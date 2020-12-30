County Employment and Wages in New York — Second Quarter 2020

News Release Information 20-2326-NEW

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Employment fell in all 18 of the largest counties in New York from June 2019 to June 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2019.) Chief Regional Economist Martin Kohli noted that New York and Queens Counties had the largest over-the-year decreases in employment at 18.8 percent and 18.2 percent, respectively. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

National employment decreased 9.4 percent over the year, with all of the 357 largest U.S. counties reporting declines. Atlantic, NJ, had the largest over-the-year decrease in employment with a loss of 34.2 percent. Employment in most of the country was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain it.

Among the 18 largest counties in New York, employment was highest in New York County (2,048,700), followed by Kings (688,200), Queens (592,500), Suffolk (579,500), and Nassau (533,100). Together, the 18 largest New York counties accounted for 85.7 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 357 largest counties made up 72.9 percent of total U.S. employment.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 44 counties in New York with employment levels below 75,000. Wage levels in 41 of the 44 smaller counties were below the national average in the second quarter of 2020. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

All 18 large New York counties reported average weekly wage gains from the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020. (See chart 2.) Fifteen counties had growth rates that were above the national rate of 8.6 percent. Westchester County's 21.7-percent wage growth ranked second among the nation's 357 largest counties. New York County ranked 11th and Nassau County ranked 15th in the nation with over-the-year wage increases of 14.9 percent and 14.2 percent, respectively. Below-average gains were reported in Albany County (+8.3 percent), Bronx County (+8.0 percent), and Queens County (+7.8 percent).

Among the 357 largest counties in the United States, 352 had over-the-year wage increases. The increases in average weekly wages largely reflect substantial employment loss among lower-paid industries. Atlantic, NJ, had the largest percentage wage increase (+22.5 percent). Five large counties had wage declines during the period. Ector, TX, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease (-6.6 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

New York County had the highest average weekly wage in the state at $2,427 and ranked fourth among the 357 largest U.S. counties. Westchester County ($1,721) ranked 13th. Five additional counties (Albany, Bronx, Dutchess, Nassau, and Suffolk) had average weekly wages that placed in the top 100 nationwide. Broome ($1,010) and Oneida ($947) reported the lowest average weekly wages among the state's large counties and ranked 226th and 283rd, respectively.

Among the largest U.S. counties, 101 reported average weekly wages above the U.S. average in the second quarter of 2020. Santa Clara, CA, had the highest average weekly wage at $3,045. Average weekly wages were at or below the national average in 256 counties. At $698 a week, Cameron, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.

Average weekly wages in New York's smaller counties

Forty-one of New York's 44 counties with employment below 75,000 had average weekly wages below the national average of $1,188. Rensselaer ($1,390), Schenectady ($1,248) and Steuben ($1,203) were the exceptions. (See table 2.) Yates and Hamilton Counties reported the lowest average weekly wages at $786 and $798, respectively.

When all 62 counties in New York were considered, all but 19 had wages below $1,100. Seven counties reported average weekly wages from $1,000 to $1,099, and 30 had wages from $900 to $999. The six counties with the lowest average weekly wages, under $900, were small upstate counties, primarily located in the northern and western parts of the state. (See chart 3.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2019 edition of this publication was published in September 2020. Tables and additional content from the 2019 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online are available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/2019/home.htm. The 2020 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2021.

The County Employment and Wages release for third quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The County Employment and Wages full data update for third quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS web site at www.bls.gov/cew. However, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

by percent change United States 10,451.0 135,114.4 -9.4 -- $1,188 -- 8.6 -- New York 652.0 8,142.6 -15.9 -- 1,520 3 12.8 4 Albany 10.4 211.1 -10.3 219 1,277 69 8.3 177 Bronx 19.2 288.0 -11.5 256 1,204 92 8.0 193 Broome 4.4 75.6 -13.2 301 1,010 226 12.8 24 Dutchess 8.5 98.1 -15.0 326 1,199 94 11.3 68 Erie 24.5 407.8 -14.7 322 1,106 160 12.1 41 Kings 66.6 688.2 -14.6 320 1,058 192 10.3 96 Monroe 18.9 344.3 -13.4 302 1,126 144 11.6 57 Nassau 54.5 533.1 -17.0 338 1,388 37 14.2 15 New York 131.1 2,048.7 -18.8 347 2,427 4 14.9 11 Oneida 5.3 94.4 -12.4 277 947 283 8.9 140 Onondaga 12.7 221.5 -13.0 296 1,095 166 9.5 116 Orange 10.8 129.5 -15.0 326 1,085 174 12.6 30 Queens 54.1 592.5 -18.2 346 1,174 109 7.8 204 Richmond 10.1 110.1 -15.7 334 1,158 118 12.0 43 Rockland 11.3 112.2 -15.3 330 1,154 121 11.1 76 Saratoga 6.1 78.0 -16.2 335 1,170 111 12.6 30 Suffolk 53.8 579.5 -16.5 336 1,296 62 12.0 43 Westchester 36.4 367.7 -17.1 340 1,721 13 21.7 2 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment June 2020 Average weekly wage United States 135,114,354 $1,188 New York 8,142,573 1,520 Albany 211,112 1,277 Allegany 11,804 914 Bronx 288,005 1,204 Broome 75,641 1,010 Cattaraugus 24,214 928 Cayuga 23,026 965 Chautauqua 41,805 896 Chemung 31,861 990 Chenango 16,309 972 Clinton 30,775 971 Columbia 19,725 888 Cortland 16,262 917 Delaware 13,728 996 Dutchess 98,087 1,199 Erie 407,798 1,106 Essex 12,764 915 Franklin 15,871 990 Fulton 15,528 902 Genesee 21,290 935 Greene 13,238 946 Hamilton 1,686 798 Herkimer 15,823 862 Jefferson 37,174 930 Kings 688,161 1,058 Lewis 6,148 925 Livingston 18,230 900 Madison 18,885 930 Monroe 344,294 1,126 Montgomery 17,434 917 Nassau 533,080 1,388 New York 2,048,709 2,427 Niagara 60,971 948 Oneida 94,351 947 Onondaga 221,466 1,095 Ontario 46,795 1,051 Orange 129,512 1,085 Orleans 10,856 950 Oswego 29,852 1,055 Otsego 20,262 993 Putnam 23,824 1,180 Queens 592,512 1,174 Rensselaer 50,486 1,390 Richmond 110,051 1,158 Rockland 112,246 1,154 Saratoga 78,044 1,170 Schenectady 54,212 1,248 Schoharie 7,832 907 Schuyler 4,581 893 Seneca 10,064 978 St. Lawrence 32,741 991 Steuben 33,429 1,203 Suffolk 579,465 1,296 Sullivan 24,837 971 Tioga 11,923 1,139 Tompkins 43,881 1,162 Ulster 52,518 1,014 Warren 32,534 966 Washington 14,170 969 Wayne 27,628 948 Westchester 367,747 1,721 Wyoming 13,074 927 Yates 6,528 786 Note: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

