County Employment and Wages in Mississippi — Second Quarter 2021

News Release Information 21-2106-ATL

Wednesday, December 08, 2021

Employment increased in Mississippi's two largest counties from June 2020 to June 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2020.) Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that Harrison County had the largest over-the-year increase in employment at 6.6 percent. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

View Chart Data

National employment increased 6.7 percent over the year, with 339 of the 343 largest U.S. counties reporting gains. Atlantic, NJ, had the largest over-the-year increase in employment with a gain of 36.8 percent. Calcasieu, LA, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment with a loss of 0.9 percent.

Among Mississippi's two large counties, employment was higher in Hinds County (112,300) in June 2021. Within Hinds County's private industry, health care and social assistance accounted for the largest employment. Together, Hinds and Harrison Counties accounted for 17.8 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 343 largest counties made up 72.2 percent of total U.S. employment.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 80 counties in Mississippi with employment below 75,000. Wage levels in each of the 80 smaller counties were below the national average in the second quarter of 2021. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

Average weekly wages increased in both of Mississippi's largest counties from the second quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2021. (See chart 2.) Hinds County (+3.9 percent) and Harrison County (+1.8 percent) each had a rate of wage gain that was below the national rate of 4.5 percent.

View Chart Data

Among the 343 largest counties in the United States, 302 had over-the-year wage increases. San Francisco, CA, had the largest percentage wage increase (+29.7 percent). Atlantic, NJ, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease (-7.4 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Average weekly wages in Hinds County ($962) and Harrison County ($828) were below the U.S. average of $1,241 and ranked 300th and 339th nationwide, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021.

Among the largest U.S. counties, 90 reported average weekly wages above the U.S. average in the second quarter of 2021. Santa Clara, CA, had the highest average weekly wage at $3,516. Average weekly wages were at or below the national average in the remaining 253 counties. At $728 a week, Hidalgo, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.

Average weekly wages in Mississippi's smaller counties

Among the 80 counties in Mississippi-those with employment below 75,000-Claiborne ($1,164) had the highest average weekly wage in the state, while Issaquena County ($458) had the lowest average weekly wage.

When all 82 counties in Mississippi were considered, 14 had average weekly wages below $700, 30 had wages from $700 to $749, 15 had wages from $750 to $799, and 23 had average weekly wages of $800 or higher. (See chart 3.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. This publication is typically published in September of the following year of the reference period or shortly after the QCEW first quarter full data update. The Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online is available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/.

The County Employment and Wages release for third quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The County Employment and Wages full data update for third quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS web site at www.bls.gov/cew. However, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Establishments,

second quarter

(thousands) Employment Average weekly wage June 2021

(thousands) Percent change,

June

2020-21 National ranking

by percent change Second quarter

2021 National ranking

by level Percent change,

second quarter

2020-21 National ranking

by percent change United States 10,863.2 144,044.8 6.7 -- $1,241 -- 4.5 -- Mississippi 75.7 1,107.1 4.1 -- 843 51 3.8 22 Harrison 4.7 84.6 6.6 129 828 339 1.8 240 Hinds 5.5 112.3 1.6 332 962 300 3.9 144 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Establishments Employment June 2021 Average weekly wage United States 10,863,217 144,044,799 $1,241 Mississippi 75,728 1,107,140 843 Adams 808 9,783 740 Alcorn 837 13,038 741 Amite 194 1,756 787 Attala 391 4,409 716 Benton 87 1,030 742 Bolivar 802 10,104 756 Calhoun 266 3,020 639 Carroll 140 1,049 675 Chickasaw 359 5,063 703 Choctaw 148 2,187 888 Claiborne 135 3,133 1,164 Clarke 230 2,726 702 Clay 390 5,522 782 Coahoma 588 6,944 750 Copiah 469 6,138 679 Covington 360 5,669 753 De Soto 3,252 64,601 792 Forrest 1,816 38,442 845 Franklin 131 1,406 837 George 360 4,835 725 Greene 146 1,874 660 Grenada 561 9,752 753 Hancock 907 14,306 1,064 Harrison 4,679 84,640 828 Hinds 5,499 112,296 962 Holmes 285 2,962 760 Humphreys 171 2,005 614 Issaquena 34 171 458 Itawamba 372 5,824 740 Jackson 2,471 49,348 1,009 Jasper 219 3,966 847 Jefferson 70 912 716 Jefferson Davis 144 1,357 706 Jones 1,342 25,629 798 Kemper 123 1,706 719 Lafayette 1,387 23,416 821 Lamar 1,454 19,429 725 Lauderdale 1,844 30,655 791 Lawrence 193 2,405 837 Leake 333 4,976 735 Lee 2,503 54,206 848 Leflore 805 14,185 735 Lincoln 819 12,539 801 Lowndes 1,523 23,808 900 Madison 3,572 52,750 917 Marion 571 8,352 748 Marshall 484 9,287 854 Monroe 627 9,937 817 Montgomery 221 2,273 652 Neshoba 552 11,908 716 Newton 354 5,402 740 Noxubee 223 2,260 722 Oktibbeha 988 19,804 791 Panola 627 9,928 756 Pearl River 879 10,394 700 Perry 165 2,270 805 Pike 986 14,535 685 Pontotoc 526 12,117 710 Prentiss 536 7,563 710 Quitman 136 997 610 Rankin 4,124 61,946 869 Scott 513 12,625 743 Sharkey 147 1,041 631 Simpson 466 7,019 593 Smith 188 2,269 879 Stone 306 4,690 714 Sunflower 526 7,801 666 Tallahatchie 215 2,404 722 Tate 404 5,555 715 Tippah 382 6,473 717 Tishomingo 440 6,328 745 Tunica 263 5,502 750 Union 541 10,803 917 Walthall 216 2,367 628 Warren 1,080 18,596 927 Washington 1,204 15,283 719 Wayne 393 4,721 751 Webster 201 1,980 706 Wilkinson 139 1,560 670 Winston 349 4,934 739 Yalobusha 202 2,681 764 Yazoo 427 5,944 857 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

