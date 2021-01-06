County Employment and Wages in Iowa — Second Quarter 2020

News Release Information 20-2162-CHI

Wednesday, January 06, 2021

Employment declined in the four largest counties in Iowa from June 2019 to June 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2019.) Regional Commissioner Jason Palmer noted that Scott County had the largest over-the-year decrease in employment at 9.9 percent. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

National employment decreased 9.4 percent over the year, with all of the 357 largest U.S. counties reporting declines. Atlantic, NJ, had the largest over-the-year decrease in employment with a loss of 34.2 percent.

Among the four largest counties in Iowa, employment was highest in Polk County (282,300) in June 2020. Within Polk County's private industry, finance and insurance accounted for the largest employment. Together, the four largest Iowa counties accounted for 38.8 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 357 largest counties made up 72.9 percent of total U.S. employment.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 95 counties in Iowa with employment below 75,000. Wage levels in all 95 smaller counties were below the national average in the second quarter of 2020. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

All four large Iowa counties reported average weekly wage gains from the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020. (See chart 2.) Two counties had rates of wage gains that were above the national rate of 8.6 percent. Polk County had the largest gain at 10.8 percent. Over-the-year wage gains among Iowa's remaining large counties ranged from 10.2 percent to 7.6 percent.

Among the 357 largest counties in the United States, 352 had over-the-year wage increases. The increases in average weekly wages largely reflect substantial employment loss among lower-paid industries. Atlantic, NJ, had the largest percentage wage increase (+22.5 percent). Five large counties had wage declines during the period. Ector, TX, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease (-6.6 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Weekly wages in the four largest counties in Iowa were below the national average of $1,188 in the second quarter of 2020. Average weekly wages in three of these counties ranked among the top half nationwide: Polk ($1,176, 107th), Linn ($1,096, 165th), and Johnson ($1,094, 167th).

Among the largest U.S. counties, 101 reported average weekly wages above the U.S. average in the second quarter of 2020. Santa Clara, CA, had the highest average weekly wage at $3,045. Average weekly wages were at or below the national average in 256 counties. At $698 a week, Cameron, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.

Average weekly wages in Iowa's smaller counties

Among the 95 smaller counties in Iowa-those with employment below 75,000-none reported average weekly wages greater than the national average of $1,188. Dallas County ($1,174) reported the highest average weekly wage in the state, while Decatur County ($666) reported the lowest average weekly wage.

When all 99 counties in Iowa were considered, 28 reported average weekly wages of less than $800, 28 registered wages from $800 to $849, 23 had wages from $850 to $899, and 20 had average weekly wages of $900 or higher. (See chart 3.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2019 edition of this publication was published in September 2020. Tables and additional content from the 2019 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online are available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/2019/home.htm. The 2020 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2021.

The County Employment and Wages release for third quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The County Employment and Wages full data update for third quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS web site at www.bls.gov/cew. However, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Area Establishments,

second quarter 2020

(thousands) Employment Average weekly wage June 2020

(thousands) Percent change,

June 2019-20 National ranking

by percent change Second quarter

2020 National ranking

by level Percent change,

second quarter 2019-20 National ranking

by percent change United States 10,451.0 135,114.4 -9.4 -- $1,188 -- 8.6 -- Iowa 104.7 1,458.8 -8.0 -- 978 36 8.4 27 Johnson 4.4 77.2 -7.5 121 1,094 167 10.2 98 Linn 7.1 122.3 -8.0 138 1,096 165 7.6 215 Polk 18.3 282.3 -8.5 157 1,176 107 10.8 84 Scott 5.8 84.0 -9.9 202 934 297 7.7 209 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment June 2020 Average weekly wage United States 135,114,354 $1,188 Iowa 1,458,774 978 Adair 2,824 803 Adams 1,165 762 Allamakee 4,783 751 Appanoose 4,468 765 Audubon 1,796 766 Benton 5,765 815 Black Hawk 68,346 945 Boone 8,677 861 Bremer 9,331 842 Buchanan 6,489 780 Buena Vista 10,751 862 Butler 3,380 757 Calhoun 2,741 815 Carroll 10,774 795 Cass 5,632 780 Cedar 5,077 808 Cerro Gordo 23,659 864 Cherokee 4,857 848 Chickasaw 4,730 866 Clarke 4,144 808 Clay 8,328 837 Clayton 6,407 843 Clinton 18,842 841 Crawford 6,487 887 Dallas 44,058 1,174 Davis 1,975 797 Decatur 2,222 666 Delaware 6,663 867 Des Moines 19,393 835 Dickinson 10,232 732 Dubuque 55,171 931 Emmet 3,531 801 Fayette 6,706 741 Floyd 5,263 891 Franklin 3,883 892 Fremont 2,193 824 Greene 3,239 848 Grundy 4,178 934 Guthrie 3,064 858 Hamilton 5,647 826 Hancock 5,925 804 Hardin 6,443 833 Harrison 3,948 786 Henry 8,558 851 Howard 4,132 751 Humboldt 3,693 884 Ida 3,614 883 Iowa 9,321 766 Jackson 5,763 738 Jasper 10,810 820 Jefferson 6,725 909 Johnson 77,210 1,094 Jones 5,614 810 Keokuk 2,190 784 Kossuth 6,426 863 Lee 14,538 906 Linn 122,290 1,096 Louisa 3,866 909 Lucas 3,619 833 Lyon 4,588 736 Madison 3,760 788 Mahaska 7,735 857 Marion 17,473 896 Marshall 15,518 907 Mills 3,418 882 Mitchell 4,265 933 Monona 2,522 735 Monroe 3,433 1,057 Montgomery 3,852 845 Muscatine 21,211 988 O'Brien 6,480 772 Osceola 2,441 813 Page 5,698 821 Palo Alto 3,600 778 Plymouth 11,469 962 Pocahontas 3,009 889 Polk 282,291 1,176 Pottawattamie 36,444 874 Poweshiek 9,370 943 Ringgold 1,291 763 Sac 2,914 802 Scott 83,958 934 Shelby 5,321 817 Sioux 20,833 858 Story 42,674 1,068 Tama 5,335 853 Taylor 1,861 731 Union 5,620 826 Van Buren 1,925 741 Wapello 15,033 888 Warren 11,514 860 Washington 8,013 748 Wayne 1,786 820 Webster 17,037 929 Winnebago 4,023 762 Winneshiek 9,870 848 Woodbury 47,936 898 Worth 2,190 767 Wright 6,098 927 NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Data are preliminary.

