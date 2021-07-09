County Employment and Wages in Illinois — Fourth Quarter 2020

News Release Information 21-924-CHI

Employment fell in the 13 largest counties in Illinois from December 2019 to December 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2019.) Regional Commissioner Jason Palmer noted that Cook County (-10.1 percent), Kane County (-9.1 percent), and Winnebago County (-9.0 percent) had the largest over-the-year decreases in employment. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

National employment decreased 6.1 percent over the year, with 352 of the 357 largest U.S. counties reporting declines. Maui + Kalawao, HI, had the largest over-the-year decrease in employment with a loss of 22.8 percent. Utah, UT, experienced the largest over-the-year percentage increase in employment with a gain of 3.8 percent.

Among the 13 largest counties in Illinois, employment was highest in Cook County (2,377,000) in December 2020. Within Cook County's private industry, health care and social assistance accounted for the largest employment. Together, the 13 largest Illinois counties accounted for 80.4 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 357 largest counties made up 73.1 percent of total U.S. employment.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 89 counties in Illinois with employment below 75,000. Wage levels in 88 of the 89 smaller counties were below the national average in the fourth quarter of 2020. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

All 13 large Illinois counties reported average weekly wage gains from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2020. (See chart 2.) Five counties had rates of wage gains that were above the national rate of 13.0 percent, with the largest gain in McLean County (+18.4 percent). Over-the-year wage gains among Illinois' eight other large counties ranged from 12.9 percent to 7.5 percent.

Among the 357 largest counties in the United States, 356 had over-the-year wage increases. Nationally, across most industries, increases in average weekly wages reflect substantial employment declines combined with wage increases. The lowest paying industry, leisure and hospitality, had the largest employment loss, which results in higher average weekly wages for the industry and the nation. San Francisco, CA, had the largest percentage wage increase (+44.3 percent). Ector, TX, had the only over-the-year percentage decrease (-7.5 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Average weekly wages in 3 of the 13 largest counties in Illinois were above the national average of $1,339 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Weekly wages in these three counties ranked among the top 75 nationwide: Lake ($1,637, 25th), Cook ($1,571, 39th), and DuPage ($1,456, 56th).

Among the largest U.S. counties, 89 reported average weekly wages above the U.S. average in the fourth quarter of 2020. Santa Clara, CA, had the highest average weekly wage at $3,690. Average weekly wages were below the national average in the remaining 268 counties. At $760 a week, Cameron, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.

Average weekly wages in Illinois' smaller counties

Among the 89 smaller counties in Illinois-those with employment below 75,000-Rock Island ($1,561) reported an average weekly wage above the national average of $1,339. Pope County ($609) reported the lowest average weekly wage in the state.

When all 102 counties in Illinois were considered, 14 reported average weekly wages of less than $800, 35 registered wages from $800 to $899, 25 had wages from $900 to $999, and 28 had average weekly wages of $1,000 or higher. (See chart 3.)

Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS web site at www.bls.gov/cew. However, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

by percent change United States 10,675.8 140,881.3 -6.1 -- $1,339 -- 13.0 -- Illinois 386.3 5,573.8 -7.8 -- 1,378 10 13.0 18 Champaign 4.2 88.4 -5.0 127 1,086 262 10.7 261 Cook 140.7 2,377.0 -10.1 330 1,571 39 14.6 66 DuPage 34.8 572.7 -7.8 256 1,456 56 11.9 199 Kane 12.7 194.0 -9.1 305 1,166 197 13.3 127 Lake 20.4 317.0 -7.3 241 1,637 25 12.7 161 Madison 5.4 101.0 -3.9 78 990 327 9.8 299 McHenry 7.9 90.4 -7.1 230 1,024 314 10.9 255 McLean 3.3 77.5 -6.0 174 1,175 192 18.4 11 Peoria 4.2 97.3 -6.8 218 1,333 91 14.5 69 Sangamon 4.8 121.6 -5.9 170 1,204 169 7.5 333 St. Clair 5.0 86.3 -7.6 247 1,032 307 14.8 59 Will 15.4 241.8 -5.9 170 1,097 254 12.9 147 Winnebago 5.9 115.2 -9.0 301 1,053 286 10.0 291 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment December 2020 Average weekly wage United States 140,881,253 $1,339 Illinois 5,573,816 1,378 Adams 31,251 1,024 Alexander 858 837 Bond 4,173 850 Boone 17,308 1,062 Brown 4,344 1,071 Bureau 10,608 949 Calhoun 685 617 Carroll 4,021 918 Cass 5,241 928 Champaign 88,437 1,086 Christian 9,026 888 Clark 4,248 830 Clay 4,686 875 Clinton 11,743 881 Coles 22,518 771 Cook 2,376,956 1,571 Crawford 6,621 1,082 Cumberland 2,801 805 De Kalb 34,066 1,050 De Witt 4,648 1,183 Douglas 7,324 923 Du Page 572,659 1,456 Edgar 6,839 975 Edwards 2,042 846 Effingham 22,066 941 Fayette 5,390 785 Ford 4,480 993 Franklin 8,174 780 Fulton 7,653 804 Gallatin 833 869 Greene 2,244 798 Grundy 20,756 1,224 Hamilton 1,843 896 Hancock 3,793 813 Hardin 647 699 Henderson 1,050 684 Henry 13,175 929 Iroquois 7,082 810 Jackson 23,679 921 Jasper 2,046 852 Jefferson 18,706 992 Jersey 4,842 813 Jo Daviess 6,603 862 Johnson 2,270 941 Kane 194,046 1,166 Kankakee 42,229 972 Kendall 27,583 904 Knox 15,996 803 La Salle 38,726 1,008 Lake 317,007 1,637 Lawrence 4,209 936 Lee 12,493 1,020 Livingston 12,892 1,031 Logan 8,343 971 Macon 44,140 1,140 Macoupin 9,725 870 Madison 100,981 990 Marion 12,055 859 Marshall 2,798 859 Mason 2,761 805 Massac 2,785 910 McDonough 9,443 897 McHenry 90,358 1,024 McLean 77,495 1,175 Menard 1,591 804 Mercer 2,901 796 Monroe 7,904 876 Montgomery 8,290 852 Morgan 13,492 891 Moultrie 4,816 924 Ogle 14,396 1,054 Peoria 97,317 1,333 Perry 4,426 884 Piatt 3,362 840 Pike 3,753 793 Pope 484 609 Pulaski 1,248 802 Putnam 1,659 1,229 Randolph 11,648 995 Richland 5,676 856 Rock Island 68,954 1,561 Saline 7,367 772 Sangamon 121,571 1,204 Schuyler 1,382 808 Scott 883 826 Shelby 4,778 824 St. Clair 86,303 1,032 Stark 1,349 937 Stephenson 16,462 975 Tazewell 43,901 970 Union 4,727 788 Vermilion 24,862 972 Wabash 3,172 927 Warren 5,915 845 Washington 6,382 1,044 Wayne 3,698 750 White 3,822 744 Whiteside 19,978 890 Will 241,750 1,097 Williamson 27,126 902 Winnebago 115,226 1,053 Woodford 9,872 1,007 NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.

