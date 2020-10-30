Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Countdown: Two weeks until ICC Learn Live

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 12:37pm EDT

Washington, D.C., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C. – In less than two weeks, ICC Learn Live, the International Code Council's inaugural virtual education event, will take place. For more information on the November 9-13, 2020 event, ICC Learn Live sessions and registration, click here.

The virtual event will address the most pressing issues and priorities for building safety professionals, such as training the next generation of talent, the impact of COVID-19 on building safety and the economy, adopting virtual capabilities, and an in-depth overview of the upcoming 2021 International Codes (I-Codes). Educational sessions will offer continuing education units (CEUs) to participants who complete them.

Featuring an all-star line-up of speakers, ICC Learn Live will include executives from the Building Officials Institute of New Zealand, the International Accreditation Service (IAS), Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards, and CROSQ. Working hand-in-hand with the Code Council to equip veterans with the tools they need to become experts in the industry, keynote speaker Eric “Doc” Wright, Founder & CEO of Vets2PM, LLC, will discuss his experience as a veteran entering a new career. Following his keynote, a guided virtual networking session will be available for attendees. Listen to the new ICC Pulse Podcast episode featuring Eric “Doc” Wright and Code Council Chief Knowledge Officer Joan O’Neil, here.

“We’re proud to launch our first-ever comprehensive 5-day virtual education event,” stated Code Council Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims. “We look forward to providing a forum for leading building industry voices to come together while also educating the next generation of professionals.”

 Sponsors for ICC Learn Live include State Farm, Oracle, Insurance Service Office (ISO), America Gas Association (AGA) and iPlanTables and TylerTech. Learn more about sponsorship opportunities and add your company’s name to the list of supporters. Click here for the full list of sponsors.

###

 About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is a nonprofit association that provides a wide range of building safety solutions including product evaluation, accreditation, certification, codification and training. It develops model codes and standards used worldwide to construct safe, sustainable, affordable and resilient structures.

Madison Neal
International Code Council 
(202) 754-1173
mneal@iccsafe.org
© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:00pEUROPRIS ASA : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
01:00pACCENTURE : Completes Acquisition of SALT Solutions
AQ
01:00pAKVA GROUP ASA : Buyback of own shares
AQ
01:00pFarm tour finds growers investing in sustainable agriculture
PU
01:00pICADE : Promotion completes 163 social housing units in Réunion
PU
01:00pCouloir Capital Ltd. Is Pleased to Announce the Initiation of Research Coverage on Sonoro Gold Corp.
NE
01:00pDraftKings Set to Launch its Mobile Sportsbook in Tennessee
GL
12:59pSGL CARBON : Baader Bank gives a Sell rating
MD
12:58pNISSAN MOTOR : U.S. fights delay in extraditing Carlos Ghosn's accused escape plotters to Japan
RE
12:58pEUROPRIS ASA : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
2Stocks, oil fall further on virus, U.S. election angst
3ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google
4HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG : HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : late iPhone launch temporarily wiped $100 billion off its stock value

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group