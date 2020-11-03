Log in
County Employment and Wages in Idaho – First Quarter 2020

11/03/2020 | 11:25am EST

News Release Information

20-2040-SAN
Tuesday, November 03, 2020

Employment rose in Idaho's only large county, Ada, from March 2019 to March 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2019.) Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that Ada County had an over-the-year employment increase of 3.3 percent. (See table 1.)

Employment increased 0.4 percent over the year with 202 of the 357 largest U.S. counties reporting increases. St. John's, FL, had the largest percentage increase in the country, up 3.7 percent over the year. Ector, TX, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment with a loss of 5.5 percent.

Employment in Ada County was 248,700 in March 2000, accounting for one-third of the total employment in Idaho. Within Ada County's private industry, healthcare and social assistance accounted for the largest employment. Nationwide, the 357 largest counties made up 73.7 percent of total U.S. employment.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 43 counties in Idaho with employment below 75,000. Average weekly wages were below the national average in 42 of the 43 smaller counties in the first quarter 2020. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

From the first quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020, the average weekly wage in Ada County increased 4.3 percent, above the national rate of 3.3 percent.

Among the 357 largest counties in the United States, 335 had over-the-year wage increases. McLean, IL, had the largest percentage wage increase (+13.3 percent). Twenty large counties had wage declines during the period. Peoria, IL, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease (-12.8 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Ada County's $1,012 average wage ranked in the bottom half of the 357 largest U.S. counties. Nationally the average weekly wage was $1,222 in the first quarter of 2020.

Among the largest U.S. counties, 92 reported average weekly wages above the U.S. average in the first quarter of 2020. New York, NY, had the highest average weekly wage at $3,270. Average weekly wages were below the national average in 265 counties. At $666 a week, Cameron, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.

Average weekly wages in Idaho's smaller counties

Among the 43 smaller counties in Idaho - those with employment below 75,000 - only Butte County ($1,812) reported an average weekly wage above the national average of $1,222. Boise County ($469) reported the lowest average weekly wage in the state.

When all 44 counties in Idaho were considered, 4 reported average weekly wages of less than $600, 11 registered wages from $600 to $699, 20 had wages from $700 to $799, 4 recorded average wages from $800 to $899, and 5 had average weekly wages of $900 or higher. (See chart 1.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2018 edition of this publication was published in September 2019. Tables and additional content from the 2018 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online are available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/2019/home.htm. The 2020 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in 2021.

The County Employment and Wages release for second quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The County Employment and Wages full data update for second quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.


Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS web site at www.bls.gov/cew/. However, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS Web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Establishments, first quarter 2020 (thousands) Employment Average weekly wage
March 2020 (thousands) Percent change, March 2019-20 National ranking by percent change First quarter 2020 National ranking by level Percent change, first quarter 2019-20 National ranking by percent change

United States

10,447.2 147,088.9 0.4 -- $1,222 -- 3.3 --

Idaho

66.8 755.2 3.1 -- 864 50 4.2 3

Ada

17.3 256.9 3.3 5 1,012 209 4.3 72

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment March 2020 Average weekly wage

United States

147,088,945 $1,222

Idaho

755,176 864

Ada

256,936 1,012

Adams

924 720

Bannock

34,100 724

Bear Lake

1,666 571

Benewah

3,357 830

Bingham

14,880 704

Blaine

12,872 818

Boise

1,689 469

Bonner

14,380 729

Bonneville

53,867 775

Boundary

3,627 725

Butte

8,546 1,812

Camas

299 956

Canyon

73,064 743

Caribou

3,523 1,036

Cassia

11,584 729

Clark

280 904

Clearwater

2,594 726

Custer

1,250 624

Elmore

7,111 674

Franklin

3,701 597

Fremont

2,890 658

Gem

3,745 666

Gooding

6,180 764

Idaho

4,268 685

Jefferson

6,929 620

Jerome

10,526 763

Kootenai

63,165 796

Latah

13,577 724

Lemhi

2,403 708

Lewis

1,596 623

Lincoln

1,642 716

Madison

15,988 608

Minidoka

8,084 737

Nez Perce

20,690 854

Oneida

1,213 553

Owyhee

3,162 675

Payette

6,542 732

Power

3,353 818

Shoshone

4,723 707

Teton

3,249 742

Twin Falls

39,788 720

Valley

4,604 699

Washington

2,774 631

NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.

