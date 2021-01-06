|
County Employment and Wages in Iowa — Second Quarter 2020
Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Employment declined in the four largest counties in Iowa from June 2019 to June 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2019.) Regional Commissioner Jason Palmer noted that Scott County had the largest over-the-year decrease in employment at 9.9 percent. (See chart 1 and table 1.)
National employment decreased 9.4 percent over the year, with all of the 357 largest U.S. counties reporting declines. Atlantic, NJ, had the largest over-the-year decrease in employment with a loss of 34.2 percent.
Among the four largest counties in Iowa, employment was highest in Polk County (282,300) in June 2020. Within Polk County's private industry, finance and insurance accounted for the largest employment. Together, the four largest Iowa counties accounted for 38.8 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 357 largest counties made up 72.9 percent of total U.S. employment.
Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 95 counties in Iowa with employment below 75,000. Wage levels in all 95 smaller counties were below the national average in the second quarter of 2020. (See table 2.)
Large county wage changes
All four large Iowa counties reported average weekly wage gains from the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020. (See chart 2.) Two counties had rates of wage gains that were above the national rate of 8.6 percent. Polk County had the largest gain at 10.8 percent. Over-the-year wage gains among Iowa's remaining large counties ranged from 10.2 percent to 7.6 percent.
Among the 357 largest counties in the United States, 352 had over-the-year wage increases. The increases in average weekly wages largely reflect substantial employment loss among lower-paid industries. Atlantic, NJ, had the largest percentage wage increase (+22.5 percent). Five large counties had wage declines during the period. Ector, TX, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease (-6.6 percent).
Large county average weekly wages
Weekly wages in the four largest counties in Iowa were below the national average of $1,188 in the second quarter of 2020. Average weekly wages in three of these counties ranked among the top half nationwide: Polk ($1,176, 107th), Linn ($1,096, 165th), and Johnson ($1,094, 167th).
Among the largest U.S. counties, 101 reported average weekly wages above the U.S. average in the second quarter of 2020. Santa Clara, CA, had the highest average weekly wage at $3,045. Average weekly wages were at or below the national average in 256 counties. At $698 a week, Cameron, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.
Average weekly wages in Iowa's smaller counties
Among the 95 smaller counties in Iowa-those with employment below 75,000-none reported average weekly wages greater than the national average of $1,188. Dallas County ($1,174) reported the highest average weekly wage in the state, while Decatur County ($666) reported the lowest average weekly wage.
When all 99 counties in Iowa were considered, 28 reported average weekly wages of less than $800, 28 registered wages from $800 to $849, 23 had wages from $850 to $899, and 20 had average weekly wages of $900 or higher. (See chart 3.)
Additional statistics and other information
QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.
Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2019 edition of this publication was published in September 2020. Tables and additional content from the 2019 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online are available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/2019/home.htm. The 2020 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2021.
The County Employment and Wages release for third quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The County Employment and Wages full data update for third quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Technical Note
Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS web site at www.bls.gov/cew. However, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's web site.
QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.
The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.
Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.
|
Area
|
Establishments,
second quarter 2020
(thousands)
|
Employment
|
Average weekly wage
|
June 2020
(thousands)
|
Percent change,
June 2019-20
|
National ranking
by percent change
|
Second quarter
2020
|
National ranking
by level
|
Percent change,
second quarter 2019-20
|
National ranking
by percent change
|
United States
|
10,451.0
|
135,114.4
|
-9.4
|
--
|
$1,188
|
--
|
8.6
|
--
|
Iowa
|
104.7
|
1,458.8
|
-8.0
|
--
|
978
|
36
|
8.4
|
27
|
Johnson
|
4.4
|
77.2
|
-7.5
|
121
|
1,094
|
167
|
10.2
|
98
|
Linn
|
7.1
|
122.3
|
-8.0
|
138
|
1,096
|
165
|
7.6
|
215
|
Polk
|
18.3
|
282.3
|
-8.5
|
157
|
1,176
|
107
|
10.8
|
84
|
Scott
|
5.8
|
84.0
|
-9.9
|
202
|
934
|
297
|
7.7
|
209
|
Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.
