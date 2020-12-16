Country leaders: trade turnover between Uzbekistan and India is planned to be increased to $ 1 billion

Within the framework of an organized online videoconference on December 11 between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, issues of expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, investment, financial and technical and other areas were discussed. They also exchanged views on the situation in the world and the prospects for regional cooperation.

The leaders of the countries emphasized with satisfaction that thanks to regular meetings at the highest level and the practical steps being taken in recent years, a breakthrough has been achieved in the development of multifaceted interaction, which has been filled with concrete effective content.

Currently, important projects and programs are being implemented in the field of investment, innovation, healthcare, education and other priority areas. It was emphasized that the number of joint ventures has tripled in recent years alone.

During the meeting, an agreement was reached on joint work to create favorable conditions for the growth of mutual trade, to eliminate technical barriers and restrictions on this path. As a benchmark in the trade and economic sphere, the task was set to achieve a trade turnover of $ 1 billion in the coming years.

Much attention is paid to the formation of efficient transport corridors and logistics infrastructure, the resumption of air traffic.

The issues of promoting promising investment projects, including with the involvement of advanced technologies, technical assistance and concessional financing of leading Indian organizations, were also considered. Agriculture, innovation, alternative energy, pharmaceuticals and health care, information and communication technologies, and space exploration are designated as priority areas.

The leaders agreed to expand interregional contacts on the example of the successful partnership between Andijan region and the state of Gujarat.

The creation of modern medical centers in the regions of our country with the introduction of the traditional Indian system 'Ayurveda' and telemedicine is proposed. The Indian side will support the activities of the National Yoga Federation in Uzbekistan.

Within the framework of the meeting, a number of bilateral documents were signed in the field of economy, innovation, financial and technical assistance, customs and technical regulation of trade, personnel training and joint scientific research.

