Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

County Employment and Wages in Mississippi — Second Quarter 2021

12/08/2021 | 11:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release Information

21-2106-ATL
Wednesday, December 08, 2021

Employment increased in Mississippi's two largest counties from June 2020 to June 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2020.) Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that Harrison County had the largest over-the-year increase in employment at 6.6 percent. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

View Chart Data

National employment increased 6.7 percent over the year, with 339 of the 343 largest U.S. counties reporting gains. Atlantic, NJ, had the largest over-the-year increase in employment with a gain of 36.8 percent. Calcasieu, LA, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment with a loss of 0.9 percent.

Among Mississippi's two large counties, employment was higher in Hinds County (112,300) in June 2021. Within Hinds County's private industry, health care and social assistance accounted for the largest employment. Together, Hinds and Harrison Counties accounted for 17.8 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 343 largest counties made up 72.2 percent of total U.S. employment.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 80 counties in Mississippi with employment below 75,000. Wage levels in each of the 80 smaller counties were below the national average in the second quarter of 2021. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

Average weekly wages increased in both of Mississippi's largest counties from the second quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2021. (See chart 2.) Hinds County (+3.9 percent) and Harrison County (+1.8 percent) each had a rate of wage gain that was below the national rate of 4.5 percent.

View Chart Data

Among the 343 largest counties in the United States, 302 had over-the-year wage increases. San Francisco, CA, had the largest percentage wage increase (+29.7 percent). Atlantic, NJ, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease (-7.4 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Average weekly wages in Hinds County ($962) and Harrison County ($828) were below the U.S. average of $1,241 and ranked 300th and 339th nationwide, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021.

Among the largest U.S. counties, 90 reported average weekly wages above the U.S. average in the second quarter of 2021. Santa Clara, CA, had the highest average weekly wage at $3,516. Average weekly wages were at or below the national average in the remaining 253 counties. At $728 a week, Hidalgo, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.

Average weekly wages in Mississippi's smaller counties

Among the 80 counties in Mississippi-those with employment below 75,000-Claiborne ($1,164) had the highest average weekly wage in the state, while Issaquena County ($458) had the lowest average weekly wage.

When all 82 counties in Mississippi were considered, 14 had average weekly wages below $700, 30 had wages from $700 to $749, 15 had wages from $750 to $799, and 23 had average weekly wages of $800 or higher. (See chart 3.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. This publication is typically published in September of the following year of the reference period or shortly after the QCEW first quarter full data update. The Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online is available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/.

The County Employment and Wages release for third quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The County Employment and Wages full data update for third quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).


Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS web site at www.bls.gov/cew. However, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Establishments,
second quarter
(thousands) 		Employment Average weekly wage
June 2021
(thousands) 		Percent change,
June
2020-21 		National ranking
by percent change 		Second quarter
2021 		National ranking
by level 		Percent change,
second quarter
2020-21 		National ranking
by percent change

United States

10,863.2 144,044.8 6.7 -- $1,241 -- 4.5 --

Mississippi

75.7 1,107.1 4.1 -- 843 51 3.8 22

Harrison

4.7 84.6 6.6 129 828 339 1.8 240

Hinds

5.5 112.3 1.6 332 962 300 3.9 144

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.


