commitment to changing the narrative on Black health in the United States and for people of the African Diaspora worldwide.”

The Black Health Bill of Rights includes seven articles: Article 1 states that Black people have the right to a culture of health that values our whole wellbeing and allows us to achieve optimal health. Articles 2 and 3 reinforce the right of Black people to receive respectful and dignified healthcare that is culturally sensitive and incorporates structural equity.

Articles 4, 5, and 6 address solutions to Black health from a strengths-based approach, reclaiming power and autonomy, and the right to honor and incorporate lessons from the past, present, and future as a pathway to restoring health in communities. Article 7 emphasizes that Black people have the right to live in a society that is free from the violence, hostility, and racism that has for so long, impacted physical and mental health in the Black community.

“We have a national network of partners who collaborate with us and who are going to be instrumental in making the Articles of the Black Health Bill of Rights a reality,” said Whitt-Glover.

The concept for the Black Health Bill of Rights was conceived by Council member Tambra Raye Stevenson.

The Council on Black Health is a research and action network that provides thought leadership to develop and implement a national agenda for Black health. The organization drives the agenda to realize healthy Black communities by impacting individual behaviors, social and political determinants of health, and chronic disease outcomes through a focus on partnerships, research, policy advocacy, and permanence. The Council includes academic researchers, community partners, and community leaders from across the United States who collaborate to address the variables that directly and indirectly impact Black Health.


© Business Wire 2021
