County Employment and Wages in Iowa — Second Quarter 2020

01/06/2021 | 11:50am EST
News Release Information

20-2162-CHI
Wednesday, January 06, 2021

Employment declined in the four largest counties in Iowa from June 2019 to June 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2019.) Regional Commissioner Jason Palmer noted that Scott County had the largest over-the-year decrease in employment at 9.9 percent. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

National employment decreased 9.4 percent over the year, with all of the 357 largest U.S. counties reporting declines. Atlantic, NJ, had the largest over-the-year decrease in employment with a loss of 34.2 percent.

Among the four largest counties in Iowa, employment was highest in Polk County (282,300) in June 2020. Within Polk County's private industry, finance and insurance accounted for the largest employment. Together, the four largest Iowa counties accounted for 38.8 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 357 largest counties made up 72.9 percent of total U.S. employment.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 95 counties in Iowa with employment below 75,000. Wage levels in all 95 smaller counties were below the national average in the second quarter of 2020. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

All four large Iowa counties reported average weekly wage gains from the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020. (See chart 2.) Two counties had rates of wage gains that were above the national rate of 8.6 percent. Polk County had the largest gain at 10.8 percent. Over-the-year wage gains among Iowa's remaining large counties ranged from 10.2 percent to 7.6 percent.

Among the 357 largest counties in the United States, 352 had over-the-year wage increases. The increases in average weekly wages largely reflect substantial employment loss among lower-paid industries. Atlantic, NJ, had the largest percentage wage increase (+22.5 percent). Five large counties had wage declines during the period. Ector, TX, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease (-6.6 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Weekly wages in the four largest counties in Iowa were below the national average of $1,188 in the second quarter of 2020. Average weekly wages in three of these counties ranked among the top half nationwide: Polk ($1,176, 107th), Linn ($1,096, 165th), and Johnson ($1,094, 167th).

Among the largest U.S. counties, 101 reported average weekly wages above the U.S. average in the second quarter of 2020. Santa Clara, CA, had the highest average weekly wage at $3,045. Average weekly wages were at or below the national average in 256 counties. At $698 a week, Cameron, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.

Average weekly wages in Iowa's smaller counties

Among the 95 smaller counties in Iowa-those with employment below 75,000-none reported average weekly wages greater than the national average of $1,188. Dallas County ($1,174) reported the highest average weekly wage in the state, while Decatur County ($666) reported the lowest average weekly wage.

When all 99 counties in Iowa were considered, 28 reported average weekly wages of less than $800, 28 registered wages from $800 to $849, 23 had wages from $850 to $899, and 20 had average weekly wages of $900 or higher. (See chart 3.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2019 edition of this publication was published in September 2020. Tables and additional content from the 2019 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online are available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/2019/home.htm. The 2020 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2021.

The County Employment and Wages release for third quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The County Employment and Wages full data update for third quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.


Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS web site at www.bls.gov/cew. However, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Establishments,
second quarter 2020
(thousands) 		Employment Average weekly wage
June 2020
(thousands) 		Percent change,
June 2019-20 		National ranking
by percent change 		Second quarter
2020 		National ranking
by level 		Percent change,
second quarter 2019-20 		National ranking
by percent change

United States

10,451.0 135,114.4 -9.4 -- $1,188 -- 8.6 --

Iowa

104.7 1,458.8 -8.0 -- 978 36 8.4 27

Johnson

4.4 77.2 -7.5 121 1,094 167 10.2 98

Linn

7.1 122.3 -8.0 138 1,096 165 7.6 215

Polk

18.3 282.3 -8.5 157 1,176 107 10.8 84

Scott

5.8 84.0 -9.9 202 934 297 7.7 209

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment June 2020 Average weekly wage

