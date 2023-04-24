as countries strive to cut carbon emissions
Floating turbines can generate more
power than those closer to shore
But rising costs and supply chain
issues could hamper efforts
Experts also point to a need for standardized designs
and ports big enough to handle the massive projects
The 88-megawatt Hywind Tampen project
off Norway is the world's largest to date
But it has faced delays and pushed back
its start time to later in 2023
Consultancy DNV expects about
300 gigawatts will be installed by 2050
representing 15% of all offshore wind capacity