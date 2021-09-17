County Employment and Wages in Ohio — First Quarter 2021

News Release Information 21-1538-CHI

Friday, September 17, 2021

Employment fell in the 13 largest counties in Ohio from March 2020 to March 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2020.) Regional Commissioner Jason Palmer noted that Lucas County and Montgomery County had the largest over-the-year decreases in employment at 5.8 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

National employment decreased 4.5 percent over the year, with 324 of the 343 largest U.S. counties reporting declines. Calcasieu, LA, had the largest over-the-year decrease in employment with a loss of 14.9 percent. Utah, UT, experienced the largest over-the-year percentage increase in employment with a gain of 6.1 percent.

Among the 13 largest counties in Ohio, employment was highest in Franklin County (728,000) in March 2021. Within Franklin County's private industry, health care and social assistance accounted for the largest employment. Together, the 13 largest Ohio counties accounted for 64.7 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 343 largest counties made up 72.3 percent of total U.S. employment.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 75 counties in Ohio with employment below 75,000. Wage levels in all 75 smaller counties were below the national average in the first quarter of 2021. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

All 13 large Ohio counties reported average weekly wage gains from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021. (See chart 2.) One county had a rate of wage gain that was above the national rate of 5.6 percent. Summit County had the largest gain (+6.1 percent), followed by Stark County (+5.1 percent) and Mahoning County (+4.7 percent). Over-the-year wage gains among Ohio's other 10 large counties ranged from 4.3 percent to 0.9 percent.

Among the 343 largest counties in the United States, 312 had over-the-year wage increases. Nationally, across most industries, increases in average weekly wages reflect substantial employment declines combined with wage increases. The lowest paying industry, leisure and hospitality, had the largest employment loss, which resulted in higher average weekly wages for the industry and the nation. San Francisco, CA, had the largest percentage wage increase (+33.9 percent). Clayton, GA, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease (-14.2 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Weekly wages in 2 of the 13 largest counties in Ohio were above the national average of $1,289 in the first quarter of 2021. Average weekly wages in four counties ranked among the top 100 nationwide: Hamilton ($1,369, 63rd), Delaware ($1,306, 81st), Cuyahoga ($1,263, 92nd), and Franklin ($1,256, 97th).

Among the largest U.S. counties, 84 reported average weekly wages above the U.S. average in the first quarter of 2021. New York, NY, had the highest average weekly wage at $3,967. Average weekly wages were below the national average in the remaining 259 counties. At $685 a week, Cameron, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.

Average weekly wages in Ohio's smaller counties

Among the 75 smaller counties in Ohio-those with employment below 75,000-all reported an average weekly wage below the national average of $1,289. Meigs County ($632) reported the lowest average weekly wage in the state.

When all 88 counties in Ohio were considered, 28 reported average weekly wages of less than $800, 32 registered wages from $800 to $899, 15 had wages from $900 to $999, and 13 registered average weekly wages of $1,000 or higher. (See chart 3.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. This publication is typically published in September of the following year of the reference period or shortly after the QCEW first quarter full data update. The Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online is available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/.

The County Employment and Wages release for second quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The County Employment and Wages full data update for second quarter 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS web site at www.bls.gov/cew/. However, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS Web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

by percent change United States 10,755.4 140,455.8 -4.5 -- $1,289 -- 5.6 -- Ohio 310.1 5,136.8 -3.9 -- 1,098 25 3.3 37 Butler 8.2 148.3 -4.4 151 1,062 195 0.9 300 Cuyahoga 37.2 678.0 -5.4 206 1,263 92 3.5 208 Delaware 6.1 85.8 -2.5 63 1,306 81 1.5 291 Franklin 35.5 728.0 -3.8 117 1,256 97 2.9 237 Hamilton 25.1 487.0 -5.2 193 1,369 63 4.3 165 Lake 6.4 89.5 -5.5 211 962 271 1.9 276 Lorain 6.4 91.4 -4.5 155 892 316 2.3 258 Lucas 10.4 192.2 -5.8 225 1,047 207 1.1 297 Mahoning 5.9 90.3 -5.3 198 820 332 4.7 141 Montgomery 12.4 237.8 -5.7 221 1,010 237 1.9 276 Stark 8.8 149.9 -4.2 141 890 318 5.1 120 Summit 14.9 249.9 -5.4 206 1,083 176 6.1 83 Warren 5.6 94.2 -2.9 78 1,148 143 4.2 167 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment March 2021 Average weekly wage United States 140,455,819 $1,289 Ohio 5,136,826 1,098 Adams 5,882 803 Allen 48,226 917 Ashland 18,535 795 Ashtabula 28,284 772 Athens 19,735 843 Auglaize 20,408 881 Belmont 19,756 759 Brown 7,582 684 Butler 148,250 1,062 Carroll 5,582 756 Champaign 9,873 815 Clark 44,862 859 Clermont 57,195 939 Clinton 17,283 1,097 Columbiana 27,900 798 Coshocton 9,146 811 Crawford 12,351 806 Cuyahoga 677,971 1,263 Darke 17,466 845 Defiance 14,502 885 Delaware 85,841 1,306 Erie 32,353 833 Fairfield 42,222 807 Fayette 10,502 785 Franklin 728,001 1,256 Fulton 17,343 850 Gallia 10,635 786 Geauga 33,453 875 Greene 74,291 1,159 Guernsey 13,743 832 Hamilton 487,014 1,369 Hancock 44,014 1,216 Hardin 8,017 699 Harrison 3,255 913 Henry 9,921 863 Highland 10,696 742 Hocking 6,572 651 Holmes 19,643 837 Huron 19,868 820 Jackson 9,856 728 Jefferson 19,854 794 Knox 19,487 793 Lake 89,539 962 Lawrence 13,547 717 Licking 73,237 845 Logan 18,073 875 Lorain 91,387 892 Lucas 192,212 1,047 Madison 17,732 875 Mahoning 90,280 820 Marion 23,486 865 Medina 56,978 953 Meigs 3,439 632 Mercer 19,128 775 Miami 39,624 876 Monroe 2,966 921 Montgomery 237,751 1,010 Morgan 2,591 767 Morrow 5,132 706 Muskingum 32,450 856 Noble 2,879 797 Ottawa 11,925 947 Paulding 4,604 753 Perry 5,748 764 Pickaway 14,079 922 Pike 9,426 965 Portage 50,945 927 Preble 10,581 891 Putnam 11,521 774 Richland 46,738 814 Ross 28,539 921 Sandusky 24,614 840 Scioto 22,948 792 Seneca 18,523 782 Shelby 26,325 959 Stark 149,888 890 Summit 249,946 1,083 Trumbull 57,744 800 Tuscarawas 34,773 790 Union 32,360 1,211 Van Wert 10,939 794 Vinton 2,190 717 Warren 94,199 1,148 Washington 23,579 949 Wayne 45,589 919 Williams 16,521 827 Wood 65,698 980 Wyandot 9,186 857 NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.

