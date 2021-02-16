Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Country Fresh Enters Into Stalking Horse Purchase Agreement to Sell its Assets In Bankruptcy Sale

02/16/2021 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Country Fresh™, a leading fresh-cut fruit, vegetable, and snacking solutions provider, filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court (the “Court”) for the Southern District of Texas in order to effectuate the upcoming sale of the company. The sale includes all Country Fresh brands, including SunRich™ and Tiffany Gate™.

“Pandemic-related supply chain and business disruptions have affected Country Fresh and our customers dramatically over the past year,” said Bill Andersen, Country Fresh President and CEO. “Despite efforts to improve company results before and during COVID, we believe that this sale transaction will result in a better capitalized company and positions our customers, suppliers, employees, and all other stakeholders for maximum success going forward.”

To facilitate the sale process, and to provide increased financial flexibility to continue navigating through current marketplace challenges, Country Fresh announced (i) the entry into a binding stalking horse purchase agreement with a global private equity firm, Stellex Capital, subject to potential overbids at an auction to be held in the next several weeks, and (ii) has obtained a commitment from certain members of its existing lender group to provide debtor-in-possession financing. This funding will allow Country Fresh to continue to meet ongoing obligations while pursuing the sale of its assets under Court supervision.

Country Fresh’s manufacturing and distribution facilities will continue to operate unimpeded to fulfill orders during the sale process.

Country Fresh has filed several customary "First Day" motions with the Court, which are intended to ensure that the Company is able to maintain operations in the ordinary course and facilitate a smooth transition into Chapter 11.

“The health and safety of employees, customers, and the communities in which we operate remains a top priority,” continued Andersen. “From the beginning of the pandemic, Country Fresh has implemented a series of stringent health and safety programs in all North American facilities while diligently following guidance from local, state, and federal health authorities.”

The auction itself and resulting transaction is expected to close within 60 days. Additional information regarding Country Fresh's Chapter 11 filing is available at https://dm.epiq11.com/countryfresh.

Media Contact:
April Lynch, Lynchpin Strategic Communications
(713) 922-1895
April@lynchpincomms.com

About Country Fresh
Country Fresh, LLC and its subsidiaries provide full-service, fresh food solutions for retail, foodservice, club, and convenience stores. Country Fresh’s extensive product line includes cut fruit and vegetables, side dishes, fresh snacking products, parfaits, foodservice cut fruit and fruit salads, deli salads, pasta kits, meal kits, salad kits, sauces and dressings, and soup and stew kits available through private labeling or its Freshly Crafted brand. The company’s continuous investments in R&D, innovative cooking technologies, and convenience-focused packaging design enables the company to deliver exciting fresh food products that align with customers’ healthy, active lifestyles and preferences through its seven American and three Canadian facilities.

Country Fresh enables retail partners to quickly respond to consumer tastes and trends through three business units: Country Fresh, a leading supplier of fresh-cut fruit, apple slices, vegetables, and fresh snacking solutions; Sun Rich, a provider of made-to-order fresh fruit for foodservice businesses; and Tiffany Gate, a manufacturer of freshly prepared foods for the largest retail and foodservice companies in North America.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:59aFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Q4 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
11:59aACCO : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11:58aCapStar Announces Tom O'Connor and Ken Webb as Middle Tennessee Market President & Chairman
GL
11:58aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of CBLI, NEBC, THCB, and FTOC Mergers
GL
11:57aROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : How to Hire a Human Resources Specialist
PU
11:57aEMERALD : Business Events Industry Launches Advocacy Coalition
PU
11:56aFIRST TRUST/ABERDEEN GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY INCOME FUND : Announces Final Results of Tender Offer
BU
11:54aU.S. securities regulator sues Morningstar over alleged disclosure, internal controls violations
RE
11:53aSUNCORP : Appendix 3Y - Steve Johnston
PU
11:53aUnited States Announces Leading Pledge to the International Fund for Agricultural Development's Twelfth Replenishment of Resources
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Big data firm Palantir signals slower annual revenue growth, shares fall
2Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Indian tribunal blocks regulator's order on Future chief, company says
4SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : Malaysia to kick off COVID-19 vaccination drive next week
5U.S. Supreme Court clears way for Ghosn's accused escape plotters extradition

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