County Employment and Wages in Nebraska — Fourth Quarter 2020

News Release Information 21-926-CHI

Friday, July 09, 2021

Employment fell in the two largest counties in Nebraska from December 2019 to December 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2019.) Regional Commissioner Jason Palmer noted that Lancaster County and Douglas County had over-the-year decreases in employment of 4.6 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

View Chart Data

National employment decreased 6.1 percent over the year, with 352 of the 357 largest U.S. counties reporting declines. Maui + Kalawao, HI, had the largest over-the-year decrease in employment with a loss of 22.8 percent. Utah, UT, experienced the largest over-the-year percentage increase in employment with a gain of 3.8 percent.

In Nebraska, employment was highest in Douglas County (332,800) in December 2020. Within Douglas County's private industry, health care and social assistance accounted for the largest employment. Together, the two largest Nebraska counties accounted for 51.8 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 357 largest counties made up 73.1 percent of total U.S. employment.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 91 counties in Nebraska with employment below 75,000. Wage levels in 90 of the 91 smaller counties were below the national average in the fourth quarter of 2020. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

Both of Nebraska's large counties reported average weekly wage gains that were below the national rate of 13.0 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2020. (See chart 2.) Wages increased 12.4 percent in Douglas County and 11.5 percent in Lancaster County.

View Chart Data

Among the 357 largest counties in the United States, 356 had over-the-year wage increases. Nationally, across most industries, increases in average weekly wages reflect substantial employment declines combined with wage increases. The lowest paying industry, leisure and hospitality, had the largest employment loss, which results in higher average weekly wages for the industry and the nation. San Francisco, CA, had the largest percentage wage increase (+44.3 percent). Ector, TX, had the only over-the-year percentage decrease (-7.5 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Weekly wages in the two largest counties in Nebraska were below the national average of $1,339 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Douglas County had an average weekly wage of $1,226, ranking 152nd nationally. Lancaster County had an average weekly wage of $1,056, ranking 284th nationwide.

Among the largest U.S. counties, 89 reported average weekly wages above the U.S. average in the fourth quarter of 2020. Santa Clara, CA, had the highest average weekly wage at $3,690. Average weekly wages were below the national average in the remaining 268 counties. At $760 a week, Cameron, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.

Average weekly wages in Nebraska's smaller counties

Among the 91 smaller counties in Nebraska-those with employment below 75,000-Stanton ($1,416) reported an average weekly wage above the national average of $1,339. Loup County ($559) reported the lowest average weekly wage in the state.

When all 93 counties in Nebraska were considered, 18 reported average weekly wages of less than $750, 25 registered wages from $750 to $849, 30 had wages from $850 to $949, and 20 had average weekly wages of $950 or higher. (See chart 3.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2019 edition of this publication was published in September 2020. Tables and additional content from the 2019 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online are available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/2019/home.htm. The 2020 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2021.

The County Employment and Wages release for first quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. The County Employment and Wages full data update for first quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

QCEW Imputation Issue Caused by Pandemic-Related Challenges In the spring of 2020, BLS modified its imputation process for QCEW to be more responsive to current economic conditions. While continuing work to improve this process, BLS made an unintended data processing error. This error affected data for the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2020. BLS has analyzed this issue and has determined that the impact on QCEW employment was negligible at the statewide level. In smaller areas and industries, revisions may be larger than usual. Wage data were not affected. Following the usual QCEW practice, these data will be revised and corrected with the full data update on September 1, 2021. For more information on QCEW imputation methodology, see www.bls.gov/cew/additional-resources/imputation-methodology.htm.

Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS web site at www.bls.gov/cew. However, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Establishments,

fourth quarter 2020

(thousands) Employment Average weekly wage December 2020

(thousands) Percent change,

December 2019-20 National ranking

by percent change Fourth quarter

2020 National ranking

by level Percent change,

fourth quarter 2019-20 National ranking

by percent change United States 10,675.8 140,881.3 -6.1 -- $1,339 -- 13.0 -- Nebraska 72.5 962.7 -2.9 -- 1,079 37 11.5 34 Douglas 19.1 332.8 -3.8 74 1,226 152 12.4 176 Lancaster 10.1 166.0 -4.6 107 1,056 284 11.5 219 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment December 2020 Average weekly wage United States 140,881,253 $1,339 Nebraska 962,733 1,079 Adams 15,212 913 Antelope 2,401 905 Arthur 93 600 Banner 125 760 Blaine 119 804 Boone 2,370 864 Box Butte 3,433 824 Boyd 569 687 Brown 1,214 778 Buffalo 26,529 920 Burt 1,799 811 Butler 2,470 977 Cass 5,632 888 Cedar 2,625 829 Chase 1,792 905 Cherry 2,183 709 Cheyenne 3,730 874 Clay 2,265 1,044 Colfax 5,104 1,085 Cuming 3,775 942 Custer 4,501 865 Dakota 12,131 1,127 Dawes 2,848 759 Dawson 11,486 929 Deuel 513 700 Dixon 1,739 902 Dodge 17,917 955 Douglas 332,813 1,226 Dundy 568 855 Fillmore 2,154 933 Franklin 714 815 Frontier 786 732 Furnas 1,844 859 Gage 8,446 868 Garden 480 717 Garfield 815 748 Gosper 464 889 Grant 291 652 Greeley 636 753 Hall 33,749 944 Hamilton 3,593 1,027 Harlan 818 740 Hayes 206 723 Hitchcock 694 802 Holt 4,227 857 Hooker 292 576 Howard 1,570 768 Jefferson 3,358 821 Johnson 1,466 883 Kearney 2,175 869 Keith 3,343 750 Keya Paha 140 672 Kimball 1,380 832 Knox 2,832 774 Lancaster 166,046 1,056 Lincoln 13,988 898 Logan 187 700 Loup 122 559 Madison 21,403 964 McPherson 66 725 Merrick 2,170 869 Morrill 1,501 879 Nance 971 767 Nemaha 2,992 1,157 Nuckolls 1,523 745 Otoe 6,127 907 Pawnee 738 878 Perkins 1,144 951 Phelps 4,631 984 Pierce 1,921 853 Platte 19,303 977 Polk 1,439 827 Red Willow 4,870 829 Richardson 2,389 759 Rock 488 815 Saline 6,697 976 Sarpy 72,829 1,074 Saunders 5,359 863 Scotts Bluff 15,860 881 Seward 5,737 979 Sheridan 1,667 756 Sherman 736 684 Sioux 166 754 Stanton 1,330 1,416 Thayer 2,292 964 Thomas 249 862 Thurston 3,214 1,062 Valley 1,802 830 Washington 7,660 1,118 Wayne 4,404 743 Webster 1,024 754 Wheeler 313 753 York 7,196 939 NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Data are preliminary.

State Establishments,

fourth quarter 2020

(thousands) Employment Average weekly wage December 2020

(thousands) Percent change,

December 2019-20 Fourth quarter

2020 National ranking

by level Percent change,

fourth quarter 2019-20 National ranking

by percent change United States 10,675.8 140,881.3 -6.1 $1,339 -- 13.0 -- Alabama 134.6 1,951.2 -2.9 1,096 35 11.4 36 Alaska 23.1 290.1 -6.4 1,260 17 10.6 44 Arizona 173.9 2,908.7 -3.3 1,214 22 14.6 9 Arkansas 94.6 1,194.8 -3.2 999 49 11.4 36 California 1,660.2 16,380.1 -8.3 1,724 3 18.5 1 Colorado 219.6 2,613.7 -5.7 1,378 10 12.3 25 Connecticut 126.8 1,578.4 -6.5 1,551 6 12.2 27 Delaware 35.1 432.9 -5.2 1,262 16 11.3 38 District of Columbia 43.8 713.0 -8.9 2,293 1 15.2 6 Florida 765.4 8,642.8 -5.0 1,180 24 13.1 17 Georgia 319.7 4,405.9 -4.0 1,208 23 10.9 42 Hawaii 47.3 561.1 -16.1 1,219 21 16.0 4 Idaho 71.8 763.5 0.8 1,034 47 12.8 21 Illinois 386.3 5,573.8 -7.8 1,378 10 13.0 18 Indiana 173.1 2,985.1 -4.0 1,076 39 11.2 39 Iowa 105.6 1,494.3 -4.3 1,099 34 11.6 32 Kansas 89.9 1,346.9 -4.5 1,070 40 11.5 34 Kentucky 130.4 1,839.6 -4.8 1,057 42 10.8 43 Louisiana 140.8 1,796.9 -7.0 1,078 38 8.6 48 Maine 55.4 594.3 -4.3 1,092 36 14.5 10 Maryland 174.5 2,546.1 -6.7 1,445 8 13.6 16 Massachusetts 266.7 3,365.8 -8.3 1,766 2 17.0 3 Michigan 265.3 3,998.2 -8.9 1,257 19 12.8 21 Minnesota 186.4 2,684.1 -7.9 1,322 13 12.3 25 Mississippi 76.1 1,119.1 -2.4 901 51 10.4 45 Missouri 221.5 2,724.4 -4.3 1,127 33 11.6 32 Montana 54.6 467.4 -1.4 1,035 45 12.7 23 Nebraska 72.5 962.7 -2.9 1,079 37 11.5 34 Nevada 90.2 1,283.1 -10.7 1,178 25 14.4 11 New Hampshire 57.1 637.3 -5.2 1,406 9 17.9 2 New Jersey 291.0 3,860.5 -7.2 1,517 7 13.9 15 New Mexico 64.8 767.1 -9.5 1,052 43 11.8 29 New York 662.4 8,693.4 -10.3 1,712 4 14.2 13 North Carolina 301.7 4,431.0 -2.7 1,152 29 11.2 39 North Dakota 32.6 394.4 -7.1 1,136 31 4.7 50 Ohio 307.3 5,199.9 -5.1 1,161 27 12.0 28 Oklahoma 113.6 1,569.1 -4.4 1,013 48 7.3 49 Oregon 167.3 1,824.3 -7.5 1,256 20 14.2 13 Pennsylvania 370.5 5,549.4 -7.4 1,287 15 12.6 24 Rhode Island 40.7 449.6 -8.3 1,259 18 14.7 7 South Carolina 149.2 2,074.4 -3.5 1,035 45 11.1 41 South Dakota 35.5 422.8 -1.9 1,048 44 14.4 11 Tennessee 176.2 3,002.5 -2.7 1,172 26 11.7 30 Texas 743.1 12,251.1 -4.3 1,294 14 9.0 47 Utah 117.9 1,557.8 0.6 1,154 28 12.9 20 Vermont 26.6 286.1 -8.9 1,133 32 14.7 7 Virginia 289.8 3,796.1 -4.7 1,360 12 13.0 18 Washington 259.7 3,219.7 -6.8 1,589 5 16.0 4 West Virginia 51.9 654.1 -5.3 997 50 10.3 46 Wisconsin 184.2 2,762.5 -4.8 1,140 30 11.7 30 Wyoming 27.7 260.2 -5.3 1,061 41 4.6 51 Puerto Rico 46.0 873.8 -4.0 621 8.0 Virgin Islands 3.5 35.3 -11.5 1,057 -1.3 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.