|
Area
|
Employment June 2020
|
Average weekly wage
|
United States
|
135,114,354
|
$1,188
|
Iowa
|
1,458,774
|
978
|
Adair
|
2,824
|
803
|
Adams
|
1,165
|
762
|
Allamakee
|
4,783
|
751
|
Appanoose
|
4,468
|
765
|
Audubon
|
1,796
|
766
|
Benton
|
5,765
|
815
|
Black Hawk
|
68,346
|
945
|
Boone
|
8,677
|
861
|
Bremer
|
9,331
|
842
|
Buchanan
|
6,489
|
780
|
Buena Vista
|
10,751
|
862
|
Butler
|
3,380
|
757
|
Calhoun
|
2,741
|
815
|
Carroll
|
10,774
|
795
|
Cass
|
5,632
|
780
|
Cedar
|
5,077
|
808
|
Cerro Gordo
|
23,659
|
864
|
Cherokee
|
4,857
|
848
|
Chickasaw
|
4,730
|
866
|
Clarke
|
4,144
|
808
|
Clay
|
8,328
|
837
|
Clayton
|
6,407
|
843
|
Clinton
|
18,842
|
841
|
Crawford
|
6,487
|
887
|
Dallas
|
44,058
|
1,174
|
Davis
|
1,975
|
797
|
Decatur
|
2,222
|
666
|
Delaware
|
6,663
|
867
|
Des Moines
|
19,393
|
835
|
Dickinson
|
10,232
|
732
|
Dubuque
|
55,171
|
931
|
Emmet
|
3,531
|
801
|
Fayette
|
6,706
|
741
|
Floyd
|
5,263
|
891
|
Franklin
|
3,883
|
892
|
Fremont
|
2,193
|
824
|
Greene
|
3,239
|
848
|
Grundy
|
4,178
|
934
|
Guthrie
|
3,064
|
858
|
Hamilton
|
5,647
|
826
|
Hancock
|
5,925
|
804
|
Hardin
|
6,443
|
833
|
Harrison
|
3,948
|
786
|
Henry
|
8,558
|
851
|
Howard
|
4,132
|
751
|
Humboldt
|
3,693
|
884
|
Ida
|
3,614
|
883
|
Iowa
|
9,321
|
766
|
Jackson
|
5,763
|
738
|
Jasper
|
10,810
|
820
|
Jefferson
|
6,725
|
909
|
Johnson
|
77,210
|
1,094
|
Jones
|
5,614
|
810
|
Keokuk
|
2,190
|
784
|
Kossuth
|
6,426
|
863
|
Lee
|
14,538
|
906
|
Linn
|
122,290
|
1,096
|
Louisa
|
3,866
|
909
|
Lucas
|
3,619
|
833
|
Lyon
|
4,588
|
736
|
Madison
|
3,760
|
788
|
Mahaska
|
7,735
|
857
|
Marion
|
17,473
|
896
|
Marshall
|
15,518
|
907
|
Mills
|
3,418
|
882
|
Mitchell
|
4,265
|
933
|
Monona
|
2,522
|
735
|
Monroe
|
3,433
|
1,057
|
Montgomery
|
3,852
|
845
|
Muscatine
|
21,211
|
988
|
O'Brien
|
6,480
|
772
|
Osceola
|
2,441
|
813
|
Page
|
5,698
|
821
|
Palo Alto
|
3,600
|
778
|
Plymouth
|
11,469
|
962
|
Pocahontas
|
3,009
|
889
|
Polk
|
282,291
|
1,176
|
Pottawattamie
|
36,444
|
874
|
Poweshiek
|
9,370
|
943
|
Ringgold
|
1,291
|
763
|
Sac
|
2,914
|
802
|
Scott
|
83,958
|
934
|
Shelby
|
5,321
|
817
|
Sioux
|
20,833
|
858
|
Story
|
42,674
|
1,068
|
Tama
|
5,335
|
853
|
Taylor
|
1,861
|
731
|
Union
|
5,620
|
826
|
Van Buren
|
1,925
|
741
|
Wapello
|
15,033
|
888
|
Warren
|
11,514
|
860
|
Washington
|
8,013
|
748
|
Wayne
|
1,786
|
820
|
Webster
|
17,037
|
929
|
Winnebago
|
4,023
|
762
|
Winneshiek
|
9,870
|
848
|
Woodbury
|
47,936
|
898
|
Worth
|
2,190
|
767
|
Wright
|
6,098
|
927
|
NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.
Data are preliminary.
|
State
|
Establishments,
second quarter 2020
(thousands)
|
Employment
|
Average weekly wage
|
June 2020
(thousands)
|
Percent change,
June 2019-20
|
Second quarter
2020
|
National ranking
by level
|
Percent change,
second quarter 2019-20
|
National ranking
by percent change
|
United States
|
10,451.0
|
135,114.4
|
-9.4
|
$1,188
|
--
|
8.6
|
--
|
Alabama
|
131.2
|
1,868.7
|
-6.4
|
964
|
40
|
5.9
|
42
|
Alaska
|
22.7
|
296.2
|
-12.7
|
1,195
|
14
|
11.2
|
11
|
Arizona
|
