County Employment and Wages

11/23/2021 | 10:20am EST
For release 10:00 a.m. (ET), Tuesday, November 23, 2021

USDL-21-2050

Technical Information: (202)

691-6567

QCEWInfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/cew

Media Contact:

(202)

691-5902

PressOffice@bls.gov

COUNTY EMPLOYMENT AND WAGES - SECOND QUARTER 2021

From June 2020 to June 2021, employment increased in 339 of the 343 largest U.S. counties, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. In June 2021, national employment increased to 144.0 million, a 6.7-percent increase over the year, as measured by the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program. Atlantic, NJ, had the largest over-the-year increase in employment with a gain of 36.8 percent. Employment data in this release are presented for June 2021, and average weekly wage data are presented for second quarter 2021.

Among the 343 largest counties, 302 had over-the-year increases in average weekly wages. In the second quarter of 2021, average weekly wages for the nation increased to $1,241, a 4.5-percent increase over the year. San Francisco, CA, had the largest second quarter over-the-year wage gain at 29.7 percent. (See table 1.)

Chart 1. Percent change in employment, June 2020 to June 2021, by largest and smallest gains and losses

Atlantic, NJ

Ocean, NJ

Barnstable, MA

Clark, NV

Orange, FL

Monmouth, NJ

Clayton, GA

Richmond, NY

Osceola, FL

Plymouth, MA

Wyandotte, KS

Brazoria, TX

Nueces, TX

Jefferson, TX

Calcasieu, LA

‐1% 1% 3% 5% 7% 9% 11% 13% 15% 17% 19% 21% 23% 25% 27% 29% 31% 33% 35% 37%

Large County Employment in June 2021

Atlantic, NJ, had the largest over-the-year percentage increase in employment (+36.8 percent). Within Atlantic, the largest employment increase occurred in leisure and hospitality, which gained 24,324 jobs over the year (+221.7 percent).

Calcasieu, LA, experienced the only over-the-year percentage decrease in employment, with a loss of

0.9 percent. Within Calcasieu, education and health services had the largest employment decrease with a loss of 1,254 jobs (-9.9 percent).

Large County Average Weekly Wage in Second Quarter 2021

San Francisco, CA, had the largest over-the-year percentage increase in average weekly wages (+29.7 percent). Within San Francisco, an average weekly wage gain of $4,526 (+116.8 percent) in financial activities made the largest contribution to the county's increase in average weekly wages.

Atlantic, NJ, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in average weekly wages, with a loss of

7.4 percent. Within Atlantic, leisure and hospitality had the largest impact, with an average weekly wage decrease of $68 (-9.2 percent) over the year.

Chart 2. Percent change in average weekly wage, second quarter 2020 to second quarter 2021, by largest gains and losses

San Francisco, CA

Elkhart, IN

Santa Clara, CA

King, WA

San Mateo, CA

Collier, FL

Manatee, FL

Catawba, NC

Sarasota, FL

Miami‐Dade, FL

Denton, TX

Mercer, NJ

Erie, PA

New London, CT

Westchester, NY

Atlantic, NJ

‐8% ‐6% ‐4% ‐2% 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 14% 16% 18% 20% 22% 24% 26% 28% 30%

- 2 -

Ten Largest Counties

Nine of the 10 largest counties had over-the-year percentage increases in employment. The employment data for Miami-Dade, FL, did not meet BLS disclosure standards. In June 2021, Orange, CA, had the largest over-the-year employment percentage gain (+7.4 percent). Within Orange, leisure and hospitality had the largest employment increase, with a gain of 45,643 jobs (+32.8 percent). (See table 2.)

All of the 10 largest counties had over-the-year percentage increases in average weekly wages. In second quarter 2021, King, WA, experienced the largest over-the-year percentage gain in average weekly wages (+10.8 percent). Within King, information had the largest impact, with an average weekly wage increase of $831 (+19.2 percent) over the year.

For More Information

The tables and charts included in this release contain data for the nation and for the 343 U.S. counties with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2020. June 2021 employment and second quarter 2021 average weekly wages for all states are provided in table 3 of this release.

The QCEW Technical Note is available at www.bls.gov/cew/news-release-technical-note.htm.

QCEW response rate tables are available at www.bls.gov/cew/response-rates/.

The most current news release on quarterly measures of gross job flows is available from QCEW Business Employment Dynamics at www.bls.gov/news.release/pdf/cewbd.pdf.

Several BLS regional offices issue QCEW news releases targeted to local data users. Links to these releases are available at www.bls.gov/cew/regional-resources.htm.

QCEW data are available in the Census Business Builder suite of web tools assisting business owners and regional analysts in data-driven decision making at www.census.gov/data/data-tools/cbb.html.

The QCEW news release schedule is available at www.bls.gov/cew/release-calendar.htm.

