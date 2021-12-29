County Employment and Wages in Iowa — Second Quarter 2021

News Release Information 21-2135-CHI

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Employment rose in the four largest counties in Iowa from June 2020 to June 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2020.) Regional Commissioner Jason Palmer noted that Polk County had the largest over-the-year increase in employment at 6.4 percent. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

View Chart Data

National employment increased 6.7 percent over the year, with 339 of the 343 largest U.S. counties reporting gains. Atlantic, NJ, had the largest over-the-year increase in employment with a gain of 36.8 percent. Calcasieu, LA, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment with a loss of 0.9 percent.

Among the four largest counties in Iowa, employment was highest in Polk County (298,596) in June 2021. Within Polk County's private industry, health care and social assistance accounted for the largest employment (35,812) in June 2021. Together, the four largest Iowa counties accounted for 38.8 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 343 largest counties made up 72.2 percent of total U.S. employment.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 95 counties in Iowa with employment below 75,000. Wage levels in all of these smaller counties were below the national average of $1,241 in the second quarter of 2021. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

All four large Iowa counties reported average weekly wage gains from the second quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2021. (See chart 2.) The four largest counties in Iowa had rates of wage gains that were below the national rate of 4.5 percent. Scott County had the largest gain (+3.7 percent). Over-the-year wage gains among Iowa's other three large counties ranged from 2.2 percent to 0.8 percent.

View Chart Data

Among the 343 largest counties in the United States, 302 had over-the-year wage increases. San Francisco, CA, had the largest percentage wage increase (+29.7 percent). Atlantic, NJ, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease (-7.4 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Weekly wages in the four largest counties in Iowa were below the national average of $1,241 in the second quarter of 2021. Wages among Iowa's four large counties ranged from $1,194 in Polk County to $969 in Scott County.

Among the largest U.S. counties, 90 reported average weekly wages above the U.S. average in the second quarter of 2021. Santa Clara, CA, had the highest average weekly wage at $3,516. Average weekly wages were at or below the national average in the remaining 253 counties. At $728 a week, Hidalgo, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.

Average weekly wages in Iowa's smaller counties

Among the 95 smaller counties in Iowa-those with employment below 75,000-Dallas ($1,166) reported the highest average weekly wage. Decatur County ($698) reported the lowest average weekly wage in the state.

When all 99 counties in Iowa were considered, 18 reported average weekly wages of less than $800, 27 registered wages from $800 to $849, 29 had wages from $850 to $899, and 25 had average weekly wages of $900 or higher. (See chart 3.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. This publication is typically published in September of the following year of the reference period or shortly after the QCEW first quarter full data update. The Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online is available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/.

The County Employment and Wages release for third quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The County Employment and Wages full data update for third quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS web site at www.bls.gov/cew. However, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Establishments,

second quarter

(thousands) Employment Average weekly wage June 2021

(thousands) Percent change,

June

2020-21 National ranking

by percent change Second quarter

2021 National ranking

by level Percent change,

second quarter

2020-21 National ranking

by percent change United States 10,863.2 144,044.8 6.7 -- $1,241 -- 4.5 -- Iowa 106.1 1,528.0 4.8 -- 999 38 2.1 38 Johnson 4.6 80.2 4.1 267 1,104 178 0.8 281 Linn 7.3 126.8 3.6 293 1,118 169 2.2 219 Polk 18.7 298.6 6.4 142 1,194 112 1.4 261 Scott 5.8 87.5 4.5 242 969 287 3.7 155 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Establishments Employment June 2021 Average weekly wage United States 10,863,217 144,044,799 $1,241 Iowa 106,110 1,528,025 999 Adair 320 2,992 853 Adams 152 1,239 803 Allamakee 459 5,004 752 Appanoose 379 4,628 800 Audubon 222 1,834 805 Benton 670 6,124 811 Black Hawk 3,812 71,500 972 Boone 744 9,009 861 Bremer 705 9,715 849 Buchanan 631 6,913 810 Buena Vista 666 10,932 911 Butler 438 3,748 795 Calhoun 320 2,870 824 Carroll 956 11,177 808 Cass 552 5,835 793 Cedar 580 5,157 850 Cerro Gordo 1,629 23,558 906 Cherokee 458 4,922 827 Chickasaw 437 4,976 893 Clarke 237 4,479 845 Clay 745 8,648 847 Clayton 626 6,608 823 Clinton 1,439 19,560 863 Crawford 512 6,606 860 Dallas 3,015 47,675 1,166 Davis 245 2,073 835 Decatur 226 2,353 698 Delaware 619 6,766 857 Des Moines 1,378 20,335 850 Dickinson 910 11,151 766 Dubuque 3,470 57,422 955 Emmet 329 3,512 804 Fayette 674 6,911 771 Floyd 473 5,618 891 Franklin 370 3,962 902 Fremont 289 2,369 914 Greene 322 3,325 860 Grundy 367 4,298 944 Guthrie 370 3,162 852 Hamilton 476 5,684 862 Hancock 369 6,205 925 Hardin 663 6,588 830 Harrison 457 4,061 804 Henry 623 8,917 901 Howard 333 4,269 836 Humboldt 354 3,867 884 Ida 303 3,805 889 Iowa 693 9,456 816 Jackson 684 5,992 749 Jasper 950 11,148 829 Jefferson 816 7,369 930 Johnson 4,635 80,221 1,104 Jones 642 6,133 820 Keokuk 322 2,300 794 Kossuth 635 6,602 873 Lee 1,068 14,487 931 Linn 7,274 126,841 1,118 Louisa 275 3,873 821 Lucas 251 3,650 822 Lyon 524 4,799 758 Madison 521 4,110 790 Mahaska 634 7,853 885 Marion 1,036 18,675 977 Marshall 1,024 15,948 930 Mills 411 3,661 878 Mitchell 385 3,970 878 Monona 301 2,698 740 Monroe 237 3,570 1,081 Montgomery 383 4,044 857 Muscatine 1,217 22,101 1,020 O'Brien 588 6,590 773 Osceola 267 2,510 840 Page 485 6,173 859 Palo Alto 346 3,665 781 Plymouth 844 11,688 996 Pocahontas 280 3,047 861 Polk 18,742 298,596 1,194 Pottawattamie 2,618 38,594 892 Poweshiek 704 9,677 937 Ringgold 185 1,415 774 Sac 394 3,085 835 Scott 5,811 87,512 969 Shelby 431 5,541 835 Sioux 1,536 21,907 888 Story 2,825 45,441 1,101 Tama 445 5,375 823 Taylor 199 1,960 798 Union 441 5,770 850 Van Buren 223 1,944 803 Wapello 886 15,255 878 Warren 1,234 12,714 869 Washington 807 8,342 760 Wayne 184 1,910 883 Webster 1,184 17,322 938 Winnebago 397 4,124 780 Winneshiek 750 10,331 855 Woodbury 3,243 50,064 887 Worth 232 2,264 777 Wright 496 5,817 948 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

