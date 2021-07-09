Log in
County Employment and Wages in Nebraska — Fourth Quarter 2020

07/09/2021 | 04:04pm EDT
News Release Information

21-926-CHI
Friday, July 09, 2021

Employment fell in the two largest counties in Nebraska from December 2019 to December 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2019.) Regional Commissioner Jason Palmer noted that Lancaster County and Douglas County had over-the-year decreases in employment of 4.6 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

View Chart Data

National employment decreased 6.1 percent over the year, with 352 of the 357 largest U.S. counties reporting declines. Maui + Kalawao, HI, had the largest over-the-year decrease in employment with a loss of 22.8 percent. Utah, UT, experienced the largest over-the-year percentage increase in employment with a gain of 3.8 percent.

In Nebraska, employment was highest in Douglas County (332,800) in December 2020. Within Douglas County's private industry, health care and social assistance accounted for the largest employment. Together, the two largest Nebraska counties accounted for 51.8 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 357 largest counties made up 73.1 percent of total U.S. employment.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 91 counties in Nebraska with employment below 75,000. Wage levels in 90 of the 91 smaller counties were below the national average in the fourth quarter of 2020. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

Both of Nebraska's large counties reported average weekly wage gains that were below the national rate of 13.0 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2020. (See chart 2.) Wages increased 12.4 percent in Douglas County and 11.5 percent in Lancaster County.

View Chart Data

Among the 357 largest counties in the United States, 356 had over-the-year wage increases. Nationally, across most industries, increases in average weekly wages reflect substantial employment declines combined with wage increases. The lowest paying industry, leisure and hospitality, had the largest employment loss, which results in higher average weekly wages for the industry and the nation. San Francisco, CA, had the largest percentage wage increase (+44.3 percent). Ector, TX, had the only over-the-year percentage decrease (-7.5 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Weekly wages in the two largest counties in Nebraska were below the national average of $1,339 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Douglas County had an average weekly wage of $1,226, ranking 152nd nationally. Lancaster County had an average weekly wage of $1,056, ranking 284th nationwide.

Among the largest U.S. counties, 89 reported average weekly wages above the U.S. average in the fourth quarter of 2020. Santa Clara, CA, had the highest average weekly wage at $3,690. Average weekly wages were below the national average in the remaining 268 counties. At $760 a week, Cameron, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.

Average weekly wages in Nebraska's smaller counties

Among the 91 smaller counties in Nebraska-those with employment below 75,000-Stanton ($1,416) reported an average weekly wage above the national average of $1,339. Loup County ($559) reported the lowest average weekly wage in the state.

When all 93 counties in Nebraska were considered, 18 reported average weekly wages of less than $750, 25 registered wages from $750 to $849, 30 had wages from $850 to $949, and 20 had average weekly wages of $950 or higher. (See chart 3.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2019 edition of this publication was published in September 2020. Tables and additional content from the 2019 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online are available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/2019/home.htm. The 2020 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2021.

The County Employment and Wages release for first quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. The County Employment and Wages full data update for first quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

QCEW Imputation Issue Caused by Pandemic-Related Challenges

In the spring of 2020, BLS modified its imputation process for QCEW to be more responsive to current economic conditions. While continuing work to improve this process, BLS made an unintended data processing error. This error affected data for the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2020. BLS has analyzed this issue and has determined that the impact on QCEW employment was negligible at the statewide level. In smaller areas and industries, revisions may be larger than usual. Wage data were not affected. Following the usual QCEW practice, these data will be revised and corrected with the full data update on September 1, 2021.

For more information on QCEW imputation methodology, see www.bls.gov/cew/additional-resources/imputation-methodology.htm.


Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS web site at www.bls.gov/cew. However, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Establishments,
fourth quarter 2020
(thousands) 		Employment Average weekly wage
December 2020
(thousands) 		Percent change,
December 2019-20 		National ranking
by percent change 		Fourth quarter
2020 		National ranking
by level 		Percent change,
fourth quarter 2019-20 		National ranking
by percent change

United States

10,675.8 140,881.3 -6.1 -- $1,339 -- 13.0 --

Nebraska

72.5 962.7 -2.9 -- 1,079 37 11.5 34

Douglas

19.1 332.8 -3.8 74 1,226 152 12.4 176

Lancaster

10.1 166.0 -4.6 107 1,056 284 11.5 219

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment December 2020 Average weekly wage

United States

140,881,253 $1,339

Nebraska

962,733 1,079

Adams

15,212 913

Antelope

2,401 905

Arthur

93 600

Banner

125 760

Blaine

119 804

Boone

2,370 864

Box Butte

3,433 824

Boyd

569 687

Brown

1,214 778

Buffalo

26,529 920

Burt

1,799 811

Butler

2,470 977

Cass

5,632 888

Cedar

2,625 829

Chase

1,792 905

Cherry

2,183 709

Cheyenne

3,730 874

Clay

2,265 1,044

Colfax

5,104 1,085

Cuming

3,775 942

Custer

4,501 865

Dakota

12,131 1,127

Dawes

2,848 759

Dawson

11,486 929

Deuel

513 700

Dixon

1,739 902

Dodge

17,917 955

Douglas

332,813 1,226

Dundy

568 855

Fillmore

2,154 933

Franklin

714 815

Frontier

786 732

Furnas

1,844 859

Gage

8,446 868

Garden

480 717

Garfield

815 748

Gosper

464 889

Grant

291 652

Greeley

636 753

Hall

33,749 944

Hamilton

3,593 1,027

Harlan

818 740

Hayes

206 723

Hitchcock

694 802

Holt

4,227 857

Hooker

292 576

Howard

1,570 768

Jefferson

3,358 821

Johnson

1,466 883

Kearney

2,175 869

Keith

3,343 750

Keya Paha

140 672

Kimball

1,380 832

Knox

2,832 774

Lancaster

166,046 1,056

Lincoln

13,988 898

Logan

187 700

Loup

122 559

Madison

21,403 964

McPherson

66 725

Merrick

2,170 869

Morrill

1,501 879

Nance

971 767

Nemaha

2,992 1,157

Nuckolls

1,523 745

Otoe

6,127 907

Pawnee

738 878

Perkins

1,144 951

Phelps

4,631 984

Pierce

1,921 853

Platte

19,303 977

Polk

1,439 827

Red Willow

4,870 829

Richardson

2,389 759

Rock

488 815

Saline

6,697 976

Sarpy

72,829 1,074

Saunders

5,359 863

Scotts Bluff

15,860 881

Seward

5,737 979

Sheridan

1,667 756

Sherman

736 684

Sioux

166 754

Stanton

1,330 1,416

Thayer

2,292 964

Thomas

249 862

Thurston

3,214 1,062

Valley

1,802 830

Washington

7,660 1,118

Wayne

4,404 743

Webster

1,024 754

Wheeler

313 753

York

7,196 939

NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.
Data are preliminary.

State Establishments,
fourth quarter 2020
(thousands) 		Employment Average weekly wage
December 2020
(thousands) 		Percent change,
December 2019-20 		Fourth quarter
2020 		National ranking
by level 		Percent change,
fourth quarter 2019-20 		National ranking
by percent change

United States

10,675.8 140,881.3 -6.1 $1,339 -- 13.0 --

Alabama

134.6 1,951.2 -2.9 1,096 35 11.4 36

Alaska

23.1 290.1 -6.4 1,260 17 10.6 44

Arizona

173.9 2,908.7 -3.3 1,214 22 14.6 9

Arkansas

94.6 1,194.8 -3.2 999 49 11.4 36

California

1,660.2 16,380.1 -8.3 1,724 3 18.5 1

Colorado

219.6 2,613.7 -5.7 1,378 10 12.3 25

Connecticut

126.8 1,578.4 -6.5 1,551 6 12.2 27

Delaware

35.1 432.9 -5.2 1,262 16 11.3 38

District of Columbia

43.8 713.0 -8.9 2,293 1 15.2 6

Florida

765.4 8,642.8 -5.0 1,180 24 13.1 17

Georgia

319.7 4,405.9 -4.0 1,208 23 10.9 42

Hawaii

47.3 561.1 -16.1 1,219 21 16.0 4

Idaho

71.8 763.5 0.8 1,034 47 12.8 21

Illinois

386.3 5,573.8 -7.8 1,378 10 13.0 18

Indiana

173.1 2,985.1 -4.0 1,076 39 11.2 39

Iowa

105.6 1,494.3 -4.3 1,099 34 11.6 32

Kansas

89.9 1,346.9 -4.5 1,070 40 11.5 34

Kentucky

130.4 1,839.6 -4.8 1,057 42 10.8 43

Louisiana

140.8 1,796.9 -7.0 1,078 38 8.6 48

Maine

55.4 594.3 -4.3 1,092 36 14.5 10

Maryland

174.5 2,546.1 -6.7 1,445 8 13.6 16

Massachusetts

266.7 3,365.8 -8.3 1,766 2 17.0 3

Michigan

265.3 3,998.2 -8.9 1,257 19 12.8 21

Minnesota

186.4 2,684.1 -7.9 1,322 13 12.3 25

Mississippi

76.1 1,119.1 -2.4 901 51 10.4 45

Missouri

221.5 2,724.4 -4.3 1,127 33 11.6 32

Montana

54.6 467.4 -1.4 1,035 45 12.7 23

Nebraska

72.5 962.7 -2.9 1,079 37 11.5 34

Nevada

90.2 1,283.1 -10.7 1,178 25 14.4 11

New Hampshire

57.1 637.3 -5.2 1,406 9 17.9 2

New Jersey

291.0 3,860.5 -7.2 1,517 7 13.9 15

New Mexico

64.8 767.1 -9.5 1,052 43 11.8 29

New York

662.4 8,693.4 -10.3 1,712 4 14.2 13

North Carolina

301.7 4,431.0 -2.7 1,152 29 11.2 39

North Dakota

32.6 394.4 -7.1 1,136 31 4.7 50

Ohio

307.3 5,199.9 -5.1 1,161 27 12.0 28

Oklahoma

113.6 1,569.1 -4.4 1,013 48 7.3 49

Oregon

167.3 1,824.3 -7.5 1,256 20 14.2 13

Pennsylvania

370.5 5,549.4 -7.4 1,287 15 12.6 24

Rhode Island

40.7 449.6 -8.3 1,259 18 14.7 7

South Carolina

149.2 2,074.4 -3.5 1,035 45 11.1 41

South Dakota

35.5 422.8 -1.9 1,048 44 14.4 11

Tennessee

176.2 3,002.5 -2.7 1,172 26 11.7 30

Texas

743.1 12,251.1 -4.3 1,294 14 9.0 47

Utah

117.9 1,557.8 0.6 1,154 28 12.9 20

Vermont

26.6 286.1 -8.9 1,133 32 14.7 7

Virginia

289.8 3,796.1 -4.7 1,360 12 13.0 18

Washington

259.7 3,219.7 -6.8 1,589 5 16.0 4

West Virginia

51.9 654.1 -5.3 997 50 10.3 46

Wisconsin

184.2 2,762.5 -4.8 1,140 30 11.7 30

Wyoming

27.7 260.2 -5.3 1,061 41 4.6 51

Puerto Rico

46.0 873.8 -4.0 621 8.0

Virgin Islands

3.5 35.3 -11.5 1,057 -1.3

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

View Chart Data

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 20:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
