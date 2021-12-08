County Employment and Wages in Alabama — Second Quarter 2021

News Release Information 21-2093-ATL

Wednesday, December 08, 2021

Employment rose in all of Alabama's six largest counties from June 2020 to June 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2020.) Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that employment increases ranged from 6.2 percent in Madison County to 2.4 percent in Tuscaloosa County. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

National employment increased 6.7 percent over the year, with 339 of the 343 largest U.S. counties reporting gains. Atlantic, NJ, had the largest over-the-year increase in employment with a gain of 36.8 percent. Calcasieu, LA, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment with a loss of 0.9 percent.

Among the six largest counties in Alabama, employment was highest in Jefferson County (342,300) in June 2021. Within Jefferson County's private industry, health care and social assistance accounted for the largest employment. Together, the six largest Alabama counties accounted for 52.1 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 343 largest counties made up 72.2 percent of total U.S. employment.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 61 counties in Alabama with employment below 75,000. Wage levels in 60 of the 61 smaller counties were below the national average in the second quarter of 2021. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

All six large Alabama counties reported average weekly wage gains from the second quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2021. (See chart 2.) Tuscaloosa County had the largest wage gain at 6.1 percent, followed by Jefferson County (+5.2 percent) and Mobile County (+5.0 percent). Over-the-year wage gains among Alabama's other three large counties ranged from 4.8 percent to 2.6 percent.

Among the 343 largest counties in the United States, 302 had over-the-year wage increases. San Francisco, CA, had the largest percentage wage increase (+29.7 percent). Atlantic, NJ, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease (-7.4 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Among Alabama's six largest counites, Madison ($1,288) had an average weekly wage above the national average of $1,241 in the second quarter of 2021.

Among the largest U.S. counties, 90 reported average weekly wages above the U.S. average in the second quarter of 2021. Santa Clara, CA, had the highest average weekly wage at $3,516. Average weekly wages were at or below the national average in the remaining 253 counties. At $728 a week, Hidalgo, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.

Average weekly wages in Alabama's smaller counties

Among the 61 smaller counties in Alabama-those with employment below 75,000-Washington ($1,294) had an average weekly wage above the national average of $1,241. Perry County ($673) had the lowest average weekly wage in the state.

When all 67 counties in Alabama were considered, 30 had average weekly wages of $799 or lower, 20 had wages from $800-$899, 7 had wages from $900-$999, and 10 had average weekly wages of $1,000 or higher. (See chart 3.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. This publication is typically published in September of the following year of the reference period or shortly after the QCEW first quarter full data update. The Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online is available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/.

The County Employment and Wages release for third quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The County Employment and Wages full data update for third quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS web site at www.bls.gov/cew. However, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Area Establishments,

second quarter

(thousands) Employment Average weekly wage June 2021

(thousands) Percent change,

June

2020-21 National ranking

by percent change Second quarter

2021 National ranking

by level Percent change,

second quarter

2020-21 National ranking

by percent change United States 10,863.2 144,044.8 6.7 -- $1,241 -- 4.5 -- Alabama 137.8 1,952.0 4.4 -- 1,010 35 4.8 15 Jefferson 20.2 342.3 4.0 273 1,171 132 5.2 83 Madison 10.9 210.8 6.2 156 1,288 74 2.6 201 Mobile 10.8 166.5 3.5 298 1,004 258 5.0 90 Montgomery 6.6 126.0 3.7 290 984 280 4.8 97 Shelby 6.3 83.6 4.2 262 1,104 178 4.5 113 Tuscaloosa 4.8 88.7 2.4 327 975 284 6.1 43 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Establishments Employment June 2021 Average weekly wage United States 10,863,217 144,044,799 $1,241 Alabama 137,847 1,951,992 1,010 Autauga 951 11,131 794 Baldwin 7,057 78,639 820 Barbour 573 7,643 752 Bibb 378 4,793 857 Blount 846 8,579 746 Bullock 194 2,863 812 Butler 503 6,404 756 Calhoun 2,611 43,369 838 Chambers 658 8,190 776 Cherokee 434 5,328 724 Chilton 836 9,112 779 Choctaw 339 3,623 1,016 Clarke 694 7,987 864 Clay 235 4,247 767 Cleburne 249 2,134 991 Coffee 1,127 16,108 767 Colbert 1,412 23,198 949 Conecuh 258 3,204 781 Coosa 145 1,339 758 Covington 948 11,917 772 Crenshaw 278 3,377 841 Cullman 1,939 28,774 858 Dale 918 17,365 1,070 Dallas 866 11,173 791 DeKalb 1,290 22,213 809 Elmore 1,505 19,999 740 Escambia 860 12,188 840 Etowah 2,192 31,663 783 Fayette 349 4,067 705 Franklin 607 10,596 775 Geneva 534 5,071 690 Greene 171 1,902 760 Hale 296 2,530 794 Henry 359 3,575 798 Houston 3,169 47,773 910 Jackson 1,053 15,048 827 Jefferson 20,209 342,254 1,171 Lamar 288 3,329 823 Lauderdale 2,159 28,791 769 Lawrence 482 4,950 768 Lee 3,567 58,891 864 Limestone 1,588 25,204 1,003 Lowndes 184 1,995 1,003 Macon 271 4,485 935 Madison 10,919 210,768 1,288 Marengo 521 7,108 882 Marion 642 10,612 783 Marshall 2,193 38,306 799 Mobile 10,848 166,490 1,004 Monroe 470 6,106 899 Montgomery 6,612 126,037 984 Morgan 2,906 49,639 1,001 Perry 162 1,861 673 Pickens 350 3,532 817 Pike 745 14,833 864 Randolph 415 4,642 710 Russell 1,013 13,577 803 St. Clair 1,656 19,070 829 Shelby 6,302 83,627 1,104 Sumter 272 2,664 839 Talladega 1,440 29,320 909 Tallapoosa 913 12,711 775 Tuscaloosa 4,797 88,732 975 Walker 1,432 17,631 797 Washington 274 3,497 1,294 Wilcox 251 2,574 892 Winston 483 8,193 798 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

