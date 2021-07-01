Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

07/01/2021 | 12:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The word

PARIS (Reuters) -Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks.

"A detailed implementation plan together with remaining issues will be finalised by October 2021," read a statement signed by 130 out of 139 countries and jurisdictions involved in the negotiations.

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, which hosted the talks, said a global minimum corporate income tax of at least 15% could yield around $150 billion in additional global tax revenues annually.

It added that new rules on where the biggest multinationals are taxed would see taxing rights on more than $100 billion of profits shifted to countries where the profits are earned.

The agreement will to G20 finance ministers for endorsement at a meeting in Venice next week.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:34pU.S. labor market recovery gaining steam; worker shortages an obstacle
RE
12:33pSick as a dog? Pets often catch COVID from humans, study finds
RE
12:30pU.S. corn, soy, wheat futures hit highest since mid-June
RE
12:27pGerman finance minister Scholz says OECD tax agreement marks 'colossal progress'
RE
12:24pECB should not tolerate inflation overshoot, Weidmann says
RE
12:21pU.S. to review proposed Dominion Energy wind farm off Virginia
RE
12:21pCOLUMN - OIL PRICE SPIKE WOULD ACCELERATE U.S. SHIFT TO ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Kemp
RE
12:17pCountries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%
RE
12:00pOecd says a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15% is estimated to generate around $150 billion in additional global tax revenues annually
RE
12:00pBolivia economy minister says country aims to buy 2-4 tonnes of gold annually to build up foreign reserves
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto exchange Binance says sterling withdrawals reactivated after outage
2Dollar little changed ahead of U.S. payrolls; short-term trend tilted to upside
3EXCLUSIVE: Shell plans to exit California joint venture with Exxon Mobil - sources
4BARCLAYS PLC : U.S. natgas companies put hydrogen to the test
5Dealmakers drown in deals in second-quarter M&A frenzy

HOT NEWS