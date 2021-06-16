County Employment and Wages in North Carolina — Fourth Quarter 2020

News Release Information 21-1008-ATL

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Employment declined in all of North Carolina's 12 largest counties from December 2019 to December 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2019.) Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that employment decreases ranged from 6.7 percent in Buncombe County to 0.6 percent in Iredell County. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

View Chart Data

National employment decreased 6.1 percent over the year, with 352 of the 357 largest U.S. counties reporting declines. Maui + Kalawao, HI, had the largest over-the-year decrease in employment with a loss of 22.8 percent. Utah, UT, experienced the largest over-the-year percentage increase in employment with a gain of 3.8 percent.

Among the 12 largest counties in North Carolina, employment was highest in Mecklenburg County (711,000) in December 2020. Within Mecklenburg County's private industry, finance and insurance accounted for the largest employment. Together, the 12 largest North Carolina counties accounted for 59.5 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 357 largest counties made up 73.1 percent of total U.S. employment.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 88 counties in North Carolina with employment below 75,000. Wage levels in all 88 smaller counties were below the national average in the fourth quarter of 2020. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

All 12 large North Carolina counties reported average weekly wage gains from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2020. (See chart 2.) Three counties had rates of wage gains that were above the national rate of 13.0 percent. New Hanover County had the largest gain (+21.4 percent), followed by Iredell County (+16.3 percent) and Catawba County (+14.2 percent). Over-the-year wage gains among North Carolina's other nine large counties ranged from 12.3 percent to 8.1 percent.

View Chart Data

Among the 357 largest counties in the United States, 356 had over-the-year wage increases. Nationally, across most industries, increases in average weekly wages reflect substantial employment declines combined with wage increases. The lowest paying industry, leisure and hospitality, had the largest employment loss, which results in higher average weekly wages for the industry and the nation. San Francisco, CA, had the largest percentage wage increase (+44.3 percent). Ector, TX, had the only over-the-year percentage decrease (-7.5 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Weekly wages in the 2 of the 12 largest counties in North Carolina were above the national average of $1,339 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Average weekly wages in Durham ($1,602, 33rd) and Mecklenburg ($1,453, 59th) ranked among the top 75 nationwide.

Among the largest U.S. counties, 89 reported average weekly wages above the U.S. average in the fourth quarter of 2020. Santa Clara, CA, had the highest average weekly wage at $3,690. Average weekly wages were below the national average in the remaining 268 counties. At $760 a week, Cameron, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.

Average weekly wages in North Carolina's smaller counties

All 88 smaller counties in North Carolina-those with employment below 75,000-had average weekly wages below the national average of $1,339. Among these smaller counties, Orange had the highest average weekly wage at $1,335. Tyrrell County ($695) had the lowest average weekly wage in the state.

When all 100 counties in North Carolina were considered, 23 reported average weekly wages of $799 or lower, 46 registered wages from $800 to $899, 16 had wages from $900 to $999, 8 had wages from $1,000 to $1,099, and 7 had average weekly wages of $1,100 or higher. (See chart 3.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2019 edition of this publication was published in September 2020. Tables and additional content from the 2019 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online are available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/2019/home.htm. The 2020 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2021.

The County Employment and Wages release for first quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The County Employment and Wages full data update for first quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

QCEW Imputation Issue Caused by Pandemic-Related Challenges In the spring of 2020, BLS modified its imputation process for QCEW to be more responsive to current economic conditions. While continuing work to improve this process, BLS made an unintended data processing error. This error affected data for the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2020. BLS has analyzed this issue and has determined that the impact on QCEW employment was negligible at the statewide level. In smaller areas and industries, revisions may be larger than usual. Wage data were not affected. Following the usual QCEW practice, these data will be revised and corrected with the full data update on September 1, 2021. For more information on QCEW imputation methodology, see www.bls.gov/cew/additional-resources/imputation-methodology.htm.

Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS web site at www.bls.gov/cew. However, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Establishments,

fourth quarter 2020

(thousands) Employment Average weekly wage December 2020

(thousands) Percent change,

December 2019-20 National ranking

by percent change Fourth quarter

2020 National ranking

by level Percent change,

fourth quarter 2019-20 National ranking

by percent change United States 10,675.8 140,881.3 -6.1 -- $1,339 -- 13.0 -- North Carolina 301.7 4,431.0 -2.7 -- 1,152 29 11.2 39 Buncombe 10.4 126.9 -6.7 212 1,024 314 11.3 230 Cabarrus 5.3 77.7 -1.5 18 962 340 12.3 182 Catawba 4.6 86.2 -2.8 49 1,008 320 14.2 81 Cumberland 6.6 116.8 -5.1 134 970 335 12.0 195 Durham 9.2 216.0 -2.5 41 1,602 33 11.6 214 Forsyth 9.8 186.6 -4.0 83 1,131 224 8.1 330 Guilford 15.2 279.3 -3.7 71 1,089 257 9.4 309 Iredell 5.8 77.2 -0.6 9 1,140 215 16.3 34 Mecklenburg 42.0 711.0 -2.7 46 1,453 59 10.2 282 New Hanover 9.1 115.8 -3.5 65 1,133 220 21.4 5 Pitt 4.0 75.6 -3.7 71 1,016 317 11.2 233 Wake 39.4 567.4 -2.1 28 1,321 97 10.4 272 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment December 2020 Average weekly wage United States 140,881,253 $1,339 North Carolina 4,430,986 1,152 Alamance 61,121 967 Alexander 8,933 799 Alleghany 3,066 739 Anson 6,863 798 Ashe 7,174 826 Avery 6,576 779 Beaufort 15,761 839 Bertie 5,736 746 Bladen 13,422 779 Brunswick 33,178 886 Buncombe 126,935 1,024 Burke 28,941 844 Cabarrus 77,680 962 Caldwell 25,474 880 Camden 1,222 859 Carteret 22,706 814 Caswell 2,764 835 Catawba 86,249 1,008 Chatham 15,040 895 Cherokee 7,680 768 Chowan 4,659 881 Clay 1,985 737 Cleveland 34,527 905 Columbus 15,173 805 Craven 38,958 1,035 Cumberland 116,820 970 Currituck 6,344 796 Dare 16,549 815 Davidson 43,717 936 Davie 12,920 893 Duplin 18,496 815 Durham 215,987 1,602 Edgecombe 15,934 851 Forsyth 186,554 1,131 Franklin 12,035 1,007 Gaston 72,254 917 Gates 1,504 930 Graham 1,851 822 Granville 20,446 987 Greene 4,473 798 Guilford 279,284 1,089 Halifax 14,658 787 Harnett 25,422 814 Haywood 17,091 849 Henderson 39,773 915 Hertford 8,735 883 Hoke 8,607 790 Hyde 1,644 726 Iredell 77,218 1,140 Jackson 13,664 905 Johnston 52,624 921 Jones 1,608 788 Lee 25,044 929 Lenoir 28,318 886 Lincoln 24,574 937 McDowell 15,381 815 Macon 11,317 807 Madison 3,925 788 Martin 6,435 713 Mecklenburg 711,018 1,453 Mitchell 4,590 822 Montgomery 9,003 883 Moore 35,579 974 Nash 38,741 914 New Hanover 115,777 1,133 Northampton 5,502 824 Onslow 49,412 827 Orange 69,552 1,335 Pamlico 3,263 721 Pasquotank 14,806 879 Pender 12,906 815 Perquimans 2,200 768 Person 9,455 887 Pitt 75,641 1,016 Polk 4,978 750 Randolph 43,169 854 Richmond 13,338 801 Robeson 37,764 819 Rockingham 23,867 791 Rowan 47,353 1,005 Rutherford 17,859 801 Sampson 17,371 849 Scotland 11,181 876 Stanly 18,652 831 Stokes 7,620 733 Surry 27,452 863 Swain 9,585 841 Transylvania 8,888 832 Tyrrell 973 695 Union 63,977 1,016 Vance 13,599 831 Wake 567,432 1,321 Warren 2,991 748 Washington 3,093 857 Watauga 23,357 822 Wayne 40,557 876 Wilkes 20,247 831 Wilson 36,232 965 Yadkin 9,633 840 Yancey 4,215 849 NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.