____________

The County Employment and Wages full data update for second quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

The County Employment and Wages news release for third quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

- 3 -

Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 344 largest counties, second quarter 2021

Employment

Average weekly wage ²

Percent

Establishments,

Percent

change,

County¹

change,

second

second quarter

June

Ranking by

Second

Ranking by

June

quarter

2021

2021

percent

quarter

percent

2020-21³

2020-21³

(thousands)

(thousands)

change

2021

change

United States..............................

10,863.2

144,044.8

6.7

-

$1,241

4.5

-

Jefferson, AL................................

20.2

342.3

4.0

273

1,171

5.2

83

Madison, AL.................................

10.9

210.8

6.2

156

1,288

2.6

201

Mobile, AL....................................

10.8

166.5

3.5

298

1,004

5.0

90

Montgomery, AL...........................

6.6

126.0

3.7

290

984

4.8

97

Shelby, AL....................................

6.3

83.6

4.2

262

1,104

4.5

113

Tuscaloosa, AL.............................

4.8

88.7

2.4

327

975

6.1

43

Anchorage, AK.............................

8.5

140.8

4.8

226

1,244

-1.5

327

Maricopa, AZ................................

117.0

2,031.4

5.4

200

1,209

6.1

43

Pima, AZ.......................................

19.9

360.8

2.5

324

1,028

4.0

139

Benton, AR...................................

7.4

127.6

5.2

213

1,418

6.5

33

Pulaski, AR...................................

14.6

241.9

3.3

307

1,060

4.4

118

Washington, AR...........................

6.5

110.4

6.7

122

991

2.2

219

Alameda, CA................................

67.0

761.2

7.2

99

1,733

6.3

37

Butte, CA.....................................

8.3

76.9

4.6

237

965

4.7

101

Contra Costa, CA.........................

35.3

352.8

6.8

116

1,502

1.8

240

Fresno, CA...................................

39.1

398.9

4.3

255

995

6.5

33

Kern, CA.......................................

22.9

326.3

6.7

122

1,012

1.9

236

Los Angeles, CA...........................

526.9

4,218.8

6.8

116

1,400

5.3

77

Marin, CA.....................................

12.8

106.6

6.7

122

1,709

5.5

65

Merced, CA.................................

7.2

82.1

3.1

313

920

5.6

62

Monterey, CA...............................

14.5

202.5

4.1

267

1,029

4.3

123

Orange, CA..................................

133.8

1,555.8

7.4

93

1,382

4.2

126

Placer, CA....................................

14.4

174.1

9.3

42

1,242

2.2

219

Riverside, CA...............................

73.6

761.7

8.0

78

1,022

6.8

29

Sacramento, CA...........................

64.6

667.3

5.1

217

1,338

1.1

269

San Bernardino, CA.....................

67.5

785.3

6.6

129

1,052

5.8

56

San Diego, CA..............................

120.2

1,427.2

7.0

105

1,370

5.1

87

San Francisco, CA.......................

61.9

681.2

2.9

318

3,412

29.7

1

San Joaquin, CA..........................

19.4

264.5

6.3

150

1,071

6.4

36

San Luis Obispo, CA....................

10.9

115.1

8.2

70

1,060

3.0

185

San Mateo, CA.............................

29.4

398.3

6.7

122

3,120

10.5

5

Santa Barbara, CA.......................

16.2

216.7

6.4

142

1,181

5.5

65

Santa Clara, CA...........................

76.4

1,068.0

4.5

242

3,516

14.6

3

Santa Cruz, CA............................

9.8

105.5

5.6

184

1,133

2.7

197

Solano, CA...................................

12.1

133.2

4.6

237

1,237

3.4

169

Sonoma, CA.................................

20.4

198.1

5.8

172

1,241

5.4

73

Stanislaus, CA..............................

16.6

189.2

4.6

237

1,067

5.5

65

Tulare, CA....................................

12.4

165.1

1.4

334

884

3.9

144

Ventura, CA..................................

28.7

318.9

4.4

250

1,220

2.6

201

Yolo, CA.......................................

7.4

114.3

4.1

267

1,187

1.5

256

Adams, CO...................................

12.9

228.2

4.8

226

1,183

()

-

Arapahoe, CO..............................

24.5

331.1

5.2

213

1,398

3.4

169

Boulder, CO..................................

17.5

188.1

7.7

84

1,494

4.2

126

Denver, CO..................................

38.7

516.4

8.5

61

1,601

7.1

25

Douglas, CO.................................

14.2

137.9

8.1

74

1,396

()

-

El Paso, CO..................................

23.1

289.1

6.8

116

1,086

2.2

219

Jefferson, CO...............................

22.8

239.3

5.5

194

1,290

4.8

97

Larimer, CO..................................

13.8

167.2

6.7

122

1,093

0.1

301

Weld, CO......................................