State Establishments,

second quarter 2020

(thousands) Employment Average weekly wage June 2020

(thousands) Percent change,

June 2019-20 Second quarter

2020 National ranking

by level Percent change,

second quarter 2019-20 National ranking

by percent change United States 10,451.0 135,114.4 -9.4 $1,188 -- 8.6 -- Alabama 131.2 1,868.7 -6.4 964 40 5.9 42 Alaska 22.7 296.2 -12.7 1,195 14 11.2 11 Arizona 170.7 2,708.4 -5.1 1,090 22 7.9 30 Arkansas 93.0 1,156.5 -5.5 924 47 7.3 33 California 1,633.1 15,911.2 -10.2 1,468 4 10.9 12 Colorado 216.4 2,545.9 -8.0 1,226 9 8.7 25 Connecticut 123.4 1,483.6 -12.3 1,407 6 11.3 9 Delaware 34.5 416.0 -9.3 1,156 17 9.0 22 District of Columbia 41.7 701.8 -10.0 1,987 1 11.7 7 Florida 738.0 8,113.8 -7.1 1,032 28 6.6 40 Georgia 307.2 4,196.0 -7.0 1,075 23 5.7 44 Hawaii 45.9 524.9 -20.1 1,108 21 12.0 6 Idaho 67.9 748.3 -2.3 882 50 7.6 32 Illinois 379.6 5,391.8 -11.3 1,218 10 8.6 26 Indiana 171.6 2,865.7 -7.3 960 41 5.6 45 Iowa 104.7 1,458.8 -8.0 978 36 8.4 27 Kansas 90.0 1,306.0 -7.0 969 38 7.1 34 Kentucky 125.4 1,754.0 -8.2 970 37 6.4 41 Louisiana 137.8 1,710.1 -11.0 985 34 6.7 39 Maine 53.8 572.5 -10.8 980 35 12.3 5 Maryland 175.8 2,430.3 -11.2 1,305 8 10.7 13 Massachusetts 263.1 3,178.8 -14.3 1,570 2 14.0 1 Michigan 268.5 3,850.9 -12.9 1,114 20 9.5 16 Minnesota 185.4 2,644.6 -10.5 1,200 13 9.0 22 Mississippi 73.8 1,063.1 -6.4 812 51 5.9 42 Missouri 215.9 2,622.2 -7.5 1,015 32 7.1 34 Montana 51.5 459.5 -4.9 919 48 9.1 19 Nebraska 72.9 932.3 -6.0 960 41 8.0 28 Nevada 85.9 1,191.6 -15.4 1,048 26 9.1 19 New Hampshire 54.8 605.4 -10.5 1,215 12 11.5 8 New Jersey 284.1 3,570.3 -14.6 1,376 7 11.3 9 New Mexico 62.4 757.0 -9.4 958 43 7.8 31 New York 652.0 8,142.6 -15.9 1,520 3 12.8 4 North Carolina 296.2 4,205.4 -6.9 1,038 27 6.9 37 North Dakota 32.4 390.1 -9.7 1,061 24 3.3 51 Ohio 302.3 5,049.8 -8.0 1,031 29 7.0 36 Oklahoma 112.1 1,521.3 -6.3 940 44 4.4 49 Oregon 160.9 1,789.3 -9.6 1,143 19 10.3 15 Pennsylvania 362.8 5,314.5 -11.1 1,170 16 9.2 18 Rhode Island 39.5 429.3 -13.2 1,172 15 13.1 3 South Carolina 144.4 1,991.0 -7.2 928 46 6.9 37 South Dakota 34.7 415.9 -5.9 912 49 9.0 22 Tennessee 171.1 2,847.2 -6.6 1,016 31 5.3 46 Texas 727.4 11,807.1 -6.3 1,156 17 5.0 47 Utah 111.6 1,474.8 -3.0 1,017 30 9.1 19 Vermont 26.1 271.8 -13.6 1,055 25 13.6 2 Virginia 283.3 3,635.2 -8.8 1,218 10 9.4 17 Washington 253.8 3,207.1 -8.4 1,424 5 10.6 14 West Virginia 51.3 634.9 -9.4 933 45 4.9 48 Wisconsin 179.2 2,690.0 -8.7 1,014 33 8.0 28 Wyoming 27.2 260.5 -9.6 965 39 3.7 50 Puerto Rico 46.1 798.7 -7.9 556 4.7 Virgin Islands 3.4 35.4 -7.0 1,016 6.9 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.