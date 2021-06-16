County Employment and Wages in Georgia — Fourth Quarter 2020

News Release Information 21-1007-ATL

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Employment declined in all of Georgia's 11 largest counties from December 2019 to December 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2019.) Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that employment decreases ranged from 10.1 percent in Clayton County to 2.0 percent in Hall County. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

National employment decreased 6.1 percent over the year, with 352 of the 357 largest U.S. counties reporting declines. Maui + Kalawao, HI, had the largest over-the-year decrease in employment with a loss of 22.8 percent. Utah, UT, experienced the largest over-the-year percentage increase in employment with a gain of 3.8 percent.

Among the 11 largest counties in Georgia, employment was highest in Fulton County (858,500) in December 2020. Within Fulton County's private industry, professional and technical services accounted for the largest employment. Together, the 11 largest Georgia counties accounted for 58.6 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 357 largest counties made up 73.1 percent of total U.S. employment.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 148 counties in Georgia with employment below 75,000. Wage levels in 147 of the 148 smaller counties were below the national average in the fourth quarter of 2020. (See table 2.)

All 11 large Georgia counties reported average weekly wage gains from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2020. (See chart 2.) Gwinnett County had the largest wage gain at 13.3 percent, followed by Fulton County (+12.7 percent) and Hall County (+12.5 percent). Over-the-year wage gains among Georgia's other eight large counties ranged from 11.1 percent to 6.9 percent.

Among the 357 largest counties in the United States, 356 had over-the-year wage increases. Nationally, across most industries, increases in average weekly wages reflect substantial employment declines combined with wage increases. The lowest paying industry, leisure and hospitality, had the largest employment loss, which results in higher average weekly wages for the industry and the nation. San Francisco, CA, had the largest percentage wage increase (+44.3 percent). Ector, TX, had the only over-the-year percentage decrease (-7.5 percent).

Weekly wages in the 2 of the 11 largest counties in Georgia were above the national average of $1,339 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Average weekly wages in these two counties ranked among the top 100 nationwide: Fulton ($1,707, 18th) and Cobb ($1,357, 85th).

Among the largest U.S. counties, 89 reported average weekly wages above the U.S. average in the fourth quarter of 2020. Santa Clara, CA, had the highest average weekly wage at $3,690. Average weekly wages were below the national average in the remaining 268 counties. At $760 a week, Cameron, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.

Among the 148 smaller counties in Georgia-those with employment below 75,000-Burke County ($1,851) had an average weekly wage above the national average of $1,339. Montgomery County ($626) had the lowest average weekly wage in the state.

When all 159 counties in Georgia were considered, 56 reported average weekly wages of $799 or lower, 54 had wages from $800 to $899, 30 had wages from $900 to $999, 11 had wages from $1,000 to $1,099, and 8 had wages of $1,100 or higher. (See chart 3.)

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2019 edition of this publication was published in September 2020. Tables and additional content from the 2019 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online are available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/2019/home.htm. The 2020 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2021.

The County Employment and Wages release for first quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The County Employment and Wages full data update for first quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

QCEW Imputation Issue Caused by Pandemic-Related Challenges In the spring of 2020, BLS modified its imputation process for QCEW to be more responsive to current economic conditions. While continuing work to improve this process, BLS made an unintended data processing error. This error affected data for the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2020. BLS has analyzed this issue and has determined that the impact on QCEW employment was negligible at the statewide level. In smaller areas and industries, revisions may be larger than usual. Wage data were not affected. Following the usual QCEW practice, these data will be revised and corrected with the full data update on September 1, 2021. For more information on QCEW imputation methodology, see www.bls.gov/cew/additional-resources/imputation-methodology.htm.

