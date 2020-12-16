Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Country leaders: trade turnover between Uzbekistan and India is planned to be increased to $ 1 billion

12/16/2020 | 04:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Within the framework of an organized online videoconference on December 11 between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, issues of expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, investment, financial and technical and other areas were discussed. They also exchanged views on the situation in the world and the prospects for regional cooperation.

The leaders of the countries emphasized with satisfaction that thanks to regular meetings at the highest level and the practical steps being taken in recent years, a breakthrough has been achieved in the development of multifaceted interaction, which has been filled with concrete effective content.

Currently, important projects and programs are being implemented in the field of investment, innovation, healthcare, education and other priority areas. It was emphasized that the number of joint ventures has tripled in recent years alone.

During the meeting, an agreement was reached on joint work to create favorable conditions for the growth of mutual trade, to eliminate technical barriers and restrictions on this path. As a benchmark in the trade and economic sphere, the task was set to achieve a trade turnover of $ 1 billion in the coming years.

Much attention is paid to the formation of efficient transport corridors and logistics infrastructure, the resumption of air traffic.

The issues of promoting promising investment projects, including with the involvement of advanced technologies, technical assistance and concessional financing of leading Indian organizations, were also considered. Agriculture, innovation, alternative energy, pharmaceuticals and health care, information and communication technologies, and space exploration are designated as priority areas.

The leaders agreed to expand interregional contacts on the example of the successful partnership between Andijan region and the state of Gujarat.

The creation of modern medical centers in the regions of our country with the introduction of the traditional Indian system 'Ayurveda' and telemedicine is proposed. The Indian side will support the activities of the National Yoga Federation in Uzbekistan.

Within the framework of the meeting, a number of bilateral documents were signed in the field of economy, innovation, financial and technical assistance, customs and technical regulation of trade, personnel training and joint scientific research.

https://president.uz

Disclaimer

UzAFI – State Investment Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 21:02:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:07pSIRIOS RESOURCES : Completes Second and Final Tranche of its Private Placement for Additional Gross Proceeds of $2 Million
PU
04:06pGoogle faces third antitrust lawsuit as 30 U.S. states plan action -source
RE
04:04pTSX rises 0.35% to 17,567.44
RE
04:03pCOUNTRY LEADERS : trade turnover between Uzbekistan and India is planned to be increased to $ 1 billion
PU
04:02pTwitter bans harmful false claims about COVID-19 vaccinations
RE
04:00pNasdaq ends at record high as investors await stimulus
RE
04:00pAMAZON COM : asks U.S. to include warehouse, grocery staff in vaccine rollout
RE
03:55pU.S. dollar zigzags on Fed bond buying policy, Bitcoin smashes $20,000 barrier
RE
03:41pCanada unveils hydrogen strategy to kick-start clean fuel industry
RE
03:38pU.S. agency says employers should tread carefully in mandating COVID-19 vaccines
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Volunteers Note Occasional Harsh Side Effects
2Black Friday sales helped drive down UK inflation in November
3AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA: DISCLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDING
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Revised key information relating to the preferential right..
5Hackers used SolarWinds' dominance against it in sprawling spy campaign

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