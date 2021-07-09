County Employment and Wages in Michigan — Fourth Quarter 2020

News Release Information 21-925-CHI

Friday, July 09, 2021

Employment fell in the 10 largest counties in Michigan from December 2019 to December 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2019.) Regional Commissioner Jason Palmer noted that Saginaw County and Kent County had the largest over-the-year decreases in employment at 10.8 percent and 10.7 percent, respectively. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

View Chart Data

National employment decreased 6.1 percent over the year, with 352 of the 357 largest U.S. counties reporting declines. Maui + Kalawao, HI, had the largest over-the-year decrease in employment with a loss of 22.8 percent. Utah, UT, experienced the largest over-the-year percentage increase in employment with a gain of 3.8 percent.

Among the 10 largest counties in Michigan, employment was highest in Oakland County (682,000) in December 2020. Within Oakland County's private industry, professional and technical services accounted for the largest employment. Together, the 10 largest Michigan counties accounted for 70.3 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 357 largest counties made up 73.1 percent of total U.S. employment.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 73 counties in Michigan with employment below 75,000. Wage levels in all of the smaller counties were below the national average in the fourth quarter of 2020. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

All 10 large Michigan counties reported average weekly wage gains from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2020. (See chart 2.) Six counties had rates of wage gains that were at or above the national rate of 13.0 percent, with the largest gain Kent County had (+16.4 percent). Over-the-year wage gains among Michigan's four other large counties ranged from 12.6 percent to 9.4 percent.

View Chart Data

Among the 357 largest counties in the United States, 356 had over-the-year wage increases. Nationally, across most industries, increases in average weekly wages reflect substantial employment declines combined with wage increases. The lowest paying industry, leisure and hospitality, had the largest employment loss, which results in higher average weekly wages for the industry and the nation. San Francisco, CA, had the largest percentage wage increase (+44.3 percent). Ector, TX, had the only over-the-year percentage decrease (-7.5 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Weekly wages in the 3 of the 10 largest counties in Michigan were above the national average of $1,339 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Average weekly wages in these three counties ranked among the top 100 nationwide: Oakland ($1,473, 54th), Wayne ($1,391, 69th), and Washtenaw ($1,365, 79th).

Among the largest U.S. counties, 89 reported average weekly wages above the U.S. average in the fourth quarter of 2020. Santa Clara, CA, had the highest average weekly wage at $3,690. Average weekly wages were below the national average in the remaining 268 counties. At $760 a week, Cameron, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.

Average weekly wages in Michigan's smaller counties

Among the 73 smaller counties in Michigan-those with employment below 75,000-Midland ($1,333) reported the highest average weekly wage in the state, below the national average of $1,339. Keweenaw ($680) reported the lowest average weekly wage in the state.

When all 83 counties in Michigan were considered, 10 reported average weekly wages of less than $850, 26 registered wages from $850 to $949, 21 had wages from $950 to $1,049, and 26 had average weekly wages of $1,050 or higher. (See chart 3.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2019 edition of this publication was published in September 2020. Tables and additional content from the 2019 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online are available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/2019/home.htm. The 2020 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2021.

The County Employment and Wages release for first quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. The County Employment and Wages full data update for first quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

QCEW Imputation Issue Caused by Pandemic-Related Challenges In the spring of 2020, BLS modified its imputation process for QCEW to be more responsive to current economic conditions. While continuing work to improve this process, BLS made an unintended data processing error. This error affected data for the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2020. BLS has analyzed this issue and has determined that the impact on QCEW employment was negligible at the statewide level. In smaller areas and industries, revisions may be larger than usual. Wage data were not affected. Following the usual QCEW practice, these data will be revised and corrected with the full data update on September 1, 2021. For more information on QCEW imputation methodology, see www.bls.gov/cew/additional-resources/imputation-methodology.htm.

Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS web site at www.bls.gov/cew. However, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Establishments,

fourth quarter 2020

(thousands) Employment Average weekly wage December 2020

(thousands) Percent change,

December 2019-20 National ranking

by percent change Fourth quarter

2020 National ranking

by level Percent change,

fourth quarter 2019-20 National ranking

by percent change United States 10,675.8 140,881.3 -6.1 -- $1,339 -- 13.0 -- Michigan 265.3 3,998.2 -8.9 -- 1,257 19 12.8 21 Genesee 7.2 124.1 -9.4 317 1,073 271 9.4 309 Ingham 6.5 139.7 -9.8 326 1,252 138 10.6 264 Kalamazoo 5.8 112.7 -8.6 288 1,190 179 13.8 100 Kent 16.2 371.1 -10.7 339 1,194 175 16.4 30 Macomb 18.9 306.0 -9.0 301 1,308 107 14.1 84 Oakland 42.5 682.0 -9.6 320 1,473 54 12.6 170 Ottawa 6.3 120.0 -6.8 218 1,133 220 13.0 140 Saginaw 4.0 76.0 -10.8 340 1,076 268 13.9 94 Washtenaw 9.2 203.3 -9.5 318 1,365 79 13.7 105 Wayne 34.9 676.4 -9.2 310 1,391 69 9.9 295 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment December 2020 Average weekly wage United States 140,881,253 $1,339 Michigan 3,998,223 1,257 Alcona 1,641 864 Alger 2,076 991 Allegan 36,478 1,123 Alpena 10,660 994 Antrim 4,475 784 Arenac 3,657 882 Baraga 2,669 965 Barry 11,422 1,030 Bay 31,400 1,064 Benzie 3,791 805 Berrien 54,485 1,085 Branch 13,542 977 Calhoun 50,129 1,186 Cass 8,249 993 Charlevoix 8,823 1,045 Cheboygan 4,917 848 Chippewa 11,382 910 Clare 5,980 920 Clinton 15,972 1,027 Crawford 3,769 959 Delta 12,706 909 Dickinson 12,720 1,090 Eaton 39,973 1,080 Emmet 16,562 979 Genesee 124,106 1,073 Gladwin 3,834 844 Gogebic 4,737 885 Grand Traverse 45,332 1,103 Gratiot 12,287 1,077 Hillsdale 11,576 987 Houghton 10,686 995 Huron 10,219 938 Ingham 139,701 1,252 Ionia 18,898 867 Iosco 6,900 1,105 Iron 3,246 852 Isabella 25,500 932 Jackson 53,367 1,134 Kalamazoo 112,689 1,190 Kalkaska 3,921 1,141 Kent 371,093 1,194 Keweenaw 332 680 Lake 1,668 876 Lapeer 19,768 920 Leelanau 5,208 903 Lenawee 23,203 985 Livingston 58,901 1,068 Luce 1,535 893 Mackinac 3,060 864 Macomb 305,974 1,308 Manistee 6,087 943 Marquette 24,006 995 Mason 9,178 963 Mecosta 12,023 947 Menominee 6,517 853 Midland 34,098 1,333 Missaukee 3,437 855 Monroe 36,054 1,144 Montcalm 14,977 907 Montmorency 2,008 822 Muskegon 56,367 982 Newaygo 11,210 896 Oakland 681,972 1,473 Oceana 5,651 859 Ogemaw 5,424 792 Ontonagon 1,218 691 Osceola 7,235 1,002 Oscoda 1,144 733 Otsego 9,531 980 Ottawa 120,042 1,133 Presque Isle 2,377 940 Roscommon 4,709 826 Saginaw 76,004 1,076 St. Clair 41,497 1,100 St. Joseph 19,790 926 Sanilac 9,695 879 Schoolcraft 2,332 995 Shiawassee 14,159 954 Tuscola 10,809 967 Van Buren 18,901 1,140 Washtenaw 203,266 1,365 Wayne 676,435 1,391 Wexford 12,837 949 NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.

