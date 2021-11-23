County Employment and Wages

Chart 1. Percent change in employment, June 2020 to June 2021, by largest and smallest gains and losses

Among the 343 largest counties, 302 had over-the-year increases in average weekly wages. In the second quarter of 2021, average weekly wages for the nation increased to $1,241, a 4.5-percent increase over the year. San Francisco, CA, had the largest second quarter over-the-year wage gain at 29.7 percent. (See table 1.)

From June 2020 to June 2021, employment increased in 339 of the 343 largest U.S. counties, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. In June 2021, national employment increased to 144.0 million, a 6.7-percent increase over the year, as measured by the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program. Atlantic, NJ, had the largest over-the-year increase in employment with a gain of 36.8 percent. Employment data in this release are presented for June 2021, and average weekly wage data are presented for second quarter 2021.

Chart 2. Percent change in average weekly wage, second quarter 2020 to second quarter 2021, by largest gains and losses

7.4 percent. Within Atlantic, leisure and hospitality had the largest impact, with an average weekly wage decrease of $68 (-9.2 percent) over the year.

Atlantic, NJ, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in average weekly wages, with a loss of

San Francisco, CA, had the largest over-the-year percentage increase in average weekly wages (+29.7 percent). Within San Francisco, an average weekly wage gain of $4,526 (+116.8 percent) in financial activities made the largest contribution to the county's increase in average weekly wages.

0.9 percent. Within Calcasieu, education and health services had the largest employment decrease with a loss of 1,254 jobs (-9.9 percent).

Calcasieu, LA, experienced the only over-the-year percentage decrease in employment, with a loss of

Atlantic, NJ, had the largest over-the-year percentage increase in employment (+36.8 percent). Within Atlantic, the largest employment increase occurred in leisure and hospitality, which gained 24,324 jobs over the year (+221.7 percent).

Ten Largest Counties

Nine of the 10 largest counties had over-the-year percentage increases in employment. The employment data for Miami-Dade, FL, did not meet BLS disclosure standards. In June 2021, Orange, CA, had the largest over-the-year employment percentage gain (+7.4 percent). Within Orange, leisure and hospitality had the largest employment increase, with a gain of 45,643 jobs (+32.8 percent). (See table 2.)

All of the 10 largest counties had over-the-year percentage increases in average weekly wages. In second quarter 2021, King, WA, experienced the largest over-the-year percentage gain in average weekly wages (+10.8 percent). Within King, information had the largest impact, with an average weekly wage increase of $831 (+19.2 percent) over the year.

For More Information

The tables and charts included in this release contain data for the nation and for the 343 U.S. counties with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2020. June 2021 employment and second quarter 2021 average weekly wages for all states are provided in table 3 of this release.

The QCEW Technical Note is available at www.bls.gov/cew/news-release-technical-note.htm.

QCEW response rate tables are available at www.bls.gov/cew/response-rates/.

The most current news release on quarterly measures of gross job flows is available from QCEW Business Employment Dynamics at www.bls.gov/news.release/pdf/cewbd.pdf.

Several BLS regional offices issue QCEW news releases targeted to local data users. Links to these releases are available at www.bls.gov/cew/regional-resources.htm.

QCEW data are available in the Census Business Builder suite of web tools assisting business owners and regional analysts in data-driven decision making at www.census.gov/data/data-tools/cbb.html.

The QCEW news release schedule is available at www.bls.gov/cew/release-calendar.htm.

____________

The County Employment and Wages full data update for second quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

The County Employment and Wages news release for third quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

- 3 -