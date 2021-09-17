|
County Employment and Wages in Ohio — First Quarter 2021
News Release Information
21-1538-CHI
Friday, September 17, 2021
Employment fell in the 13 largest counties in Ohio from March 2020 to March 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2020.) Regional Commissioner Jason Palmer noted that Lucas County and Montgomery County had the largest over-the-year decreases in employment at 5.8 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively. (See chart 1 and table 1.)
National employment decreased 4.5 percent over the year, with 324 of the 343 largest U.S. counties reporting declines. Calcasieu, LA, had the largest over-the-year decrease in employment with a loss of 14.9 percent. Utah, UT, experienced the largest over-the-year percentage increase in employment with a gain of 6.1 percent.
Among the 13 largest counties in Ohio, employment was highest in Franklin County (728,000) in March 2021. Within Franklin County's private industry, health care and social assistance accounted for the largest employment. Together, the 13 largest Ohio counties accounted for 64.7 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 343 largest counties made up 72.3 percent of total U.S. employment.
Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 75 counties in Ohio with employment below 75,000. Wage levels in all 75 smaller counties were below the national average in the first quarter of 2021. (See table 2.)
Large county wage changes
All 13 large Ohio counties reported average weekly wage gains from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021. (See chart 2.) One county had a rate of wage gain that was above the national rate of 5.6 percent. Summit County had the largest gain (+6.1 percent), followed by Stark County (+5.1 percent) and Mahoning County (+4.7 percent). Over-the-year wage gains among Ohio's other 10 large counties ranged from 4.3 percent to 0.9 percent.
Among the 343 largest counties in the United States, 312 had over-the-year wage increases. Nationally, across most industries, increases in average weekly wages reflect substantial employment declines combined with wage increases. The lowest paying industry, leisure and hospitality, had the largest employment loss, which resulted in higher average weekly wages for the industry and the nation. San Francisco, CA, had the largest percentage wage increase (+33.9 percent). Clayton, GA, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease (-14.2 percent).
Large county average weekly wages
Weekly wages in 2 of the 13 largest counties in Ohio were above the national average of $1,289 in the first quarter of 2021. Average weekly wages in four counties ranked among the top 100 nationwide: Hamilton ($1,369, 63rd), Delaware ($1,306, 81st), Cuyahoga ($1,263, 92nd), and Franklin ($1,256, 97th).
Among the largest U.S. counties, 84 reported average weekly wages above the U.S. average in the first quarter of 2021. New York, NY, had the highest average weekly wage at $3,967. Average weekly wages were below the national average in the remaining 259 counties. At $685 a week, Cameron, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.
Average weekly wages in Ohio's smaller counties
Among the 75 smaller counties in Ohio-those with employment below 75,000-all reported an average weekly wage below the national average of $1,289. Meigs County ($632) reported the lowest average weekly wage in the state.
When all 88 counties in Ohio were considered, 28 reported average weekly wages of less than $800, 32 registered wages from $800 to $899, 15 had wages from $900 to $999, and 13 registered average weekly wages of $1,000 or higher. (See chart 3.)
Additional statistics and other information
QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.
Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. This publication is typically published in September of the following year of the reference period or shortly after the QCEW first quarter full data update. The Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online is available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/.
The County Employment and Wages release for second quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The County Employment and Wages full data update for second quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
Technical Note
Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS web site at www.bls.gov/cew/. However, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's web site.
QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.
The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS Web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.
Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.
