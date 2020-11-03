County Employment and Wages in Idaho – First Quarter 2020

News Release Information 20-2040-SAN

Tuesday, November 03, 2020

Employment rose in Idaho's only large county, Ada, from March 2019 to March 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2019.) Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that Ada County had an over-the-year employment increase of 3.3 percent. (See table 1.)

Employment increased 0.4 percent over the year with 202 of the 357 largest U.S. counties reporting increases. St. John's, FL, had the largest percentage increase in the country, up 3.7 percent over the year. Ector, TX, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment with a loss of 5.5 percent.

Employment in Ada County was 248,700 in March 2000, accounting for one-third of the total employment in Idaho. Within Ada County's private industry, healthcare and social assistance accounted for the largest employment. Nationwide, the 357 largest counties made up 73.7 percent of total U.S. employment.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 43 counties in Idaho with employment below 75,000. Average weekly wages were below the national average in 42 of the 43 smaller counties in the first quarter 2020. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

From the first quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020, the average weekly wage in Ada County increased 4.3 percent, above the national rate of 3.3 percent.

Among the 357 largest counties in the United States, 335 had over-the-year wage increases. McLean, IL, had the largest percentage wage increase (+13.3 percent). Twenty large counties had wage declines during the period. Peoria, IL, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease (-12.8 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Ada County's $1,012 average wage ranked in the bottom half of the 357 largest U.S. counties. Nationally the average weekly wage was $1,222 in the first quarter of 2020.

Among the largest U.S. counties, 92 reported average weekly wages above the U.S. average in the first quarter of 2020. New York, NY, had the highest average weekly wage at $3,270. Average weekly wages were below the national average in 265 counties. At $666 a week, Cameron, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.

Average weekly wages in Idaho's smaller counties

Among the 43 smaller counties in Idaho - those with employment below 75,000 - only Butte County ($1,812) reported an average weekly wage above the national average of $1,222. Boise County ($469) reported the lowest average weekly wage in the state.

When all 44 counties in Idaho were considered, 4 reported average weekly wages of less than $600, 11 registered wages from $600 to $699, 20 had wages from $700 to $799, 4 recorded average wages from $800 to $899, and 5 had average weekly wages of $900 or higher. (See chart 1.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2018 edition of this publication was published in September 2019. Tables and additional content from the 2018 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online are available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/2019/home.htm. The 2020 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in 2021.

The County Employment and Wages release for second quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The County Employment and Wages full data update for second quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS web site at www.bls.gov/cew/. However, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS Web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Area Establishments, first quarter 2020 (thousands) Employment Average weekly wage March 2020 (thousands) Percent change, March 2019-20 National ranking by percent change First quarter 2020 National ranking by level Percent change, first quarter 2019-20 National ranking by percent change United States 10,447.2 147,088.9 0.4 -- $1,222 -- 3.3 -- Idaho 66.8 755.2 3.1 -- 864 50 4.2 3 Ada 17.3 256.9 3.3 5 1,012 209 4.3 72 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment March 2020 Average weekly wage United States 147,088,945 $1,222 Idaho 755,176 864 Ada 256,936 1,012 Adams 924 720 Bannock 34,100 724 Bear Lake 1,666 571 Benewah 3,357 830 Bingham 14,880 704 Blaine 12,872 818 Boise 1,689 469 Bonner 14,380 729 Bonneville 53,867 775 Boundary 3,627 725 Butte 8,546 1,812 Camas 299 956 Canyon 73,064 743 Caribou 3,523 1,036 Cassia 11,584 729 Clark 280 904 Clearwater 2,594 726 Custer 1,250 624 Elmore 7,111 674 Franklin 3,701 597 Fremont 2,890 658 Gem 3,745 666 Gooding 6,180 764 Idaho 4,268 685 Jefferson 6,929 620 Jerome 10,526 763 Kootenai 63,165 796 Latah 13,577 724 Lemhi 2,403 708 Lewis 1,596 623 Lincoln 1,642 716 Madison 15,988 608 Minidoka 8,084 737 Nez Perce 20,690 854 Oneida 1,213 553 Owyhee 3,162 675 Payette 6,542 732 Power 3,353 818 Shoshone 4,723 707 Teton 3,249 742 Twin Falls 39,788 720 Valley 4,604 699 Washington 2,774 631 NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.