State Establishments, first quarter 2020 (thousands) Employment Average weekly wage
March 2020 (thousands) Percent change, March 2019-20 First quarter 2020 National ranking by level Percent change, first quarter 2019-20 National ranking by percent change

United States

10,447.2 147,088.9 0.4 $1,222 -- 3.3 --

Alabama

132.6 1,983.8 0.3 974 36 3.2 23

Alaska

22.6 312.8 -0.1 1,130 19 2.1 44

Arizona

170.4 2,957.2 1.9 1,098 22 4.4 1

Arkansas

93.6 1,220.5 0.2 922 45 3.0 29

California

1,631.1 17,570.5 0.8 1,459 5 4.2 3

Colorado

214.5 2,725.2 1.2 1,284 9 4.3 2

Connecticut

124.1 1,639.4 -0.7 1,510 4 1.5 48

Delaware

34.6 443.7 -0.3 1,251 11 1.7 45

District of Columbia

42.3 778.1 0.6 1,994 1 3.8 14

Florida

740.5 8,975.1 0.8 1,051 25 3.6 18

Georgia

301.5 4,522.2 0.9 1,159 17 3.4 19

Hawaii

45.4 655.5 -1.0 1,033 27 3.0 29

Idaho

66.8 755.2 3.1 864 50 4.2 3

Illinois

381.5 5,872.9 -0.7 1,302 8 2.3 41

Indiana

171.1 3,028.5 -1.0 994 33 3.2 23

Iowa

104.8 1,523.4 -0.2 978 35 3.7 16

Kansas

89.8 1,383.3 0.2 969 37 3.2 23

Kentucky

124.0 1,884.9 0.1 943 43 2.5 38

Louisiana

137.4 1,897.0 -1.3 969 37 1.7 45

Maine

53.9 601.0 0.1 955 40 4.0 11

Maryland

175.7 2,661.5 -0.4 1,277 10 4.1 8

Massachusetts

263.3 3,565.1 -0.2 1,605 3 3.0 29

Michigan

267.0 4,281.4 -0.6 1,103 20 2.3 41

Minnesota

183.9 2,838.2 -0.1 1,235 12 2.7 35

Mississippi

73.9 1,128.1 -0.2 801 51 2.8 34

Missouri

214.8 2,795.7 0.3 1,016 31 3.0 29

Montana

50.6 465.2 1.5 869 49 3.1 27

Nebraska

72.3 972.4 0.8 956 39 4.1 8

Nevada

86.1 1,410.8 1.3 1,033 27 4.2 3

New Hampshire

54.3 657.0 0.2 1,194 15 3.3 20

New Jersey

285.8 4,052.7 0.4 1,455 6 3.9 13

New Mexico

64.0 835.6 0.9 923 44 3.7 16

New York

657.2 9,415.7 -0.3 1,693 2 3.3 20

North Carolina

296.0 4,501.1 0.9 1,094 23 4.1 8

North Dakota

32.2 414.3 0.0 1,046 26 2.4 39

Ohio

304.4 5,349.6 -0.3 1,063 24 2.9 33

Oklahoma

112.8 1,598.0 -1.3 949 42 -0.5 51

Oregon

162.4 1,938.9 0.7 1,103 20 4.2 3

Pennsylvania

363.5 5,851.3 0.0 1,177 16 2.7 35

Rhode Island

39.5 473.9 -0.2 1,132 18 2.7 35

South Carolina

142.7 2,112.8 0.1 922 45 2.2 43

South Dakota

34.7 420.6 0.4 901 48 4.2 3

Tennessee

171.2 3,033.5 1.0 1,027 29 3.1 27

Texas

725.7 12,626.2 1.2 1,232 14 2.4 39

Utah

109.8 1,526.8 1.8 1,026 30 3.2 23

Vermont

26.1 303.9 -1.8 980 34 3.3 20

Virginia

282.9 3,921.0 0.6 1,233 13 4.0 11

Washington

255.6 3,427.3 1.7 1,414 7 3.8 14

West Virginia

51.2 674.9 -1.8 904 47 0.9 49

Wisconsin

178.2 2,836.5 -0.2 1,008 32 1.7 45

Wyoming

27.2 268.5 -0.5 955 40 0.6 50

Puerto Rico

47.5 886.4 1.0 551 0.0

Virgin Islands

3.3 40.1 5.7 1,046 6.3

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 16:24:08 UTC