|
Area
|
Establishments,
first quarter 2021
(thousands)
|
Employment
|
Average weekly wage
|
March 2021
(thousands)
|
Percent change,
March 2020-21
|
National ranking
by percent change
|
First quarter
2021
|
National ranking
by level
|
Percent change,
first quarter 2020-21
|
National ranking
by percent change
|
United States
|
10,755.4
|
140,455.8
|
-4.5
|
--
|
$1,289
|
--
|
5.6
|
--
|
Ohio
|
310.1
|
5,136.8
|
-3.9
|
--
|
1,098
|
25
|
3.3
|
37
|
Butler
|
8.2
|
148.3
|
-4.4
|
151
|
1,062
|
195
|
0.9
|
300
|
Cuyahoga
|
37.2
|
678.0
|
-5.4
|
206
|
1,263
|
92
|
3.5
|
208
|
Delaware
|
6.1
|
85.8
|
-2.5
|
63
|
1,306
|
81
|
1.5
|
291
|
Franklin
|
35.5
|
728.0
|
-3.8
|
117
|
1,256
|
97
|
2.9
|
237
|
Hamilton
|
25.1
|
487.0
|
-5.2
|
193
|
1,369
|
63
|
4.3
|
165
|
Lake
|
6.4
|
89.5
|
-5.5
|
211
|
962
|
271
|
1.9
|
276
|
Lorain
|
6.4
|
91.4
|
-4.5
|
155
|
892
|
316
|
2.3
|
258
|
Lucas
|
10.4
|
192.2
|
-5.8
|
225
|
1,047
|
207
|
1.1
|
297
|
Mahoning
|
5.9
|
90.3
|
-5.3
|
198
|
820
|
332
|
4.7
|
141
|
Montgomery
|
12.4
|
237.8
|
-5.7
|
221
|
1,010
|
237
|
1.9
|
276
|
Stark
|
8.8
|
149.9
|
-4.2
|
141
|
890
|
318
|
5.1
|
120
|
Summit
|
14.9
|
249.9
|
-5.4
|
206
|
1,083
|
176
|
6.1
|
83
|
Warren
|
5.6
|
94.2
|
-2.9
|
78
|
1,148
|
143
|
4.2
|
167
|
Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.
|
Area
|
Employment March 2021
|
Average weekly wage
|
United States
|
140,455,819
|
$1,289
|
Ohio
|
5,136,826
|
1,098
|
Adams
|
5,882
|
803
|
Allen
|
48,226
|
917
|
Ashland
|
18,535
|
795
|
Ashtabula
|
28,284
|
772
|
Athens
|
19,735
|
843
|
Auglaize
|
20,408
|
881
|
Belmont
|
19,756
|
759
|
Brown
|
7,582
|
684
|
Butler
|
148,250
|
1,062
|
Carroll
|
5,582
|
756
|
Champaign
|
9,873
|
815
|
Clark
|
44,862
|
859
|
Clermont
|
57,195
|
939
|
Clinton
|
17,283
|
1,097
|
Columbiana
|
27,900
|
798
|
Coshocton
|
9,146
|
811
|
Crawford
|
12,351
|
806
|
Cuyahoga
|
677,971
|
1,263
|
Darke
|
17,466
|
845
|
Defiance
|
14,502
|
885
|
Delaware
|
85,841
|
1,306
|
Erie
|
32,353
|
833
|
Fairfield
|
42,222
|
807
|
Fayette
|
10,502
|
785
|
Franklin
|
728,001
|
1,256
|
Fulton
|
17,343
|
850
|
Gallia
|
10,635
|
786
|
Geauga
|
33,453
|
875
|
Greene
|
74,291
|
1,159
|
Guernsey
|
13,743
|
832
|
Hamilton
|
487,014
|
1,369
|
Hancock
|
44,014
|
1,216
|
Hardin
|
8,017
|
699
|
Harrison
|
3,255
|
913
|
Henry
|
9,921
|
863
|
Highland
|
10,696
|
742
|
Hocking
|
6,572
|
651
|
Holmes
|
19,643
|
837
|
Huron
|
19,868
|
820
|
Jackson
|
9,856
|
728
|
