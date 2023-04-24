STORY: The world could see a huge boom in offshore wind farms

as countries strive to cut carbon emissions

Floating turbines can generate more

power than those closer to shore

But rising costs and supply chain

issues could hamper efforts

Experts also point to a need for standardized designs

and ports big enough to handle the massive projects

The 88-megawatt Hywind Tampen project

off Norway is the world's largest to date

But it has faced delays and pushed back

its start time to later in 2023

Consultancy DNV expects about

300 gigawatts will be installed by 2050

representing 15% of all offshore wind capacity