State Establishments,

second quarter

(thousands) Employment Average weekly wage June 2021

(thousands) Percent change,

June

2020-21 Second quarter

2021 National ranking

by level Percent change,

second quarter

2020-21 National ranking

by percent change United States 10,863.2 144,044.8 6.7 $1,241 -- 4.5 -- Alabama 137.8 1,952.0 4.4 1,010 35 4.8 15 Alaska 23.7 315.5 6.7 1,181 17 -1.2 51 Arizona 180.2 2,857.8 5.3 1,154 20 5.9 6 Arkansas 96.1 1,205.3 4.4 974 45 5.2 12 California 1,662.9 16,992.1 7.0 1,579 3 7.5 5 Colorado 228.9 2,723.9 7.1 1,283 10 4.4 19 Connecticut 130.1 1,604.1 7.9 1,411 6 0.6 47 Delaware 35.1 440.1 5.1 1,165 19 1.7 41 District of Columbia 44.0 724.6 3.3 2,096 1 5.4 8 Florida 782.5 8,654.0 6.7 1,113 24 7.7 3 Georgia 337.0 4,453.5 6.5 1,139 22 5.9 6 Hawaii 48.7 590.5 12.7 1,117 23 0.7 46 Idaho 76.4 801.8 7.3 930 50 5.3 10 Illinois 394.6 5,743.5 6.5 1,260 11 3.5 25 Indiana 178.2 3,011.8 5.2 1,013 34 5.4 8 Iowa 106.1 1,528.0 4.8 999 38 2.1 38 Kansas 90.5 1,356.0 4.0 995 41 2.7 30 Kentucky 132.4 1,851.2 5.6 999 38 2.9 28 Louisiana 142.7 1,806.6 5.4 1,005 36 2.0 39 Maine 57.0 623.0 8.7 1,005 36 2.4 33 Maryland 175.6 2,599.7 6.8 1,319 9 1.0 44 Massachusetts 277.4 3,497.0 10.1 1,591 2 1.1 43 Michigan 270.2 4,175.6 8.4 1,143 21 2.5 32 Minnesota 192.8 2,814.5 6.4 1,240 13 3.3 26 Mississippi 75.7 1,107.1 4.1 843 51 3.8 22 Missouri 221.6 2,759.3 5.3 1,052 32 3.6 23 Montana 55.1 490.7 7.0 959 47 4.5 18 Nebraska 74.4 976.6 4.8 997 40 3.9 21 Nevada 93.9 1,353.9 14.0 1,106 25 5.3 10 New Hampshire 58.5 657.4 8.7 1,345 8 10.6 1 New Jersey 300.4 3,993.8 12.0 1,387 7 0.8 45 New Mexico 63.0 790.6 4.3 987 42 2.9 28 New York 667.9 8,885.4 9.2 1,540 5 1.3 42 North Carolina 311.1 4,511.3 7.2 1,092 27 5.1 14 North Dakota 32.6 407.4 4.3 1,067 29 0.6 47 Ohio 312.4 5,266.7 4.3 1,068 28 3.6 23 Oklahoma 114.6 1,568.7 3.1 963 46 2.4 33 Oregon 169.2 1,899.6 5.6 1,196 15 4.8 15 Pennsylvania 370.9 5,674.7 6.9 1,193 16 2.0 39 Rhode Island 42.1 472.2 10.0 1,168 18 -0.3 50 South Carolina 150.1 2,091.9 4.9 977 44 5.2 12 South Dakota 36.3 442.3 6.4 936 49 2.6 31 Tennessee 182.3 3,012.4 5.9 1,094 26 7.6 4 Texas 758.0 12,466.7 5.7 1,210 14 4.7 17 Utah 119.9 1,586.0 7.6 1,060 30 4.2 20 Vermont 27.8 292.4 7.5 1,053 31 -0.2 49 Virginia 293.6 3,854.3 6.1 1,257 12 3.2 27 Washington 263.6 3,376.7 5.7 1,547 4 8.3 2 West Virginia 52.7 663.8 4.8 955 48 2.2 37 Wisconsin 186.5 2,845.7 5.7 1,037 33 2.3 35 Wyoming 28.2 275.1 5.6 987 42 2.3 35 Puerto Rico 47.6 867.2 8.6 567 2.0 Virgin Islands 3.5 35.7 0.0 923 -8.4 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.