Area Establishments Employment June 2021 Average weekly wage

United States

10,863,217 144,044,799 $1,241

Mississippi

75,728 1,107,140 843

Adams

808 9,783 740

Alcorn

837 13,038 741

Amite

194 1,756 787

Attala

391 4,409 716

Benton

87 1,030 742

Bolivar

802 10,104 756

Calhoun

266 3,020 639

Carroll

140 1,049 675

Chickasaw

359 5,063 703

Choctaw

148 2,187 888

Claiborne

135 3,133 1,164

Clarke

230 2,726 702

Clay

390 5,522 782

Coahoma

588 6,944 750

Copiah

469 6,138 679

Covington

360 5,669 753

De Soto

3,252 64,601 792

Forrest

1,816 38,442 845

Franklin

131 1,406 837

George

360 4,835 725

Greene

146 1,874 660

Grenada

561 9,752 753

Hancock

907 14,306 1,064

Harrison

4,679 84,640 828

Hinds

5,499 112,296 962

Holmes

285 2,962 760

Humphreys

171 2,005 614

Issaquena

34 171 458

Itawamba

372 5,824 740

Jackson

2,471 49,348 1,009

Jasper

219 3,966 847

Jefferson

70 912 716

Jefferson Davis

144 1,357 706

Jones

1,342 25,629 798

Kemper

123 1,706 719

Lafayette

1,387 23,416 821

Lamar

1,454 19,429 725

Lauderdale

1,844 30,655 791

Lawrence

193 2,405 837

Leake

333 4,976 735

Lee

2,503 54,206 848

Leflore

805 14,185 735

Lincoln

819 12,539 801

Lowndes

1,523 23,808 900

Madison

3,572 52,750 917

Marion

571 8,352 748

Marshall

484 9,287 854

Monroe

627 9,937 817

Montgomery

221 2,273 652

Neshoba

552 11,908 716

Newton

354 5,402 740

Noxubee

223 2,260 722

Oktibbeha

988 19,804 791

Panola

627 9,928 756

Pearl River

879 10,394 700

Perry

165 2,270 805

Pike

986 14,535 685

Pontotoc

526 12,117 710

Prentiss

536 7,563 710

Quitman

136 997 610

Rankin

4,124 61,946 869

Scott

513 12,625 743

Sharkey

147 1,041 631

Simpson

466 7,019 593

Smith

188 2,269 879

Stone

306 4,690 714

Sunflower

526 7,801 666

Tallahatchie

215 2,404 722

Tate

404 5,555 715

Tippah

382 6,473 717

Tishomingo

440 6,328 745

Tunica

263 5,502 750

Union

541 10,803 917

Walthall

216 2,367 628

Warren

1,080 18,596 927

Washington

1,204 15,283 719

Wayne

393 4,721 751

Webster

201 1,980 706

Wilkinson

139 1,560 670

Winston

349 4,934 739

Yalobusha

202 2,681 764

Yazoo

427 5,944 857

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.


State Establishments,
second quarter
(thousands) 		Employment Average weekly wage
June 2021
(thousands) 		Percent change,
June
2020-21 		Second quarter
2021 		National ranking
by level 		Percent change,
second quarter
2020-21 		National ranking
by percent change