State Establishments,

second quarter

(thousands) Employment Average weekly wage June 2021

(thousands) Percent change,

June

2020-21 Second quarter

2021 National ranking

by level Percent change,

second quarter

2020-21 National ranking

by percent change United States 10,863.2 144,044.8 6.7 $1,241 -- 4.5 -- Alabama 137.8 1,952.0 4.4 1,010 35 4.8 15 Alaska 23.7 315.5 6.7 1,181 17 -1.2 51 Arizona 180.2 2,857.8 5.3 1,154 20 5.9 6 Arkansas 96.1 1,205.3 4.4 974 45 5.2 12 California 1,662.9 16,992.1 7.0 1,579 3 7.5 5 Colorado 228.9 2,723.9 7.1 1,283 10 4.4 19 Connecticut 130.1 1,604.1 7.9 1,411 6 0.6 47 Delaware 35.1 440.1 5.1 1,165 19 1.7 41 District of Columbia 44.0 724.6 3.3 2,096 1 5.4 8 Florida 782.5 8,654.0 6.7 1,113 24 7.7 3 Georgia 337.0 4,453.5 6.5 1,139 22 5.9 6 Hawaii 48.7 590.5 12.7 1,117 23 0.7 46 Idaho 76.4 801.8 7.3 930 50 5.3 10 Illinois 394.6 5,743.5 6.5 1,260 11 3.5 25 Indiana 178.2 3,011.8 5.2 1,013 34 5.4 8 Iowa 106.1 1,528.0 4.8 999 38 2.1 38 Kansas 90.5 1,356.0 4.0 995 41 2.7 30 Kentucky 132.4 1,851.2 5.6 999 38 2.9 28 Louisiana 142.7 1,806.6 5.4 1,005 36 2.0 39 Maine 57.0 623.0 8.7 1,005 36 2.4 33 Maryland 175.6 2,599.7 6.8 1,319 9 1.0 44 Massachusetts 277.4 3,497.0 10.1 1,591 2 1.1 43 Michigan 270.2 4,175.6 8.4 1,143 21 2.5 32 Minnesota 192.8 2,814.5 6.4 1,240 13 3.3 26 Mississippi 75.7 1,107.1 4.1 843 51 3.8 22 Missouri 221.6 2,759.3 5.3 1,052 32 3.6 23 Montana 55.1 490.7 7.0 959 47 4.5 18 Nebraska 74.4 976.6 4.8 997 40 3.9 21 Nevada 93.9 1,353.9 14.0 1,106 25 5.3 10 New Hampshire 58.5 657.4 8.7 1,345 8 10.6 1 New Jersey 300.4 3,993.8 12.0 1,387 7 0.8 45 New Mexico 63.0 790.6 4.3 987 42 2.9 28 New York 667.9 8,885.4 9.2 1,540 5 1.3 42 North Carolina 311.1 4,511.3 7.2 1,092 27 5.1 14 North Dakota 32.6 407.4 4.3 1,067 29 0.6 47 Ohio 312.4 5,266.7 4.3 1,068 28 3.6 23 Oklahoma 114.6 1,568.7 3.1 963 46 2.4 33 Oregon 169.2 1,899.6 5.6 1,196 15 4.8 15 Pennsylvania 370.9 5,674.7 6.9 1,193 16 2.0 39 Rhode Island 42.1 472.2 10.0 1,168 18 -0.3 50 South Carolina 150.1 2,091.9 4.9 977 44 5.2 12 South Dakota 36.3 442.3 6.4 936 49 2.6 31 Tennessee 182.3 3,012.4 5.9 1,094 26 7.6 4 Texas 758.0 12,466.7 5.7 1,210 14 4.7 17 Utah 119.9 1,586.0 7.6 1,060 30 4.2 20 Vermont 27.8 292.4 7.5 1,053 31 -0.2 49 Virginia 293.6 3,854.3 6.1 1,257 12 3.2 27 Washington 263.6 3,376.7 5.7 1,547 4 8.3 2 West Virginia 52.7 663.8 4.8 955 48 2.2 37 Wisconsin 186.5 2,845.7 5.7 1,037 33 2.3 35 Wyoming 28.2 275.1 5.6 987 42 2.3 35 Puerto Rico 47.6 867.2 8.6 567 2.0 Virgin Islands 3.5 35.7 0.0 923 -8.4 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.