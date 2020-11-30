Log in
Count down to Christmas with PlayCroco Online Casino

11/30/2020 | 03:01pm EST
Discover daily delights during December

The countdown to Christmas is officially on. At least that’s the word from PlayCroco, who have launched their awesome advent calendar as we make the turn towards 25th December.

Christmas in Croco Land is the most wonderful time of the year. Rather than look behind the advent door, PlayCroco players are invited to ride the river into a wild world of reptilian offers, where you’ll soon be swamped with a selection of glittering gifts – no strings attached.

Players will bump into a new Croco Land character every day during December, delivering daily free spins and bonus offers and providing the perfect opportunity to collect a little extra cash this Christmas.

You can get your first stocking filler today, so there’s never been a better time to join the PlayCroco party – especially when there’s a warm welcome bonus on offer from the popular pokie platform. New players can grab a 200% welcome bonus up to $5,000 using the code PLAYCROCO – and $50 extra for free post-deposit with code PLAYCOOL.

Of course, PlayCroco is for life – not just for Christmas – and you can soon work your way up the loyalty scheme, rising from BabyCroco to RoyalCroco, via the JuniorCroco and SuperCroco levels, unwrapping new benefits as you go. Perks include cashback rising from 25% to 40%, increasing weekly withdrawal limits, daily bonuses and free spins, plus a dedicated VIP Host when you reach the top of the tree.

Then there’s a festive feast of PlayCroco promotions including Daily Free Spins, the Lucky Loco Draw, a weekly CrocoBoost, CrocoWeekend and Pokie of the Month – where one festive favourite will be accompanied by an awesome offer.

Players can deposit and withdraw using a variety of methods including Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, Pay ID, eZeewallet and Bitcoin, and our PlayCroco customer support team are on hand 24/7 to provide expert assistance. Merry Christmas!

Bruce Fern, Casino Manager at PlayCroco, said: “Christmas is a time for giving and we’re delighted to be able to give something back to our players at this time of year.

“It’s not been the easiest year that’s for sure, so hopefully Christmas in Croco Land brings a bit of festive cheer to our players… and maybe even a bit of luck along the way!”

About PlayCroco:

PlayCroco is an online casino for Australian pokie lovers. With hundreds of pokies, generous offers and promos and a wide range of payment methods, PlayCroco is all about having fun and winning big. A level-up loyalty schemes also see players unlock incredible perks with each level they clear.