State Establishments,

fourth quarter 2020

(thousands) Employment Average weekly wage December 2020

(thousands) Percent change,

December 2019-20 Fourth quarter

2020 National ranking

by level Percent change,

fourth quarter 2019-20 National ranking

by percent change United States 10,675.8 140,881.3 -6.1 $1,339 -- 13.0 -- Alabama 134.6 1,951.2 -2.9 1,096 35 11.4 36 Alaska 23.1 290.1 -6.4 1,260 17 10.6 44 Arizona 173.9 2,908.7 -3.3 1,214 22 14.6 9 Arkansas 94.6 1,194.8 -3.2 999 49 11.4 36 California 1,660.2 16,380.1 -8.3 1,724 3 18.5 1 Colorado 219.6 2,613.7 -5.7 1,378 10 12.3 25 Connecticut 126.8 1,578.4 -6.5 1,551 6 12.2 27 Delaware 35.1 432.9 -5.2 1,262 16 11.3 38 District of Columbia 43.8 713.0 -8.9 2,293 1 15.2 6 Florida 765.4 8,642.8 -5.0 1,180 24 13.1 17 Georgia 319.7 4,405.9 -4.0 1,208 23 10.9 42 Hawaii 47.3 561.1 -16.1 1,219 21 16.0 4 Idaho 71.8 763.5 0.8 1,034 47 12.8 21 Illinois 386.3 5,573.8 -7.8 1,378 10 13.0 18 Indiana 173.1 2,985.1 -4.0 1,076 39 11.2 39 Iowa 105.6 1,494.3 -4.3 1,099 34 11.6 32 Kansas 89.9 1,346.9 -4.5 1,070 40 11.5 34 Kentucky 130.4 1,839.6 -4.8 1,057 42 10.8 43 Louisiana 140.8 1,796.9 -7.0 1,078 38 8.6 48 Maine 55.4 594.3 -4.3 1,092 36 14.5 10 Maryland 174.5 2,546.1 -6.7 1,445 8 13.6 16 Massachusetts 266.7 3,365.8 -8.3 1,766 2 17.0 3 Michigan 265.3 3,998.2 -8.9 1,257 19 12.8 21 Minnesota 186.4 2,684.1 -7.9 1,322 13 12.3 25 Mississippi 76.1 1,119.1 -2.4 901 51 10.4 45 Missouri 221.5 2,724.4 -4.3 1,127 33 11.6 32 Montana 54.6 467.4 -1.4 1,035 45 12.7 23 Nebraska 72.5 962.7 -2.9 1,079 37 11.5 34 Nevada 90.2 1,283.1 -10.7 1,178 25 14.4 11 New Hampshire 57.1 637.3 -5.2 1,406 9 17.9 2 New Jersey 291.0 3,860.5 -7.2 1,517 7 13.9 15 New Mexico 64.8 767.1 -9.5 1,052 43 11.8 29 New York 662.4 8,693.4 -10.3 1,712 4 14.2 13 North Carolina 301.7 4,431.0 -2.7 1,152 29 11.2 39 North Dakota 32.6 394.4 -7.1 1,136 31 4.7 50 Ohio 307.3 5,199.9 -5.1 1,161 27 12.0 28 Oklahoma 113.6 1,569.1 -4.4 1,013 48 7.3 49 Oregon 167.3 1,824.3 -7.5 1,256 20 14.2 13 Pennsylvania 370.5 5,549.4 -7.4 1,287 15 12.6 24 Rhode Island 40.7 449.6 -8.3 1,259 18 14.7 7 South Carolina 149.2 2,074.4 -3.5 1,035 45 11.1 41 South Dakota 35.5 422.8 -1.9 1,048 44 14.4 11 Tennessee 176.2 3,002.5 -2.7 1,172 26 11.7 30 Texas 743.1 12,251.1 -4.3 1,294 14 9.0 47 Utah 117.9 1,557.8 0.6 1,154 28 12.9 20 Vermont 26.6 286.1 -8.9 1,133 32 14.7 7 Virginia 289.8 3,796.1 -4.7 1,360 12 13.0 18 Washington 259.7 3,219.7 -6.8 1,589 5 16.0 4 West Virginia 51.9 654.1 -5.3 997 50 10.3 46 Wisconsin 184.2 2,762.5 -4.8 1,140 30 11.7 30 Wyoming 27.7 260.2 -5.3 1,061 41 4.6 51 Puerto Rico 46.0 873.8 -4.0 621 8.0 Virgin Islands 3.5 35.3 -11.5 1,057 -1.3 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.