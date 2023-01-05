Countries mandate COVID tests for China travellers

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Authorities around the world are
imposing or considering curbs on travellers from China as
COVID-19 cases there surged following its relaxation of
"zero-COVID" rules. China has rejected criticism of its COVID
data.
PLACES IMPOSING CURBS
UNITED STATES
The United States will impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on
travellers from China beginning on Jan. 5. All air passengers
aged two and older will require a negative result from a test no
more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or
Macau. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said U.S.
citizens should reconsider travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau.
EU
European Union government officials recommended on Wednesday
that passengers flying from China to the EU should have a
negative COVID-19 test before they board. They also suggested
all passenger on flights to and from China should wear face
masks, that EU governments introduce random testing of
passengers arriving from China and that they test and sequence
wastewater in airports with international flights and planes
arriving from China.
SWEDEN
Sweden will require travelers from China
to show they have tested negative
for COVID before they can enter the country, the government
said.
BRITAIN
The UK will require a pre-departure negative COVID-19 test
for passengers from China as of Jan. 5, the Department of Health
said on Friday. However, a report in The Independent on Monday
said passengers from China who arrive in the United Kingdom next
week will not face compulsory COVID-19 tests on arrival.
FRANCE
France will require travellers from China to provide a
negative COVID test result less than 48 hours before departure.
Starting Jan. 1, France will carry out random PCR COVID
tests upon arrival on travellers coming from China, a government
official told reporters.
France has urged all 26 other European Union member states
to test Chinese travellers for COVID.
AUSTRALIA
Travellers from China to Australia will need to submit a
negative COVID-19 test from Jan. 5, Australian Health Minister
Mark Butler said on Sunday.
INDIA
The country has mandated a COVID-19 negative test report for
travellers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea,
Singapore and Thailand. Passengers from those countries will be
quarantined if they show symptoms or test positive.
CANADA
Air travellers to Canada from China must test negative for
COVID-19 no more than two days before departure, Ottawa said.
JAPAN
The country will require negative coronavirus test results
within 72 hours of passengers boarding direct flights from
China, the prime minister said on Jan 4. That is in addition to
an existing regulation that passengers who had been in China in
the seven days prior to their flight will be subject to a
COVID-19 test on arrival in Japan. Those who test positive will
be required to quarantine for seven days.
ITALY
Italy has ordered COVID-19 antigen swabs and virus
sequencing for all travellers from China. Milan's main airport,
Malpensa, has already started testing passengers arriving from
Beijing and Shanghai.
SPAIN
Spain will require a negative COVID-19 test or a full course
of vaccination against the disease upon arrival for travellers
from China.
MALAYSIA
Malaysia will screen all inbound travellers for fever and
test wastewater from aircraft arriving from China for COVID-19.
TAIWAN
Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre said all passengers
on direct flights from China, as well as by boat at two offshore
islands, will have to take PCR tests upon arrival, starting on
Jan. 1.
SOUTH KOREA
South Korea will require travellers from China, Macau and
Hong Kong to provide negative COVID test results before
departure, health authorities said.
MOROCCO
Morocco will impose a ban on people arriving from China,
whatever their nationality, from Jan. 3.
QATAR
Qatar will require travellers arriving from China from Jan.
3 to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48
hours of departure, state news agency QNA said.
BELGIUM
Belgium will test wastewater from planes arriving from China
for new COVID variants as part of new steps against the spread
of the coronavirus, the government announced on Monday.
ISRAEL
Newly appointed Health Minister Aryeh Deri announced new
COVID-19 testing requirements for travellers from China, joining
other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of
infections, according to the Times of Israel.
PLACES MONITORING SITUATION
PHILIPPINES
The Philippines sees a need to intensify monitoring and
implementation of border controls for incoming individuals
especially from China, Manila's health ministry said.