Jefferson
|
19,854
|
794
|
Knox
|
19,487
|
793
|
Lake
|
89,539
|
962
|
Lawrence
|
13,547
|
717
|
Licking
|
73,237
|
845
|
Logan
|
18,073
|
875
|
Lorain
|
91,387
|
892
|
Lucas
|
192,212
|
1,047
|
Madison
|
17,732
|
875
|
Mahoning
|
90,280
|
820
|
Marion
|
23,486
|
865
|
Medina
|
56,978
|
953
|
Meigs
|
3,439
|
632
|
Mercer
|
19,128
|
775
|
Miami
|
39,624
|
876
|
Monroe
|
2,966
|
921
|
Montgomery
|
237,751
|
1,010
|
Morgan
|
2,591
|
767
|
Morrow
|
5,132
|
706
|
Muskingum
|
32,450
|
856
|
Noble
|
2,879
|
797
|
Ottawa
|
11,925
|
947
|
Paulding
|
4,604
|
753
|
Perry
|
5,748
|
764
|
Pickaway
|
14,079
|
922
|
Pike
|
9,426
|
965
|
Portage
|
50,945
|
927
|
Preble
|
10,581
|
891
|
Putnam
|
11,521
|
774
|
Richland
|
46,738
|
814
|
Ross
|
28,539
|
921
|
Sandusky
|
24,614
|
840
|
Scioto
|
22,948
|
792
|
Seneca
|
18,523
|
782
|
Shelby
|
26,325
|
959
|
Stark
|
149,888
|
890
|
Summit
|
249,946
|
1,083
|
Trumbull
|
57,744
|
800
|
Tuscarawas
|
34,773
|
790
|
Union
|
32,360
|
1,211
|
Van Wert
|
10,939
|
794
|
Vinton
|
2,190
|
717
|
Warren
|
94,199
|
1,148
|
Washington
|
23,579
|
949
|
Wayne
|
45,589
|
919
|
Williams
|
16,521
|
827
|
Wood
|
65,698
|
980
|
Wyandot
|
9,186
|
857
|
NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.
|
State
|
Establishments,
first quarter 2021
(thousands)
|
Employment
|
Average weekly wage
|
March 2021
(thousands)
|
Percent change,
March 2020-21
|
First quarter
2021
|
National ranking
by level
|
Percent change,
first quarter 2020-21
|
National ranking
by percent change
|
United States
|
10,755.4
|
140,455.8
|
-4.5
|
$1,289
|
--
|
5.6
|
--
|
Alabama
|
135.9
|
1,924.3
|
-3.0
|
996
|
37
|
2.5
|
40
|
Alaska
|
23.3
|
295.0
|
-5.5
|
1,125
|
23
|
-0.6
|
48
|
Arizona
|
176.5
|
2,894.2
|
-2.3
|
1,150
|
21
|
4.8
|
17
|
Arkansas
|
95.3
|
1,194.2
|
-2.0
|
957
|
43
|
3.7
|
30
|
California
|
1,651.4
|
16,507.7
|
-5.9
|
1,623
|
4
|
11.3
|
1
|
Colorado
|
224.7
|
2,634.7
|
-3.5
|
1,335
|
10
|
4.1
|
25
|
Connecticut
|
128.3
|
1,550.5
|
-5.4
|
1,575
|
5
|
4.7
|
19
|
Delaware
|
35.2
|
425.6
|
-4.1
|
1,264
|
13
|
1.6
|
44
|
District of Columbia
|
44.0
|
708.1
|
-9.0
|
2,166
|
1
|
8.7
|
4
|
Florida
|
780.8
|
8,701.9
|
-3.1
|
1,104
|
24
|
5.1
|
13
|
Georgia
|
329.2
|
4,393.8
|
-2.6
|
1,198
|
17
|
3.6
|
33
|
Hawaii
|
48.0
|
564.4
|
-14.1
|
1,091
|
26
|
5.7
|
9
|
Idaho
|
74.2
|
768.6
|
1.9
|
906
|
50
|
4.9
|
15
|
Illinois
|
390.0
|
5,559.6
|
-5.5
|
1,387
|
8
|
6.7
|
7
|
Indiana
|
176.2
|
2,956.4
|
-2.5