8.5

107.6

2.9

318

1,053

2.5

206

Fairfield, CT.................................

38.8

399.9

9.2

46

1,768

1.3

262

See footnotes at end of table.

Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 344 largest counties, second quarter 2021 - Continued

Employment

Average weekly wage ²

Percent

Establishments,

Percent

change,

County¹

change,

second

second quarter

June

Ranking by

Second

Ranking by

June

quarter

2021

2021

percent

quarter

percent

2020-21³

2020-21³

(thousands)

(thousands)

change

2021

change

Hartford, CT..................................

30.5

488.8

6.2

156

$1,372

-0.5

314

New Haven, CT............................

26.2

358.1

7.0

105

1,237

1.1

269

New London, CT..........................

8.1

113.7

11.5

20

1,189

-3.2

338

New Castle, DE............................

21.5

279.8

4.0

273

1,287

1.8

240

Sussex, DE..................................

7.9

86.3

7.7

84

884

1.6

253

Washington, DC...........................

43.9

724.6

3.3

307

2,096

5.4

73

Alachua, FL..................................

7.7

129.1

3.6

293

1,028

5.2

83

Brevard, FL...................................

17.3

223.4

4.5

242

1,105

3.9

144

Broward, FL..................................

77.5

782.0

5.3

208

1,189

7.4

24

Collier, FL.....................................

16.4

143.5

6.0

166

1,124

10.5

5

Duval, FL.....................................

32.5

521.5

4.6

237

1,136

6.3

37

Escambia, FL...............................

9.0

137.2

2.5

324

942

5.4

73

Hillsborough, FL...........................

50.1

699.0

5.6

184

1,174

5.9

50

Lake, FL.......................................

9.6

98.1

4.3

255

867

8.2

14

Lee, FL.........................................

25.4

265.3

6.6

129

998

5.5

65

Leon, FL.......................................

9.5

147.4

4.7

233

964

3.4

169

Manatee, FL.................................

12.7

124.0

4.2

262

968

10.5

5

Marion, FL....................................

9.2

106.8

3.4

304

865

8.1

15

Miami-Dade, FL............................

112.1

1,093.9

()

-

1,206

8.7

10

Okaloosa, FL................................

7.0

86.6

5.0

221

1,067

5.3

77

Orange, FL...................................

49.7

792.6

15.3

5

1,111

5.8

56

Osceola, FL..................................

8.7

94.5

13.9

9

854

6.2

41

Palm Beach, FL............................

63.7

594.6

5.7

174

1,224

7.1

25

Pasco, FL.....................................

12.6

119.5

5.6

184

890

6.6

30

Pinellas, FL...................................

37.2

429.9

4.0

273

1,079

7.7

20

Polk, FL........................................

16.4

234.9

()

-

904

()

-

St. Johns, FL...............................

9.1

81.9

8.7

54

988

8.3

12

St. Lucie, FL...............................

7.5

78.5

7.3

96

918

5.0

90

Sarasota, FL................................

17.9

169.4

6.8

116

1,032

9.4

9

Seminole, FL................................

16.6

196.2

4.8

226

1,076

4.4

118

Volusia, FL...................................

15.8

170.5

()

-

919

7.7

20

Bibb, GA.......................................

4.7

79.8

2.7

321

914

5.5

65

Chatham, GA................................

9.3

159.4

9.3

42

991

3.6

160

Clayton, GA..................................

4.7

111.1

15.0

7

1,147

4.5

113

Cobb, GA......................................

25.4

366.0

7.6

88

1,249

5.6

62

DeKalb, GA.................................

20.9

293.4

4.4

250

1,242

5.2

83

Fulton, GA....................................

51.6

869.2

7.1

101

1,615

6.0

47

Gwinnett, GA................................

29.9

356.4

6.4

142

1,101

4.9

94

Hall, GA.......................................

5.2

89.5

3.9

279

1,028

6.6

30

Muscogee, GA..............................

5.0

90.4

1.2

335

911

3.1

179

Richmond, GA..............................

5.0

101.2

3.5

298

995

4.0

139

Honolulu, HI..................................

28.5

420.3

9.4

40

1,168

1.0

273

Ada, ID.........................................

19.7

264.3

6.3

150

1,076

5.7

60

Champaign, IL..............................

4.2

90.8

6.2

156

1,059

0.6

291

Cook, IL........................................

142.1

2,435.9

5.9

167

1,419

3.6

160

DuPage, IL.................................

35.1

591.3

6.4

142

1,334

3.5

162

Kane, IL........................................

12.9

205.1

7.7

84

1,063

3.3

175

Lake, IL........................................

20.4

330.1

6.2

156

1,497

-0.2

308

McHenry, IL..................................

7.9

96.1

7.6

88

946

1.5

256

McLean, IL....................................

3.3

78.8

4.8

226

1,101

2.2

219

See footnotes at end of table.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 15:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS