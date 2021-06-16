County Employment and Wages in North Carolina — Fourth Quarter 2020

Log in
News Release Information

21-1008-ATL
Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Employment declined in all of North Carolina's 12 largest counties from December 2019 to December 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2019.) Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that employment decreases ranged from 6.7 percent in Buncombe County to 0.6 percent in Iredell County. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

View Chart Data

National employment decreased 6.1 percent over the year, with 352 of the 357 largest U.S. counties reporting declines. Maui + Kalawao, HI, had the largest over-the-year decrease in employment with a loss of 22.8 percent. Utah, UT, experienced the largest over-the-year percentage increase in employment with a gain of 3.8 percent.

Among the 12 largest counties in North Carolina, employment was highest in Mecklenburg County (711,000) in December 2020. Within Mecklenburg County's private industry, finance and insurance accounted for the largest employment. Together, the 12 largest North Carolina counties accounted for 59.5 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 357 largest counties made up 73.1 percent of total U.S. employment.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 88 counties in North Carolina with employment below 75,000. Wage levels in all 88 smaller counties were below the national average in the fourth quarter of 2020. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

All 12 large North Carolina counties reported average weekly wage gains from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2020. (See chart 2.) Three counties had rates of wage gains that were above the national rate of 13.0 percent. New Hanover County had the largest gain (+21.4 percent), followed by Iredell County (+16.3 percent) and Catawba County (+14.2 percent). Over-the-year wage gains among North Carolina's other nine large counties ranged from 12.3 percent to 8.1 percent.

View Chart Data

Among the 357 largest counties in the United States, 356 had over-the-year wage increases. Nationally, across most industries, increases in average weekly wages reflect substantial employment declines combined with wage increases. The lowest paying industry, leisure and hospitality, had the largest employment loss, which results in higher average weekly wages for the industry and the nation. San Francisco, CA, had the largest percentage wage increase (+44.3 percent). Ector, TX, had the only over-the-year percentage decrease (-7.5 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Weekly wages in the 2 of the 12 largest counties in North Carolina were above the national average of $1,339 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Average weekly wages in Durham ($1,602, 33rd) and Mecklenburg ($1,453, 59th) ranked among the top 75 nationwide.

Among the largest U.S. counties, 89 reported average weekly wages above the U.S. average in the fourth quarter of 2020. Santa Clara, CA, had the highest average weekly wage at $3,690. Average weekly wages were below the national average in the remaining 268 counties. At $760 a week, Cameron, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.

Average weekly wages in North Carolina's smaller counties

All 88 smaller counties in North Carolina-those with employment below 75,000-had average weekly wages below the national average of $1,339. Among these smaller counties, Orange had the highest average weekly wage at $1,335. Tyrrell County ($695) had the lowest average weekly wage in the state.

When all 100 counties in North Carolina were considered, 23 reported average weekly wages of $799 or lower, 46 registered wages from $800 to $899, 16 had wages from $900 to $999, 8 had wages from $1,000 to $1,099, and 7 had average weekly wages of $1,100 or higher. (See chart 3.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2019 edition of this publication was published in September 2020. Tables and additional content from the 2019 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online are available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/2019/home.htm. The 2020 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2021.

The County Employment and Wages release for first quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The County Employment and Wages full data update for first quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

QCEW Imputation Issue Caused by Pandemic-Related Challenges

In the spring of 2020, BLS modified its imputation process for QCEW to be more responsive to current economic conditions. While continuing work to improve this process, BLS made an unintended data processing error. This error affected data for the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2020. BLS has analyzed this issue and has determined that the impact on QCEW employment was negligible at the statewide level. In smaller areas and industries, revisions may be larger than usual. Wage data were not affected. Following the usual QCEW practice, these data will be revised and corrected with the full data update on September 1, 2021.

For more information on QCEW imputation methodology, see www.bls.gov/cew/additional-resources/imputation-methodology.htm.


Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS web site at www.bls.gov/cew. However, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Establishments,
fourth quarter 2020
(thousands) 		Employment Average weekly wage
December 2020
(thousands) 		Percent change,
December 2019-20 		National ranking
by percent change 		Fourth quarter
2020 		National ranking
by level 		Percent change,
fourth quarter 2019-20 		National ranking
by percent change

United States

10,675.8 140,881.3 -6.1 -- $1,339 -- 13.0 --

North Carolina

301.7 4,431.0 -2.7 -- 1,152 29 11.2 39

Buncombe

10.4 126.9 -6.7 212 1,024 314 11.3 230

Cabarrus

5.3 77.7 -1.5 18 962 340 12.3 182

Catawba

4.6 86.2 -2.8 49 1,008 320 14.2 81

Cumberland

6.6 116.8 -5.1 134 970 335 12.0 195

Durham

9.2 216.0 -2.5 41 1,602 33 11.6 214

Forsyth

9.8 186.6 -4.0 83 1,131 224 8.1 330

Guilford

15.2 279.3 -3.7 71 1,089 257 9.4 309

Iredell

5.8 77.2 -0.6 9 1,140 215 16.3 34

Mecklenburg

42.0 711.0 -2.7 46 1,453 59 10.2 282

New Hanover

9.1 115.8 -3.5 65 1,133 220 21.4 5

Pitt

4.0 75.6 -3.7 71 1,016 317 11.2 233

Wake

39.4 567.4 -2.1 28 1,321 97 10.4 272

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.


Area Employment December 2020 Average weekly wage

United States

140,881,253 $1,339

North Carolina

4,430,986 1,152

Alamance

61,121 967

Alexander

8,933 799

Alleghany

3,066 739

Anson

6,863 798

Ashe

7,174 826

Avery

6,576 779

Beaufort

15,761 839

Bertie

5,736 746

Bladen

13,422 779

Brunswick

33,178 886

Buncombe

126,935 1,024

Burke

28,941 844

Cabarrus

77,680 962

Caldwell

25,474 880

Camden

1,222 859

Carteret

22,706 814

Caswell

2,764 835

Catawba

86,249 1,008

Chatham

15,040 895

Cherokee

7,680 768

Chowan

4,659 881

Clay

1,985 737

Cleveland

34,527 905

Columbus

15,173 805

Craven

38,958 1,035

Cumberland

116,820 970

Currituck

6,344 796

Dare

16,549 815

Davidson

43,717 936

Davie

12,920 893

Duplin

18,496 815

Durham

215,987 1,602

Edgecombe

15,934 851

Forsyth

186,554 1,131

Franklin

12,035 1,007

Gaston

72,254 917

Gates

1,504 930

Graham

1,851 822

Granville

20,446 987

Greene

4,473 798

Guilford

279,284 1,089

Halifax

14,658 787

Harnett

25,422 814

Haywood

17,091 849

Henderson

39,773 915

Hertford

8,735 883

Hoke

8,607 790

Hyde

1,644 726

Iredell

77,218 1,140

Jackson

13,664 905

Johnston

52,624 921

Jones

1,608 788

Lee

25,044 929

Lenoir

28,318 886

Lincoln

24,574 937

McDowell

15,381 815

Macon

11,317 807

Madison

3,925 788

Martin

6,435 713

Mecklenburg

711,018 1,453

Mitchell

4,590 822

Montgomery

9,003 883

Moore

35,579 974

Nash

38,741 914

New Hanover

115,777 1,133

Northampton

5,502 824

Onslow

49,412 827

Orange

69,552 1,335

Pamlico

3,263 721

Pasquotank

14,806 879

Pender

12,906 815

Perquimans

2,200 768

Person

9,455 887

Pitt

75,641 1,016

Polk

4,978 750

Randolph

43,169 854

Richmond

13,338 801

Robeson

37,764 819

Rockingham

23,867 791

Rowan

47,353 1,005

Rutherford

17,859 801

Sampson

17,371 849

Scotland

11,181 876

Stanly

18,652 831

Stokes

7,620 733

Surry

27,452 863

Swain

9,585 841

Transylvania

8,888 832

Tyrrell

973 695

Union

63,977 1,016

Vance

13,599 831

Wake

567,432 1,321

Warren

2,991 748

Washington

3,093 857

Watauga

23,357 822

Wayne

40,557 876

Wilkes

20,247 831

Wilson

36,232 965

Yadkin

9,633 840

Yancey

4,215 849

NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.