|
1,026
|
34
|
3.3
|
37
|
Iowa
|
105.1
|
1,473.6
|
-3.3
|
1,004
|
35
|
2.6
|
39
|
Kansas
|
90.4
|
1,335.4
|
-3.3
|
986
|
39
|
1.9
|
43
|
Kentucky
|
130.7
|
1,835.2
|
-2.5
|
965
|
41
|
2.3
|
42
|
Louisiana
|
141.5
|
1,787.6
|
-5.9
|
977
|
40
|
1.0
|
46
|
Maine
|
56.2
|
585.0
|
-2.8
|
1,000
|
36
|
4.7
|
19
|
Maryland
|
174.3
|
2,522.1
|
-5.0
|
1,386
|
9
|
8.5
|
5
|
Massachusetts
|
271.2
|
3,334.9
|
-6.6
|
1,732
|
3
|
7.8
|
6
|
Michigan
|
267.5
|
4,026.6
|
-5.9
|
1,155
|
20
|
4.8
|
17
|
Minnesota
|
189.7
|
2,695.4
|
-5.1
|
1,290
|
11
|
4.6
|
22
|
Mississippi
|
75.3
|
1,098.4
|
-2.5
|
811
|
51
|
1.1
|
45
|
Missouri
|
221.8
|
2,705.5
|
-3.0
|
1,055
|
30
|
3.7
|
30
|
Montana
|
53.2
|
465.2
|
0.1
|
915
|
48
|
5.4
|
10
|
Nebraska
|
73.4
|
944.7
|
-2.8
|
990
|
38
|
3.6
|
33
|
Nevada
|
92.8
|
1,291.5
|
-8.4
|
1,080
|
27
|
4.7
|
19
|
New Hampshire
|
56.8
|
631.8
|
-3.9
|
1,258
|
15
|
5.4
|
10
|
New Jersey
|
297.0
|
3,818.6
|
-5.5
|
1,533
|
7
|
5.3
|
12
|
New Mexico
|
65.2
|
774.5
|
-7.4
|
958
|
42
|
3.8
|
28
|
New York
|
664.6
|
8,587.8
|
-8.7
|
1,869
|
2
|
10.4
|
2
|
North Carolina
|
302.7
|
4,423.2
|
-1.7
|
1,137
|
22
|
4.1
|
25
|
North Dakota
|
32.3
|
388.7
|
-6.1
|
1,037
|
32
|
-0.9
|
51
|
Ohio
|
310.1
|
5,136.8
|
-3.9
|
1,098
|
25
|
3.3
|
37
|
Oklahoma
|
114.4
|
1,549.7
|
-3.7
|
939
|
46
|
-0.8
|
50
|
Oregon
|
169.4
|
1,841.9
|
-5.2
|
1,172
|
18
|
6.4
|
8
|
Pennsylvania
|
369.7
|
5,531.3
|
-5.4
|
1,226
|
16
|
4.3
|
23
|
Rhode Island
|
41.2
|
447.8
|
-5.6
|
1,171
|
19
|
3.4
|
35
|
South Carolina
|
150.1
|
2,056.2
|
-2.6
|
957
|
43
|
3.8
|
28
|
South Dakota
|
35.6
|
417.1
|
-0.9
|
932
|
47
|
3.4
|
35
|
Tennessee
|
180.2
|
2,968.7
|
-2.1
|
1,077
|
28
|
5.0
|
14
|
Texas
|
750.1
|
12,216.7
|
-3.4
|
1,261
|
14
|
2.4
|
41
|
Utah
|
117.3
|
1,548.8
|
1.5
|
1,065
|
29
|
3.7
|
30
|
Vermont
|
27.0
|
283.7
|
-6.9
|
1,028
|
33
|
4.9
|
15
|
Virginia
|
291.3
|
3,765.8
|
-3.9
|
1,285
|
12
|
4.2
|
24
|
Washington
|
261.2
|
3,252.0
|
-5.1
|
1,540
|
6
|
9.1
|
3
|
West Virginia
|
52.3
|
648.6
|
-3.8
|
911
|
49
|
0.8
|
47
|
Wisconsin
|
183.1
|
2,730.0
|
-3.7
|
1,047
|
31
|
3.9
|
27
|
Wyoming
|
27.8
|
255.9
|
-4.6
|
953
|
45
|
-0.6
|
48
|
Puerto Rico
|
47.1
|
856.5
|
-3.1
|
562
|
|
2.0
|
|
Virgin Islands
|
3.6
|
34.7
|
-14.0
|
961
|
|
-8.0
|
|
Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.
Disclaimer
BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 15:31:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|