by percent change United States 10,675.8 140,881.3 -6.1 $1,339 -- 13.0 -- Alabama 134.6 1,951.2 -2.9 1,096 35 11.4 36 Alaska 23.1 290.1 -6.4 1,260 17 10.6 44 Arizona 173.9 2,908.7 -3.3 1,214 22 14.6 9 Arkansas 94.6 1,194.8 -3.2 999 49 11.4 36 California 1,660.2 16,380.1 -8.3 1,724 3 18.5 1 Colorado 219.6 2,613.7 -5.7 1,378 10 12.3 25 Connecticut 126.8 1,578.4 -6.5 1,551 6 12.2 27 Delaware 35.1 432.9 -5.2 1,262 16 11.3 38 District of Columbia 43.8 713.0 -8.9 2,293 1 15.2 6 Florida 765.4 8,642.8 -5.0 1,180 24 13.1 17 Georgia 319.7 4,405.9 -4.0 1,208 23 10.9 42 Hawaii 47.3 561.1 -16.1 1,219 21 16.0 4 Idaho 71.8 763.5 0.8 1,034 47 12.8 21 Illinois 386.3 5,573.8 -7.8 1,378 10 13.0 18 Indiana 173.1 2,985.1 -4.0 1,076 39 11.2 39 Iowa 105.6 1,494.3 -4.3 1,099 34 11.6 32 Kansas 89.9 1,346.9 -4.5 1,070 40 11.5 34 Kentucky 130.4 1,839.6 -4.8 1,057 42 10.8 43 Louisiana 140.8 1,796.9 -7.0 1,078 38 8.6 48 Maine 55.4 594.3 -4.3 1,092 36 14.5 10 Maryland 174.5 2,546.1 -6.7 1,445 8 13.6 16 Massachusetts 266.7 3,365.8 -8.3 1,766 2 17.0 3 Michigan 265.3 3,998.2 -8.9 1,257 19 12.8 21 Minnesota 186.4 2,684.1 -7.9 1,322 13 12.3 25 Mississippi 76.1 1,119.1 -2.4 901 51 10.4 45 Missouri 221.5 2,724.4 -4.3 1,127 33 11.6 32 Montana 54.6 467.4 -1.4 1,035 45 12.7 23 Nebraska 72.5 962.7 -2.9 1,079 37 11.5 34 Nevada 90.2 1,283.1 -10.7 1,178 25 14.4 11 New Hampshire 57.1 637.3 -5.2 1,406 9 17.9 2 New Jersey 291.0 3,860.5 -7.2 1,517 7 13.9 15 New Mexico 64.8 767.1 -9.5 1,052 43 11.8 29 New York 662.4 8,693.4 -10.3 1,712 4 14.2 13 North Carolina 301.7 4,431.0 -2.7 1,152 29 11.2 39 North Dakota 32.6 394.4 -7.1 1,136 31 4.7 50 Ohio 307.3 5,199.9 -5.1 1,161 27 12.0 28 Oklahoma 113.6 1,569.1 -4.4 1,013 48 7.3 49 Oregon 167.3 1,824.3 -7.5 1,256 20 14.2 13 Pennsylvania 370.5 5,549.4 -7.4 1,287 15 12.6 24 Rhode Island 40.7 449.6 -8.3 1,259 18 14.7 7 South Carolina 149.2 2,074.4 -3.5 1,035 45 11.1 41 South Dakota 35.5 422.8 -1.9 1,048 44 14.4 11 Tennessee 176.2 3,002.5 -2.7 1,172 26 11.7 30 Texas 743.1 12,251.1 -4.3 1,294 14 9.0 47 Utah 117.9 1,557.8 0.6 1,154 28 12.9 20 Vermont 26.6 286.1 -8.9 1,133 32 14.7 7 Virginia 289.8 3,796.1 -4.7 1,360 12 13.0 18 Washington 259.7 3,219.7 -6.8 1,589 5 16.0 4 West Virginia 51.9 654.1 -5.3 997 50 10.3 46 Wisconsin 184.2 2,762.5 -4.8 1,140 30 11.7 30 Wyoming 27.7 260.2 -5.3 1,061 41 4.6 51 Puerto Rico 46.0 873.8 -4.0 621 8.0 Virgin Islands 3.5 35.3 -11.5 1,057 -1.3 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.