170.7
|
2,708.4
|
-5.1
|
1,090
|
22
|
7.9
|
30
|
Arkansas
|
93.0
|
1,156.5
|
-5.5
|
924
|
47
|
7.3
|
33
|
California
|
1,633.1
|
15,911.2
|
-10.2
|
1,468
|
4
|
10.9
|
12
|
Colorado
|
216.4
|
2,545.9
|
-8.0
|
1,226
|
9
|
8.7
|
25
|
Connecticut
|
123.4
|
1,483.6
|
-12.3
|
1,407
|
6
|
11.3
|
9
|
Delaware
|
34.5
|
416.0
|
-9.3
|
1,156
|
17
|
9.0
|
22
|
District of Columbia
|
41.7
|
701.8
|
-10.0
|
1,987
|
1
|
11.7
|
7
|
Florida
|
738.0
|
8,113.8
|
-7.1
|
1,032
|
28
|
6.6
|
40
|
Georgia
|
307.2
|
4,196.0
|
-7.0
|
1,075
|
23
|
5.7
|
44
|
Hawaii
|
45.9
|
524.9
|
-20.1
|
1,108
|
21
|
12.0
|
6
|
Idaho
|
67.9
|
748.3
|
-2.3
|
882
|
50
|
7.6
|
32
|
Illinois
|
379.6
|
5,391.8
|
-11.3
|
1,218
|
10
|
8.6
|
26
|
Indiana
|
171.6
|
2,865.7
|
-7.3
|
960
|
41
|
5.6
|
45
|
Iowa
|
104.7
|
1,458.8
|
-8.0
|
978
|
36
|
8.4
|
27
|
Kansas
|
90.0
|
1,306.0
|
-7.0
|
969
|
38
|
7.1
|
34
|
Kentucky
|
125.4
|
1,754.0
|
-8.2
|
970
|
37
|
6.4
|
41
|
Louisiana
|
137.8
|
1,710.1
|
-11.0
|
985
|
34
|
6.7
|
39
|
Maine
|
53.8
|
572.5
|
-10.8
|
980
|
35
|
12.3
|
5
|
Maryland
|
175.8
|
2,430.3
|
-11.2
|
1,305
|
8
|
10.7
|
13
|
Massachusetts
|
263.1
|
3,178.8
|
-14.3
|
1,570
|
2
|
14.0
|
1
|
Michigan
|
268.5
|
3,850.9
|
-12.9
|
1,114
|
20
|
9.5
|
16
|
Minnesota
|
185.4
|
2,644.6
|
-10.5
|
1,200
|
13
|
9.0
|
22
|
Mississippi
|
73.8
|
1,063.1
|
-6.4
|
812
|
51
|
5.9
|
42
|
Missouri
|
215.9
|
2,622.2
|
-7.5
|
1,015
|
32
|
7.1
|
34
|
Montana
|
51.5
|
459.5
|
-4.9
|
919
|
48
|
9.1
|
19
|
Nebraska
|
72.9
|
932.3
|
-6.0
|
960
|
41
|
8.0
|
28
|
Nevada
|
85.9
|
1,191.6
|
-15.4
|
1,048
|
26
|
9.1
|
19
|
New Hampshire
|
54.8
|
605.4
|
-10.5
|
1,215
|
12
|
11.5
|
8
|
New Jersey
|
284.1
|
3,570.3
|
-14.6
|
1,376
|
7
|
11.3
|
9
|
New Mexico
|
62.4
|
757.0
|
-9.4
|
958
|
43
|
7.8
|
31
|
New York
|
652.0
|
8,142.6
|
-15.9
|
1,520
|
3
|
12.8
|
4
|
North Carolina
|
296.2
|
4,205.4
|
-6.9
|
1,038
|
27
|
6.9
|
37
|
North Dakota
|
32.4
|
390.1
|
-9.7
|
1,061
|
24
|
3.3
|
51
|
Ohio
|
302.3
|
5,049.8
|
-8.0
|
1,031
|
29
|
7.0
|
36
|
Oklahoma
|
112.1
|
1,521.3
|
-6.3
|
940
|
44
|
4.4
|
49
|
Oregon
|
160.9
|
1,789.3
|
-9.6
|
1,143
|
19
|
10.3
|
15
|
Pennsylvania
|
362.8
|
5,314.5
|
-11.1
|
1,170
|
16
|
9.2
|
18
|
Rhode Island
|
39.5
|
429.3
|
-13.2
|
1,172
|
15
|
13.1
|
3
|
South Carolina
|
144.4
|
1,991.0
|
-7.2
|
928
|
46
|
6.9
|
37
|
South Dakota
|
34.7
|
415.9
|
-5.9
|
912
|
49
|
9.0
|
22
|
Tennessee
|
171.1
|
2,847.2
|
-6.6
|
1,016
|
31
|
5.3
|
46
|
Texas
|
727.4
|
11,807.1
|
-6.3
|
1,156
|
17
|
5.0
|
47
|
Utah
|
111.6
|
1,474.8
|
-3.0
|
1,017
|
30
|
9.1
|
19
|
Vermont
|
26.1
|
271.8
|
-13.6
|
1,055
|
25
|
13.6
|
2
|
Virginia
|
283.3
|
3,635.2
|
-8.8
|
1,218
|
10
|
9.4
|
17
|
Washington
|
253.8
|
3,207.1
|
-8.4
|
1,424
|
5
|
10.6
|
14
|
West Virginia
|
51.3
|
634.9
|
-9.4
|
933
|
45
|
4.9
|
48
|
Wisconsin
|
179.2
|
2,690.0
|
-8.7
|
1,014
|
33
|
8.0
|
28
|
Wyoming
|
27.2
|
260.5
|
-9.6
|
965
|
39
|
3.7
|
50
|
Puerto Rico
|
46.1
|
798.7
|
-7.9
|
556
|
|
4.7
|
|
Virgin Islands
|
3.4
|
35.4
|
-7.0
|
1,016
|
|
6.9
|
|
Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.
