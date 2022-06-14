Countries mull delaying new EU carbon market in search of climate deal

BRUSSELS, June 14 (Reuters) - European Union countries are
considering a one-year delay to the launch of a new European
carbon market for buildings and transport, pushing back the
start to 2027, as they seek a compromise on more ambitious
climate policies, draft documents show.
As the 27-country EU seeks to meet tougher emissions-cutting
targets, it is negotiating a raft of laws to put a price on
pollution - including an upgrade of its existing carbon market
for industry and power plants, and a new scheme to impose CO2
costs on suppliers of fuels used in transport and buildings.
Negotiators from EU countries will this week consider
launching the new market in 2027, according to a draft
compromise proposal seen by Reuters. The European Commission,
which drafts EU laws, had proposed 2026.
The policy intends to tackle rising transport emissions and
the third of EU emissions generated by fossil fuel-guzzling
buildings. But it has worried some countries, which - with an
eye on recent soaring gas prices - fear it would raise citizens'
energy bills further.
Diplomats said the 2027 launch - which could change during
the negotiations - should not undermine the EU's climate
targets, so long as other parts of the proposal were
strengthened.
The delay aims to convince hesitant countries, and is
earlier than other options countries had discussed, which
Brussels had warned could thwart the EU's green goals. Revenues
from the new carbon market will form a fund to support
low-income households.
The proposal, drafted by France which currently chairs
meetings of EU countries, would also gradually add shipping to
the existing EU carbon market by 2027, a year later than
initially planned.
It would maintain other changes to the current carbon market
proposed by the Commission, including the rate at which the cap
on CO2 permits in the scheme falls each year, and a 2035
phase-out of the free CO2 permits industries receive.
Diplomats will also discuss rules to make it easier to
respond to CO2 price spikes, ahead of a meeting later this month
where ministers will attempt to agree their stance on the
policies, before countries and the EU parliament negotiate the
final laws.
(Reporting by Kate Abnett, Editing by William Maclean)