State Establishments,

fourth quarter 2020

(thousands) Employment Average weekly wage December 2020

(thousands) Percent change,

December 2019-20 Fourth quarter

2020 National ranking

by level Percent change,

fourth quarter 2019-20 National ranking

by percent change United States 10,675.8 140,881.3 -6.1 $1,339 -- 13.0 -- Alabama 134.6 1,951.2 -2.9 1,096 35 11.4 36 Alaska 23.1 290.1 -6.4 1,260 17 10.6 44 Arizona 173.9 2,908.7 -3.3 1,214 22 14.6 9 Arkansas 94.6 1,194.8 -3.2 999 49 11.4 36 California 1,660.2 16,380.1 -8.3 1,724 3 18.5 1 Colorado 219.6 2,613.7 -5.7 1,378 10 12.3 25 Connecticut 126.8 1,578.4 -6.5 1,551 6 12.2 27 Delaware 35.1 432.9 -5.2 1,262 16 11.3 38 District of Columbia 43.8 713.0 -8.9 2,293 1 15.2 6 Florida 765.4 8,642.8 -5.0 1,180 24 13.1 17 Georgia 319.7 4,405.9 -4.0 1,208 23 10.9 42 Hawaii 47.3 561.1 -16.1 1,219 21 16.0 4 Idaho 71.8 763.5 0.8 1,034 47 12.8 21 Illinois 386.3 5,573.8 -7.8 1,378 10 13.0 18 Indiana 173.1 2,985.1 -4.0 1,076 39 11.2 39 Iowa 105.6 1,494.3 -4.3 1,099 34 11.6 32 Kansas 89.9 1,346.9 -4.5 1,070 40 11.5 34 Kentucky 130.4 1,839.6 -4.8 1,057 42 10.8 43 Louisiana 140.8 1,796.9 -7.0 1,078 38 8.6 48 Maine 55.4 594.3 -4.3 1,092 36 14.5 10 Maryland 174.5 2,546.1 -6.7 1,445 8 13.6 16 Massachusetts 266.7 3,365.8 -8.3 1,766 2 17.0 3 Michigan 265.3 3,998.2 -8.9 1,257 19 12.8 21 Minnesota 186.4 2,684.1 -7.9 1,322 13 12.3 25 Mississippi 76.1 1,119.1 -2.4 901 51 10.4 45 Missouri 221.5 2,724.4 -4.3 1,127 33 11.6 32 Montana 54.6 467.4 -1.4 1,035 45 12.7 23 Nebraska 72.5 962.7 -2.9 1,079 37 11.5 34 Nevada 90.2 1,283.1 -10.7 1,178 25 14.4 11 New Hampshire 57.1 637.3 -5.2 1,406 9 17.9 2 New Jersey 291.0 3,860.5 -7.2 1,517 7 13.9 15 New Mexico 64.8 767.1 -9.5 1,052 43 11.8 29 New York 662.4 8,693.4 -10.3 1,712 4 14.2 13 North Carolina 301.7 4,431.0 -2.7 1,152 29 11.2 39 North Dakota 32.6 394.4 -7.1 1,136 31 4.7 50 Ohio 307.3 5,199.9 -5.1 1,161 27 12.0 28 Oklahoma 113.6 1,569.1 -4.4 1,013 48 7.3 49 Oregon 167.3 1,824.3 -7.5 1,256 20 14.2 13 Pennsylvania 370.5 5,549.4 -7.4 1,287 15 12.6 24 Rhode Island 40.7 449.6 -8.3 1,259 18 14.7 7 South Carolina 149.2 2,074.4 -3.5 1,035 45 11.1 41 South Dakota 35.5 422.8 -1.9 1,048 44 14.4 11 Tennessee 176.2 3,002.5 -2.7 1,172 26 11.7 30 Texas 743.1 12,251.1 -4.3 1,294 14 9.0 47 Utah 117.9 1,557.8 0.6 1,154 28 12.9 20 Vermont 26.6 286.1 -8.9 1,133 32 14.7 7 Virginia 289.8 3,796.1 -4.7 1,360 12 13.0 18 Washington 259.7 3,219.7 -6.8 1,589 5 16.0 4 West Virginia 51.9 654.1 -5.3 997 50 10.3 46 Wisconsin 184.2 2,762.5 -4.8 1,140 30 11.7 30 Wyoming 27.7 260.2 -5.3 1,061 41 4.6 51 Puerto Rico 46.0 873.8 -4.0 621 8.0 Virgin Islands 3.5 35.3 -11.5 1,057 -1.3 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.