State Establishments,
fourth quarter 2020
(thousands) 		Employment Average weekly wage
December 2020
(thousands) 		Percent change,
December 2019-20 		Fourth quarter
2020 		National ranking
by level 		Percent change,
fourth quarter 2019-20 		National ranking
by percent change

United States

10,675.8 140,881.3 -6.1 $1,339 -- 13.0 --

Alabama

134.6 1,951.2 -2.9 1,096 35 11.4 36

Alaska

23.1 290.1 -6.4 1,260 17 10.6 44

Arizona

173.9 2,908.7 -3.3 1,214 22 14.6 9

Arkansas

94.6 1,194.8 -3.2 999 49 11.4 36

California

1,660.2 16,380.1 -8.3 1,724 3 18.5 1

Colorado

219.6 2,613.7 -5.7 1,378 10 12.3 25

Connecticut

126.8 1,578.4 -6.5 1,551 6 12.2 27

Delaware

35.1 432.9 -5.2 1,262 16 11.3 38

District of Columbia

43.8 713.0 -8.9 2,293 1 15.2 6

Florida

765.4 8,642.8 -5.0 1,180 24 13.1 17

Georgia

319.7 4,405.9 -4.0 1,208 23 10.9 42

Hawaii

47.3 561.1 -16.1 1,219 21 16.0 4

Idaho

71.8 763.5 0.8 1,034 47 12.8 21

Illinois

386.3 5,573.8 -7.8 1,378 10 13.0 18

Indiana

173.1 2,985.1 -4.0 1,076 39 11.2 39

Iowa

105.6 1,494.3 -4.3 1,099 34 11.6 32

Kansas

89.9 1,346.9 -4.5 1,070 40 11.5 34

Kentucky

130.4 1,839.6 -4.8 1,057 42 10.8 43

Louisiana

140.8 1,796.9 -7.0 1,078 38 8.6 48

Maine

55.4 594.3 -4.3 1,092 36 14.5 10

Maryland

174.5 2,546.1 -6.7 1,445 8 13.6 16

Massachusetts

266.7 3,365.8 -8.3 1,766 2 17.0 3

Michigan

265.3 3,998.2 -8.9 1,257 19 12.8 21

Minnesota

186.4 2,684.1 -7.9 1,322 13 12.3 25

Mississippi

76.1 1,119.1 -2.4 901 51 10.4 45

Missouri

221.5 2,724.4 -4.3 1,127 33 11.6 32

Montana

54.6 467.4 -1.4 1,035 45 12.7 23

Nebraska

72.5 962.7 -2.9 1,079 37 11.5 34

Nevada

90.2 1,283.1 -10.7 1,178 25 14.4 11

New Hampshire

57.1 637.3 -5.2 1,406 9 17.9 2

New Jersey

291.0 3,860.5 -7.2 1,517 7 13.9 15

New Mexico

64.8 767.1 -9.5 1,052 43 11.8 29

New York

662.4 8,693.4 -10.3 1,712 4 14.2 13

North Carolina

301.7 4,431.0 -2.7 1,152 29 11.2 39

North Dakota

32.6 394.4 -7.1 1,136 31 4.7 50

Ohio

307.3 5,199.9 -5.1 1,161 27 12.0 28

Oklahoma

113.6 1,569.1 -4.4 1,013 48 7.3 49

Oregon

167.3 1,824.3 -7.5 1,256 20 14.2 13

Pennsylvania

370.5 5,549.4 -7.4 1,287 15 12.6 24

Rhode Island

40.7 449.6 -8.3 1,259 18 14.7 7

South Carolina

149.2 2,074.4 -3.5 1,035 45 11.1 41

South Dakota

35.5 422.8 -1.9 1,048 44 14.4 11

Tennessee

176.2 3,002.5 -2.7 1,172 26 11.7 30

Texas

743.1 12,251.1 -4.3 1,294 14 9.0 47

Utah

117.9 1,557.8 0.6 1,154 28 12.9 20

Vermont

26.6 286.1 -8.9 1,133 32 14.7 7

Virginia

289.8 3,796.1 -4.7 1,360 12 13.0 18

Washington

259.7 3,219.7 -6.8 1,589 5 16.0 4

West Virginia

51.9 654.1 -5.3 997 50 10.3 46

Wisconsin

184.2 2,762.5 -4.8 1,140 30 11.7 30

Wyoming

27.7 260.2 -5.3 1,061 41 4.6 51

Puerto Rico

46.0 873.8 -4.0 621 8.0

Virgin Islands

3.5 35.3 -11.5 1,057 -1.3

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

View Chart Data

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 15:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS