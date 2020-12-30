Log in
County Employment and Wages in New York — Second Quarter 2020

12/30/2020 | 11:51am EST
News Release Information

20-2326-NEW
Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Employment fell in all 18 of the largest counties in New York from June 2019 to June 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2019.) Chief Regional Economist Martin Kohli noted that New York and Queens Counties had the largest over-the-year decreases in employment at 18.8 percent and 18.2 percent, respectively. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

National employment decreased 9.4 percent over the year, with all of the 357 largest U.S. counties reporting declines. Atlantic, NJ, had the largest over-the-year decrease in employment with a loss of 34.2 percent. Employment in most of the country was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain it.

Among the 18 largest counties in New York, employment was highest in New York County (2,048,700), followed by Kings (688,200), Queens (592,500), Suffolk (579,500), and Nassau (533,100). Together, the 18 largest New York counties accounted for 85.7 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 357 largest counties made up 72.9 percent of total U.S. employment.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 44 counties in New York with employment levels below 75,000. Wage levels in 41 of the 44 smaller counties were below the national average in the second quarter of 2020. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

All 18 large New York counties reported average weekly wage gains from the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020. (See chart 2.) Fifteen counties had growth rates that were above the national rate of 8.6 percent. Westchester County's 21.7-percent wage growth ranked second among the nation's 357 largest counties. New York County ranked 11th and Nassau County ranked 15th in the nation with over-the-year wage increases of 14.9 percent and 14.2 percent, respectively. Below-average gains were reported in Albany County (+8.3 percent), Bronx County (+8.0 percent), and Queens County (+7.8 percent).

Among the 357 largest counties in the United States, 352 had over-the-year wage increases. The increases in average weekly wages largely reflect substantial employment loss among lower-paid industries. Atlantic, NJ, had the largest percentage wage increase (+22.5 percent). Five large counties had wage declines during the period. Ector, TX, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease (-6.6 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

New York County had the highest average weekly wage in the state at $2,427 and ranked fourth among the 357 largest U.S. counties. Westchester County ($1,721) ranked 13th. Five additional counties (Albany, Bronx, Dutchess, Nassau, and Suffolk) had average weekly wages that placed in the top 100 nationwide. Broome ($1,010) and Oneida ($947) reported the lowest average weekly wages among the state's large counties and ranked 226th and 283rd, respectively.

Among the largest U.S. counties, 101 reported average weekly wages above the U.S. average in the second quarter of 2020. Santa Clara, CA, had the highest average weekly wage at $3,045. Average weekly wages were at or below the national average in 256 counties. At $698 a week, Cameron, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.

Average weekly wages in New York's smaller counties

Forty-one of New York's 44 counties with employment below 75,000 had average weekly wages below the national average of $1,188. Rensselaer ($1,390), Schenectady ($1,248) and Steuben ($1,203) were the exceptions. (See table 2.) Yates and Hamilton Counties reported the lowest average weekly wages at $786 and $798, respectively.

When all 62 counties in New York were considered, all but 19 had wages below $1,100. Seven counties reported average weekly wages from $1,000 to $1,099, and 30 had wages from $900 to $999. The six counties with the lowest average weekly wages, under $900, were small upstate counties, primarily located in the northern and western parts of the state. (See chart 3.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2019 edition of this publication was published in September 2020. Tables and additional content from the 2019 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online are available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/2019/home.htm. The 2020 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2021.

The County Employment and Wages release for third quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The County Employment and Wages full data update for third quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.


Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS web site at www.bls.gov/cew. However, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Establishments,
second quarter 2020
(thousands) 		Employment Average weekly wage
June 2020
(thousands) 		Percent change,
June 2019-20 		National ranking
by percent change 		Second quarter
2020 		National ranking
by level 		Percent change,
second quarter 2019-20 		National ranking
by percent change

United States

10,451.0 135,114.4 -9.4 -- $1,188 -- 8.6 --

New York

652.0 8,142.6 -15.9 -- 1,520 3 12.8 4

Albany

10.4 211.1 -10.3 219 1,277 69 8.3 177

Bronx

19.2 288.0 -11.5 256 1,204 92 8.0 193

Broome

4.4 75.6 -13.2 301 1,010 226 12.8 24

Dutchess

8.5 98.1 -15.0 326 1,199 94 11.3 68

Erie

24.5 407.8 -14.7 322 1,106 160 12.1 41

Kings

66.6 688.2 -14.6 320 1,058 192 10.3 96

Monroe

18.9 344.3 -13.4 302 1,126 144 11.6 57

Nassau

54.5 533.1 -17.0 338 1,388 37 14.2 15

New York

131.1 2,048.7 -18.8 347 2,427 4 14.9 11

Oneida

5.3 94.4 -12.4 277 947 283 8.9 140

Onondaga

12.7 221.5 -13.0 296 1,095 166 9.5 116

Orange

10.8 129.5 -15.0 326 1,085 174 12.6 30

Queens

54.1 592.5 -18.2 346 1,174 109 7.8 204

Richmond

10.1 110.1 -15.7 334 1,158 118 12.0 43

Rockland

11.3 112.2 -15.3 330 1,154 121 11.1 76

Saratoga

6.1 78.0 -16.2 335 1,170 111 12.6 30

Suffolk

53.8 579.5 -16.5 336 1,296 62 12.0 43

Westchester

36.4 367.7 -17.1 340 1,721 13 21.7 2

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment June 2020 Average weekly wage

United States

135,114,354 $1,188

New York

8,142,573 1,520

Albany

211,112 1,277

Allegany

11,804 914

Bronx

288,005 1,204

Broome

75,641 1,010

Cattaraugus

24,214 928

Cayuga

23,026 965

Chautauqua

41,805 896

Chemung

31,861 990

Chenango

16,309 972

Clinton

30,775 971

Columbia

19,725 888

Cortland

16,262 917

Delaware

13,728 996

Dutchess

98,087 1,199

Erie

407,798 1,106

Essex

12,764 915

Franklin

15,871 990

Fulton

15,528 902

Genesee

21,290 935

Greene

13,238 946

Hamilton

1,686 798

Herkimer

15,823 862

Jefferson

37,174 930

Kings

688,161 1,058

Lewis

6,148 925

Livingston

18,230 900

Madison

18,885 930

Monroe

344,294 1,126

Montgomery

17,434 917

Nassau

533,080 1,388

New York

2,048,709 2,427

Niagara

60,971 948

Oneida

94,351 947

Onondaga

221,466 1,095

Ontario

46,795 1,051

Orange

129,512 1,085

Orleans

10,856 950

Oswego

29,852 1,055

Otsego

20,262 993

Putnam

23,824 1,180

Queens

592,512 1,174

Rensselaer

50,486 1,390

Richmond

110,051 1,158

Rockland

112,246 1,154

Saratoga

78,044 1,170

Schenectady

54,212 1,248

Schoharie

7,832 907

Schuyler

4,581 893

Seneca

10,064 978

St. Lawrence

32,741 991

Steuben

33,429 1,203

Suffolk

579,465 1,296

Sullivan

24,837 971

Tioga

11,923 1,139

Tompkins

43,881 1,162

Ulster

52,518 1,014

Warren

32,534 966

Washington

14,170 969

Wayne

27,628 948

Westchester

367,747 1,721

Wyoming

13,074 927

Yates

6,528 786

Note: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.
Data are preliminary.

State Establishments,
second quarter 2020
(thousands) 		Employment Average weekly wage
June 2020
(thousands) 		Percent change,
June 2019-20 		Second quarter
2020 		National ranking
by level 		Percent change,
second quarter 2019-20 		National ranking
by percent change

United States

10,451.0 135,114.4 -9.4 $1,188 -- 8.6 --

Alabama

131.2 1,868.7 -6.4 964 40 5.9 42

Alaska

22.7 296.2 -12.7 1,195 14 11.2 11

Arizona

170.7 2,708.4 -5.1 1,090 22 7.9 30

Arkansas

93.0 1,156.5 -5.5 924 47 7.3 33

California

1,633.1 15,911.2 -10.2 1,468 4 10.9 12

Colorado

216.4 2,545.9 -8.0 1,226 9 8.7 25

Connecticut

123.4 1,483.6 -12.3 1,407 6 11.3 9

Delaware

34.5 416.0 -9.3 1,156 17 9.0 22

District of Columbia

41.7 701.8 -10.0 1,987 1 11.7 7

Florida

738.0 8,113.8 -7.1 1,032 28 6.6 40

Georgia

307.2 4,196.0 -7.0 1,075 23 5.7 44

Hawaii

45.9 524.9 -20.1 1,108 21 12.0 6

Idaho

67.9 748.3 -2.3 882 50 7.6 32

Illinois

379.6 5,391.8 -11.3 1,218 10 8.6 26

Indiana

171.6 2,865.7 -7.3 960 41 5.6 45

Iowa

104.7 1,458.8 -8.0 978 36 8.4 27

Kansas

90.0 1,306.0 -7.0 969 38 7.1 34

Kentucky

125.4 1,754.0 -8.2 970 37 6.4 41

Louisiana

137.8 1,710.1 -11.0 985 34 6.7 39

Maine

53.8 572.5 -10.8 980 35 12.3 5

Maryland

175.8 2,430.3 -11.2 1,305 8 10.7 13

Massachusetts

263.1 3,178.8 -14.3 1,570 2 14.0 1

Michigan

268.5 3,850.9 -12.9 1,114 20 9.5 16

Minnesota

185.4 2,644.6 -10.5 1,200 13 9.0 22

Mississippi

73.8 1,063.1 -6.4 812 51 5.9 42

Missouri

215.9 2,622.2 -7.5 1,015 32 7.1 34

Montana

51.5 459.5 -4.9 919 48 9.1 19

Nebraska

72.9 932.3 -6.0 960 41 8.0 28

Nevada

85.9 1,191.6 -15.4 1,048 26 9.1 19

New Hampshire

54.8 605.4 -10.5 1,215 12 11.5 8

New Jersey

284.1 3,570.3 -14.6 1,376 7 11.3 9

New Mexico

62.4 757.0 -9.4 958 43 7.8 31

New York

652.0 8,142.6 -15.9 1,520 3 12.8 4

North Carolina

296.2 4,205.4 -6.9 1,038 27 6.9 37

North Dakota

32.4 390.1 -9.7 1,061 24 3.3 51

Ohio

302.3 5,049.8 -8.0 1,031 29 7.0 36

Oklahoma

112.1 1,521.3 -6.3 940 44 4.4 49

Oregon

160.9 1,789.3 -9.6 1,143 19 10.3 15

Pennsylvania

362.8 5,314.5 -11.1 1,170 16 9.2 18

Rhode Island

39.5 429.3 -13.2 1,172 15 13.1 3

South Carolina

144.4 1,991.0 -7.2 928 46 6.9 37

South Dakota

34.7 415.9 -5.9 912 49 9.0 22

Tennessee

171.1 2,847.2 -6.6 1,016 31 5.3 46

Texas

727.4 11,807.1 -6.3 1,156 17 5.0 47

Utah

111.6 1,474.8 -3.0 1,017 30 9.1 19

Vermont

26.1 271.8 -13.6 1,055 25 13.6 2

Virginia

283.3 3,635.2 -8.8 1,218 10 9.4 17

Washington

253.8 3,207.1 -8.4 1,424 5 10.6 14

West Virginia

51.3 634.9 -9.4 933 45 4.9 48

Wisconsin

179.2 2,690.0 -8.7 1,014 33 8.0 28

Wyoming

27.2 260.5 -9.6 965 39 3.7 50

Puerto Rico

46.1 798.7 -7.9 556 4.7

Virgin Islands

3.4 35.4 -7.0 1,016 6.9

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 16:50:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