United States

135,114,354 $1,188

Iowa

1,458,774 978

Adair

2,824 803

Adams

1,165 762

Allamakee

4,783 751

Appanoose

4,468 765

Audubon

1,796 766

Benton

5,765 815

Black Hawk

68,346 945

Boone

8,677 861

Bremer

9,331 842

Buchanan

6,489 780

Buena Vista

10,751 862

Butler

3,380 757

Calhoun

2,741 815

Carroll

10,774 795

Cass

5,632 780

Cedar

5,077 808

Cerro Gordo

23,659 864

Cherokee

4,857 848

Chickasaw

4,730 866

Clarke

4,144 808

Clay

8,328 837

Clayton

6,407 843

Clinton

18,842 841

Crawford

6,487 887

Dallas

44,058 1,174

Davis

1,975 797

Decatur

2,222 666

Delaware

6,663 867

Des Moines

19,393 835

Dickinson

10,232 732

Dubuque

55,171 931

Emmet

3,531 801

Fayette

6,706 741

Floyd

5,263 891

Franklin

3,883 892

Fremont

2,193 824

Greene

3,239 848

Grundy

4,178 934

Guthrie

3,064 858

Hamilton

5,647 826

Hancock

5,925 804

Hardin

6,443 833

Harrison

3,948 786

Henry

8,558 851

Howard

4,132 751

Humboldt

3,693 884

Ida

3,614 883

Iowa

9,321 766

Jackson

5,763 738

Jasper

10,810 820

Jefferson

6,725 909

Johnson

77,210 1,094

Jones

5,614 810

Keokuk

2,190 784

Kossuth

6,426 863

Lee

14,538 906

Linn

122,290 1,096

Louisa

3,866 909

Lucas

3,619 833

Lyon

4,588 736

Madison

3,760 788

Mahaska

7,735 857

Marion

17,473 896

Marshall

15,518 907

Mills

3,418 882

Mitchell

4,265 933

Monona

2,522 735

Monroe

3,433 1,057

Montgomery

3,852 845

Muscatine

21,211 988

O'Brien

6,480 772

Osceola

2,441 813

Page

5,698 821

Palo Alto

3,600 778

Plymouth

11,469 962

Pocahontas

3,009 889

Polk

282,291 1,176

Pottawattamie

36,444 874

Poweshiek

9,370 943

Ringgold

1,291 763

Sac

2,914 802

Scott

83,958 934

Shelby

5,321 817

Sioux

20,833 858

Story

42,674 1,068

Tama

5,335 853

Taylor

1,861 731

Union

5,620 826

Van Buren

1,925 741

Wapello

15,033 888

Warren

11,514 860

Washington

8,013 748

Wayne

1,786 820

Webster

17,037 929

Winnebago

4,023 762

Winneshiek

9,870 848

Woodbury

47,936 898

Worth

2,190 767

Wright

6,098 927

NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.
Data are preliminary.

State Establishments,
second quarter 2020
(thousands) 		Employment Average weekly wage
June 2020
(thousands) 		Percent change,
June 2019-20 		Second quarter
2020 		National ranking
by level 		Percent change,
second quarter 2019-20 		National ranking
by percent change

United States

10,451.0 135,114.4 -9.4 $1,188 -- 8.6 --

Alabama

131.2 1,868.7 -6.4 964 40 5.9 42

Alaska

22.7 296.2 -12.7 1,195 14 11.2 11

Arizona

170.7 2,708.4 -5.1 1,090 22 7.9 30

Arkansas

93.0 1,156.5 -5.5 924 47 7.3 33

California

1,633.1 15,911.2 -10.2 1,468 4 10.9 12

Colorado

216.4 2,545.9 -8.0 1,226 9 8.7 25

Connecticut

123.4 1,483.6 -12.3 1,407 6 11.3 9

Delaware

34.5 416.0 -9.3 1,156 17 9.0 22

District of Columbia

41.7 701.8 -10.0 1,987 1 11.7 7

Florida

738.0 8,113.8 -7.1 1,032 28 6.6 40

Georgia

307.2 4,196.0 -7.0 1,075 23 5.7 44

Hawaii

45.9 524.9 -20.1 1,108 21 12.0 6

Idaho

67.9 748.3 -2.3 882 50 7.6 32

Illinois

379.6 5,391.8 -11.3 1,218 10 8.6 26

Indiana

171.6 2,865.7 -7.3 960 41 5.6 45

Iowa

104.7 1,458.8 -8.0 978 36 8.4 27

Kansas

90.0 1,306.0 -7.0 969 38 7.1 34

Kentucky

125.4 1,754.0 -8.2 970 37 6.4 41

Louisiana

137.8 1,710.1 -11.0 985 34 6.7 39

Maine

53.8 572.5 -10.8 980 35 12.3 5

Maryland

175.8 2,430.3 -11.2 1,305 8 10.7 13

Massachusetts

263.1 3,178.8 -14.3 1,570 2 14.0 1

Michigan

268.5 3,850.9 -12.9 1,114 20 9.5 16

Minnesota

185.4 2,644.6 -10.5 1,200 13 9.0 22

Mississippi

73.8 1,063.1 -6.4 812 51 5.9 42

Missouri

215.9 2,622.2 -7.5 1,015 32 7.1 34

Montana

51.5 459.5 -4.9 919 48 9.1 19

Nebraska

72.9 932.3 -6.0 960 41 8.0 28

Nevada

85.9 1,191.6 -15.4 1,048 26 9.1 19

New Hampshire

54.8 605.4 -10.5 1,215 12 11.5 8

New Jersey

284.1 3,570.3 -14.6 1,376 7 11.3 9

New Mexico

62.4 757.0 -9.4 958 43 7.8 31

New York

652.0 8,142.6 -15.9 1,520 3 12.8 4

North Carolina

296.2 4,205.4 -6.9 1,038 27 6.9 37

North Dakota

32.4 390.1 -9.7 1,061 24 3.3 51

Ohio

302.3 5,049.8 -8.0 1,031 29 7.0 36

Oklahoma

112.1 1,521.3 -6.3 940 44 4.4 49

Oregon

160.9 1,789.3 -9.6 1,143 19 10.3 15

Pennsylvania

362.8 5,314.5 -11.1 1,170 16 9.2 18

Rhode Island

39.5 429.3 -13.2 1,172 15 13.1 3

South Carolina

144.4 1,991.0 -7.2 928 46 6.9 37

South Dakota

34.7 415.9 -5.9 912 49 9.0 22

Tennessee

171.1 2,847.2 -6.6 1,016 31 5.3 46

Texas

727.4 11,807.1 -6.3 1,156 17 5.0 47

Utah

111.6 1,474.8 -3.0 1,017 30 9.1 19

Vermont

26.1 271.8 -13.6 1,055 25 13.6 2

Virginia

283.3 3,635.2 -8.8 1,218 10 9.4 17

Washington

253.8 3,207.1 -8.4 1,424 5 10.6 14

West Virginia

51.3 634.9 -9.4 933 45 4.9 48

Wisconsin

179.2 2,690.0 -8.7 1,014 33 8.0 28

Wyoming

27.2 260.5 -9.6 965 39 3.7 50

Puerto Rico

46.1 798.7 -7.9 556 4.7

Virgin Islands

3.4 35.4 -7.0 1,016 6.9

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 16:49:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