State Establishments,

second quarter

(thousands) Employment Average weekly wage June 2021

(thousands) Percent change,

June

2020-21 Second quarter

2021 National ranking

by level Percent change,

second quarter

2020-21 National ranking

by percent change United States 10,863.2 144,044.8 6.7 $1,241 -- 4.5 -- Alabama 137.8 1,952.0 4.4 1,010 35 4.8 15 Alaska 23.7 315.5 6.7 1,181 17 -1.2 51 Arizona 180.2 2,857.8 5.3 1,154 20 5.9 6 Arkansas 96.1 1,205.3 4.4 974 45 5.2 12 California 1,662.9 16,992.1 7.0 1,579 3 7.5 5 Colorado 228.9 2,723.9 7.1 1,283 10 4.4 19 Connecticut 130.1 1,604.1 7.9 1,411 6 0.6 47 Delaware 35.1 440.1 5.1 1,165 19 1.7 41 District of Columbia 44.0 724.6 3.3 2,096 1 5.4 8 Florida 782.5 8,654.0 6.7 1,113 24 7.7 3 Georgia 337.0 4,453.5 6.5 1,139 22 5.9 6 Hawaii 48.7 590.5 12.7 1,117 23 0.7 46 Idaho 76.4 801.8 7.3 930 50 5.3 10 Illinois 394.6 5,743.5 6.5 1,260 11 3.5 25 Indiana 178.2 3,011.8 5.2 1,013 34 5.4 8 Iowa 106.1 1,528.0 4.8 999 38 2.1 38 Kansas 90.5 1,356.0 4.0 995 41 2.7 30 Kentucky 132.4 1,851.2 5.6 999 38 2.9 28 Louisiana 142.7 1,806.6 5.4 1,005 36 2.0 39 Maine 57.0 623.0 8.7 1,005 36 2.4 33 Maryland 175.6 2,599.7 6.8 1,319 9 1.0 44 Massachusetts 277.4 3,497.0 10.1 1,591 2 1.1 43 Michigan 270.2 4,175.6 8.4 1,143 21 2.5 32 Minnesota 192.8 2,814.5 6.4 1,240 13 3.3 26 Mississippi 75.7 1,107.1 4.1 843 51 3.8 22 Missouri 221.6 2,759.3 5.3 1,052 32 3.6 23 Montana 55.1 490.7 7.0 959 47 4.5 18 Nebraska 74.4 976.6 4.8 997 40 3.9 21 Nevada 93.9 1,353.9 14.0 1,106 25 5.3 10 New Hampshire 58.5 657.4 8.7 1,345 8 10.6 1 New Jersey 300.4 3,993.8 12.0 1,387 7 0.8 45 New Mexico 63.0 790.6 4.3 987 42 2.9 28 New York 667.9 8,885.4 9.2 1,540 5 1.3 42 North Carolina 311.1 4,511.3 7.2 1,092 27 5.1 14 North Dakota 32.6 407.4 4.3 1,067 29 0.6 47 Ohio 312.4 5,266.7 4.3 1,068 28 3.6 23 Oklahoma 114.6 1,568.7 3.1 963 46 2.4 33 Oregon 169.2 1,899.6 5.6 1,196 15 4.8 15 Pennsylvania 370.9 5,674.7 6.9 1,193 16 2.0 39 Rhode Island 42.1 472.2 10.0 1,168 18 -0.3 50 South Carolina 150.1 2,091.9 4.9 977 44 5.2 12 South Dakota 36.3 442.3 6.4 936 49 2.6 31 Tennessee 182.3 3,012.4 5.9 1,094 26 7.6 4 Texas 758.0 12,466.7 5.7 1,210 14 4.7 17 Utah 119.9 1,586.0 7.6 1,060 30 4.2 20 Vermont 27.8 292.4 7.5 1,053 31 -0.2 49 Virginia 293.6 3,854.3 6.1 1,257 12 3.2 27 Washington 263.6 3,376.7 5.7 1,547 4 8.3 2 West Virginia 52.7 663.8 4.8 955 48 2.2 37 Wisconsin 186.5 2,845.7 5.7 1,037 33 2.3 35 Wyoming 28.2 275.1 5.6 987 42 2.3 35 Puerto Rico 47.6 867.2 8.6 567 2.0 Virgin Islands 3.5 35.7 0.0 923 -8.4 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.