by percent change United States 10,755.4 140,455.8 -4.5 $1,289 -- 5.6 -- Alabama 135.9 1,924.3 -3.0 996 37 2.5 40 Alaska 23.3 295.0 -5.5 1,125 23 -0.6 48 Arizona 176.5 2,894.2 -2.3 1,150 21 4.8 17 Arkansas 95.3 1,194.2 -2.0 957 43 3.7 30 California 1,651.4 16,507.7 -5.9 1,623 4 11.3 1 Colorado 224.7 2,634.7 -3.5 1,335 10 4.1 25 Connecticut 128.3 1,550.5 -5.4 1,575 5 4.7 19 Delaware 35.2 425.6 -4.1 1,264 13 1.6 44 District of Columbia 44.0 708.1 -9.0 2,166 1 8.7 4 Florida 780.8 8,701.9 -3.1 1,104 24 5.1 13 Georgia 329.2 4,393.8 -2.6 1,198 17 3.6 33 Hawaii 48.0 564.4 -14.1 1,091 26 5.7 9 Idaho 74.2 768.6 1.9 906 50 4.9 15 Illinois 390.0 5,559.6 -5.5 1,387 8 6.7 7 Indiana 176.2 2,956.4 -2.5 1,026 34 3.3 37 Iowa 105.1 1,473.6 -3.3 1,004 35 2.6 39 Kansas 90.4 1,335.4 -3.3 986 39 1.9 43 Kentucky 130.7 1,835.2 -2.5 965 41 2.3 42 Louisiana 141.5 1,787.6 -5.9 977 40 1.0 46 Maine 56.2 585.0 -2.8 1,000 36 4.7 19 Maryland 174.3 2,522.1 -5.0 1,386 9 8.5 5 Massachusetts 271.2 3,334.9 -6.6 1,732 3 7.8 6 Michigan 267.5 4,026.6 -5.9 1,155 20 4.8 17 Minnesota 189.7 2,695.4 -5.1 1,290 11 4.6 22 Mississippi 75.3 1,098.4 -2.5 811 51 1.1 45 Missouri 221.8 2,705.5 -3.0 1,055 30 3.7 30 Montana 53.2 465.2 0.1 915 48 5.4 10 Nebraska 73.4 944.7 -2.8 990 38 3.6 33 Nevada 92.8 1,291.5 -8.4 1,080 27 4.7 19 New Hampshire 56.8 631.8 -3.9 1,258 15 5.4 10 New Jersey 297.0 3,818.6 -5.5 1,533 7 5.3 12 New Mexico 65.2 774.5 -7.4 958 42 3.8 28 New York 664.6 8,587.8 -8.7 1,869 2 10.4 2 North Carolina 302.7 4,423.2 -1.7 1,137 22 4.1 25 North Dakota 32.3 388.7 -6.1 1,037 32 -0.9 51 Ohio 310.1 5,136.8 -3.9 1,098 25 3.3 37 Oklahoma 114.4 1,549.7 -3.7 939 46 -0.8 50 Oregon 169.4 1,841.9 -5.2 1,172 18 6.4 8 Pennsylvania 369.7 5,531.3 -5.4 1,226 16 4.3 23 Rhode Island 41.2 447.8 -5.6 1,171 19 3.4 35 South Carolina 150.1 2,056.2 -2.6 957 43 3.8 28 South Dakota 35.6 417.1 -0.9 932 47 3.4 35 Tennessee 180.2 2,968.7 -2.1 1,077 28 5.0 14 Texas 750.1 12,216.7 -3.4 1,261 14 2.4 41 Utah 117.3 1,548.8 1.5 1,065 29 3.7 30 Vermont 27.0 283.7 -6.9 1,028 33 4.9 15 Virginia 291.3 3,765.8 -3.9 1,285 12 4.2 24 Washington 261.2 3,252.0 -5.1 1,540 6 9.1 3 West Virginia 52.3 648.6 -3.8 911 49 0.8 47 Wisconsin 183.1 2,730.0 -3.7 1,047 31 3.9 27 Wyoming 27.8 255.9 -4.6 953 45 -0.6 48 Puerto Rico 47.1 856.5 -3.1 562 2.0 Virgin Islands 3.6 34.7 -14.0 961 -8.0 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.