United States

10,863.2 144,044.8 6.7 $1,241 -- 4.5 --

Alabama

137.8 1,952.0 4.4 1,010 35 4.8 15

Alaska

23.7 315.5 6.7 1,181 17 -1.2 51

Arizona

180.2 2,857.8 5.3 1,154 20 5.9 6

Arkansas

96.1 1,205.3 4.4 974 45 5.2 12

California

1,662.9 16,992.1 7.0 1,579 3 7.5 5

Colorado

228.9 2,723.9 7.1 1,283 10 4.4 19

Connecticut

130.1 1,604.1 7.9 1,411 6 0.6 47

Delaware

35.1 440.1 5.1 1,165 19 1.7 41

District of Columbia

44.0 724.6 3.3 2,096 1 5.4 8

Florida

782.5 8,654.0 6.7 1,113 24 7.7 3

Georgia

337.0 4,453.5 6.5 1,139 22 5.9 6

Hawaii

48.7 590.5 12.7 1,117 23 0.7 46

Idaho

76.4 801.8 7.3 930 50 5.3 10

Illinois

394.6 5,743.5 6.5 1,260 11 3.5 25

Indiana

178.2 3,011.8 5.2 1,013 34 5.4 8

Iowa

106.1 1,528.0 4.8 999 38 2.1 38

Kansas

90.5 1,356.0 4.0 995 41 2.7 30

Kentucky

132.4 1,851.2 5.6 999 38 2.9 28

Louisiana

142.7 1,806.6 5.4 1,005 36 2.0 39

Maine

57.0 623.0 8.7 1,005 36 2.4 33

Maryland

175.6 2,599.7 6.8 1,319 9 1.0 44

Massachusetts

277.4 3,497.0 10.1 1,591 2 1.1 43

Michigan

270.2 4,175.6 8.4 1,143 21 2.5 32

Minnesota

192.8 2,814.5 6.4 1,240 13 3.3 26

Mississippi

75.7 1,107.1 4.1 843 51 3.8 22

Missouri

221.6 2,759.3 5.3 1,052 32 3.6 23

Montana

55.1 490.7 7.0 959 47 4.5 18

Nebraska

74.4 976.6 4.8 997 40 3.9 21

Nevada

93.9 1,353.9 14.0 1,106 25 5.3 10

New Hampshire

58.5 657.4 8.7 1,345 8 10.6 1

New Jersey

300.4 3,993.8 12.0 1,387 7 0.8 45

New Mexico

63.0 790.6 4.3 987 42 2.9 28

New York

667.9 8,885.4 9.2 1,540 5 1.3 42

North Carolina

311.1 4,511.3 7.2 1,092 27 5.1 14

North Dakota

32.6 407.4 4.3 1,067 29 0.6 47

Ohio

312.4 5,266.7 4.3 1,068 28 3.6 23

Oklahoma

114.6 1,568.7 3.1 963 46 2.4 33

Oregon

169.2 1,899.6 5.6 1,196 15 4.8 15

Pennsylvania

370.9 5,674.7 6.9 1,193 16 2.0 39

Rhode Island

42.1 472.2 10.0 1,168 18 -0.3 50

South Carolina

150.1 2,091.9 4.9 977 44 5.2 12

South Dakota

36.3 442.3 6.4 936 49 2.6 31

Tennessee

182.3 3,012.4 5.9 1,094 26 7.6 4

Texas

758.0 12,466.7 5.7 1,210 14 4.7 17

Utah

119.9 1,586.0 7.6 1,060 30 4.2 20

Vermont

27.8 292.4 7.5 1,053 31 -0.2 49

Virginia

293.6 3,854.3 6.1 1,257 12 3.2 27

Washington

263.6 3,376.7 5.7 1,547 4 8.3 2

West Virginia

52.7 663.8 4.8 955 48 2.2 37

Wisconsin

186.5 2,845.7 5.7 1,037 33 2.3 35

Wyoming

28.2 275.1 5.6 987 42 2.3 35

Puerto Rico

47.6 867.2 8.6 567 2.0

Virgin Islands

3.5 35.7 0.0 923 -8.4

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

View Chart Data

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 16:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:51aGroupe Casino - Nombre de droits de vote et d'actions au 30-11-2021
AQ
11:51aAward-winning Arctic Council Project Brings Indigenous Food Culture to Arctic Food Festival in Moscow
GL
11:50aSOFTWARE AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11:50aTOUR EIFFEL (SOCIÉTÉ DE LA) : Société de la Tour Eiffel completes the sale of an empty property, to the Groupe Villa, totalling over 2 000 m² located in Courbevoie
AN
11:49aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, BP, Merck, Pfizer, Meta...
11:47aCF ACQUISITION CORP. V : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:47aNew Publisher Survey Shows Advertisers Want Contextual Packages, Targeted Lead Generation and Content Marketing Opportunities
BU
11:47aTachyum Signs Memorandum of Understanding for Collaboration with Major Slovakian University
BU
11:47aSkySpecs announces expanded solution offering to simplify renewable energy asset management.
GL
11:46aINVESTIGATION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Lucid Group, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Broadcom, Costco, JD.com, Marriott...
2APPLE IN RACE TO BECOME FIRST $3 TRILLION COMPANY
3NOKIA : Receives a Buy rating from Morgan Stanley
4Wall Street subdued as Omicron worries overshadow vaccine update
5Amazon's trucking ambitions bump up against driver shortage, competitio..

HOT NEWS