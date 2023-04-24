as countries strive to cut carbon emissions

Floating turbines can generate more

power than those closer to shore 

But rising costs and supply chain 

issues could hamper efforts 

Experts also point to a need for standardized designs

and ports big enough to handle the massive projects

The 88-megawatt Hywind Tampen project 

off Norway is the world's largest to date

But it has faced delays and pushed back 

its start time to later in 2023

Consultancy DNV expects about 

300 gigawatts will be installed by 2050

representing 15% of all offshore wind capacity