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS web site at www.bls.gov/cew. However, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Employment December 2020 Average weekly wage United States 140,881,253 $1,339 Georgia 4,405,924 1,208 Appling 6,755 1,068 Atkinson 2,329 807 Bacon 3,608 832 Baker 445 731 Baldwin 14,848 746 Banks 4,203 750 Barrow 20,420 933 Bartow 40,760 977 Ben Hill 5,341 756 Berrien 3,599 748 Bibb 80,213 980 Bleckley 2,516 723 Brantley 2,608 767 Brooks 3,265 838 Bryan 9,003 824 Bulloch 25,584 824 Burke 13,916 1,851 Butts 7,229 874 Calhoun 1,097 724 Camden 14,491 976 Candler 3,185 665 Carroll 41,097 984 Catoosa 15,220 814 Charlton 1,946 846 Chatham 157,697 1,043 Chattahoochee 2,314 989 Chattooga 4,958 737 Cherokee 66,737 975 Clarke 67,465 1,049 Clay 672 680 Clayton 113,417 1,169 Clinch 2,381 819 Cobb 365,402 1,357 Coffee 17,119 798 Colquitt 14,836 820 Columbia 36,668 900 Cook 4,327 766 Coweta 41,329 937 Crawford 1,215 709 Crisp 8,353 809 Dade 3,851 783 Dawson 9,083 749 Decatur 8,066 804 De Kalb 291,852 1,285 Dodge 4,679 683 Dooly 3,263 825 Dougherty 46,272 954 Douglas 43,139 949 Early 3,996 989 Echols 673 823 Effingham 10,700 917 Elbert 5,604 815 Emanuel 6,793 822 Evans 4,584 682 Fannin 6,359 772 Fayette 44,916 1,014 Floyd 38,516 960 Forsyth 76,168 1,135 Franklin 8,027 790 Fulton 858,525 1,707 Gilmer 6,989 721 Glascock 401 634 Glynn 36,734 969 Gordon 23,397 965 Grady 6,015 854 Greene 6,187 886 Gwinnett 352,835 1,204 Habersham 13,180 834 Hall 90,226 1,157 Hancock 1,372 749 Haralson 7,339 915 Harris 5,281 822 Hart 6,527 808 Heard 2,065 1,028 Henry 68,994 895 Houston 62,412 1,033 Irwin 1,981 798 Jackson 35,983 832 Jasper 2,305 771 Jeff Davis 4,206 792 Jefferson 4,704 868 Jenkins 1,418 738 Johnson 1,399 688 Jones 3,975 842 Lamar 3,674 866 Lanier 1,347 712 Laurens 18,996 889 Lee 6,923 825 Liberty 18,291 937 Lincoln 1,298 726 Long 1,054 690 Lowndes 48,787 842 Lumpkin 7,368 843 McDuffie 6,809 823 McIntosh 1,616 717 Macon 2,691 894 Madison 3,560 740 Marion 1,113 684 Meriwether 4,283 841 Miller 1,713 919 Mitchell 6,493 786 Monroe 7,575 852 Montgomery 1,679 626 Morgan 7,728 861 Murray 7,569 830 Muscogee 91,865 967 Newton 26,274 964 Oconee 13,468 1,017 Oglethorpe 1,813 793 Paulding 25,872 842 Peach 9,817 845 Pickens 7,584 1,047 Pierce 4,298 757 Pike 3,020 815 Polk 10,996 856 Pulaski 2,655 849 Putnam 5,711 805 Quitman 335 679 Rabun 5,210 724 Randolph 1,707 784 Richmond 102,161 1,047 Rockdale 32,556 1,086 Schley 981 766 Screven 2,970 721 Seminole 2,323 912 Spalding 22,026 836 Stephens 8,313 870 Stewart 1,434 991 Sumter 10,210 848 Talbot 713 799 Taliaferro 191 684 Tattnall 5,650 834 Taylor 1,480 902 Telfair 2,228 700 Terrell 1,779 845 Thomas 19,718 989 Tift 20,941 901 Toombs 11,925 770 Towns 3,310 744 Treutlen 1,031 747 Troup 38,773 995 Turner 1,895 771 Twiggs 1,815 811 Union 6,975 829 Upson 6,467 825 Walker 13,364 821 Walton 23,209 1,000 Ware 15,131 768 Warren 1,434 918 Washington 6,034 842 Wayne 8,112 929 Webster 523 777 Wheeler 1,032 787 White 8,892 739 Whitfield 54,760 974 Wilcox 1,099 736 Wilkes 2,495 807 Wilkinson 3,528 873 Worth 2,833 781 NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.

