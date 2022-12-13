Countries try to weaken EU clampdown on methane emissions -documents

BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Some European Union
countries are trying to weaken the bloc's planned law to cut
methane emissions in the oil and gas sector, documents show,
weeks after the EU pledged at the COP27 climate conference to do
more to tackle the potent greenhouse gas.
Methane is the second biggest cause of climate change after
carbon dioxide and has a far higher warming effect, meaning
rapid cuts in methane emissions are crucial if the world is to
avoid severe climate change.
The European Commission last year proposed legislation to
require oil and gas companies in Europe find and fix leaky
infrastructure allowing methane to escape. Checks would be
required every three months, starting six months after the
regulation takes effect.
But EU countries, who are negotiating the law, want to delay
the first survey to 12 months, and then set different timelines
– in some cases less frequent - for checking different types of
infrastructure, according to their latest draft compromise, seen
by Reuters.
For example, compressor stations and liquefied natural gas
terminals would be surveyed every six months, valve stations
every 12 months and transmission pipelines every two years.
Countries also want to exempt deep wells from a requirement
to check inactive oil and gas wells for methane leaks, and to
change a weekly requirement for inspecting gas flare stacks to a
monthly one, the draft showed.
The draft reflects negotiations among the 27 EU member
countries, and did not indicate which states backed the changes.
EU documents detailing the negotiating positions of various
countries, however, showed Hungary and Romania had requested
weaker rules.
In one document, Hungary said the EU plan to immediately end
routine gas flaring would represent a "cost and timing issue for
the industry", and should be delayed to 2030.
Hungary's representation to the EU declined to comment on
the negotiations.
A Romanian source told Reuters the country was working to
draft measures "in line with our climate ambitions, technically
feasible, while ensuring that the implementation calendar is
realistic".
One senior EU diplomat said the changes should not dilute
the law's ambition, and sought to address some countries'
concerns about the cost and feasibility of the rules.
Campaigners warned that weaker EU rules would dent the
bloc's green credentials, noting Canada, Nigeria and others are
advancing methane regulations that are, in some cases, more
ambitious.
"Brussels now runs the risk of getting methane legislation
that looks 10 years out of date," said Jonathan Banks, global
methane director at the non-profit Clean Air Task Force.
Alongside the United States, the EU leads the Global Methane
Pledge of 150 countries aiming to cut methane emissions 30% by
2030. The EU was also among oil and gas market participants who
pledged at last month's COP27 climate summit to do more to curb
methane.
Methane is the main component of natural gas, so if captured
it can be sold as fuel, offsetting much of the cost of capturing
methane for oil and gas firms, according to the International
Energy Agency.
EU countries aim to agree their position on the methane law
on Dec. 19, before negotiating the final law next year with the
European Parliament.
The EU law would not apply to infrastructure abroad that
transports gas into Europe. The EU imports more than 80% of the
gas it consumes, and most methane emissions associated with that
consumption occur abroad.
Hoping to close this gap, Europe's biggest gas market
Germany has asked that the EU methane rules be extended to cover
foreign infrastructure, another document showed.
Germany wants the new rules to "make a decisive contribution
to the Global Methane Pledge," a spokesperson for Germany's
economy ministry said.
